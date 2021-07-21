Voya Financial schedules announcement of second-quarter 2021 results

When issued, the press release, along with the company’s investor supplement and analyst presentation for the second quarter of 2021, will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com .

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

The conference call webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be streamed live on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com. Please access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.voya.com starting at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Aug. 6, 2021.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $729 billion in total assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

