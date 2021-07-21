Tristate Capital Reports Second Quarter 2021 EPS of $0.41 on Continued Organic Growth of AUM, Loans, Revenue, Pre-Tax Income and Net Income to New Record Levels

The parent company of TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment Partners grew net income available to common shareholders to $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 86.1% from $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and up 19.5% from $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Income before tax was a record $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 87.7% from $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and 11.7% from $20.8 million in the linked quarter.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) reported second quarter 2021 financial results including fully organic growth in all of its investment management, private banking and commercial banking businesses, as assets under management (AUM), loans, net interest income, fee income, revenue, pre-tax income and net income reach new record high levels.

The company earned $0.41 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.30 in the second quarter of 2020 and $0.35 in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2021 results include a higher number of diluted average shares outstanding and a $1.1 million increase in preferred dividends, compared to the year-ago quarter, both resulting from the company’s December 30, 2020 private placement of $105 million of common stock, convertible preferred stock and warrants.

“TriState Capital’s strong top- and bottom-line performance during the second quarter reflects the value of our premier relationships and the power of our company with more than $23 billion of on-balance-sheet assets and client assets under management,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James F. Getz said. “Our three business lines worked in concert to drive continued growth in total revenue, pre-tax income and net income during the second quarter. Building on its breakout performance in the first quarter, Chartwell grew AUM to a new record of $11.51 billion, while delivering very strong revenue growth. Private banking was a primary driver of strong organic loan growth to $9.28 billion at TriState Capital Bank, complemented by commercial lending with our middle-market clients, further enhancing what we believe is a very attractive risk profile for the company and its balance sheet. As we enter the second half of 2021, we do so from a position of strength, supported by healthy new business pipelines, an agile funding franchise, a highly motivated team and relationships with exceptional clients nationwide.”

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Chartwell’s investment management business continued its strong performance and grew AUM organically to a record $11.51 billion, up 24.4% from June 30, 2020 and 2.7% during the quarter and its fees increased 22.1% from the year-ago quarter and 5.0% from the linked quarter.

Chartwell’s retail and institutional distribution capability generated year-to-date net inflows of $533.0 million, while enhanced profitability supported product development including a new short duration high-grade fixed income fund to complement its Short Duration BB High Yield strategy.

Return on average common equity expanded to 10.37%, up 375 basis points from the year-ago period and 131 basis points from the linked quarter, as the company continues to productively deploy capital raised in December 2020.

Net interest income (NII) grew to a record $42.9 million, up 28.2% from the year-ago quarter and 11.0% from the linked quarter, on historic loan growth and continued net interest margin (NIM) expansion to 1.63%.

Period-end loans grew organically to a record $9.28 billion, up 29.5% from June 30, 2020 and 8.7%, during the quarter.

Private banking loans primarily collateralized by marketable securities and other liquid assets represented 61.5% of total loans at period end, growing 40.6% from June 30, 2020 and 13.1% during the quarter, while commercial loans increased by 14.9% from June 30, 2020 and 2.3% during the quarter.

The company maintained superior credit quality metrics, with period-end non-performing assets (NPAs), non-performing loans (NPLs), and adverse-rated credits declining by 46.0%, 50.8% and 33.0%, respectively, from March 31, 2021.

REVENUE GROWTH

NII grew to a record $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 28.2% from $33.5 million in the year-ago quarter and 11.0% from $38.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. NIM expanded for the third consecutive quarter to 1.63% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, up from 1.52% in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.59% in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income grew to a record $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 14.2% from $13.0 million in the year-ago quarter and 8.7% from $13.7 million in the linked quarter. Chartwell investment management fees grew to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 22.1% from $7.7 million in the same period the prior year and 5.0% from $9.0 million in the linked quarter, reflecting market appreciation and positive net inflows of client assets. Fees from commercial and private banking clients’ use of TriState Capital’s interest rate swaps offering totaled $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, $3.9 million in the prior year quarter and $2.7 million in the linked quarter.

NII and non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of debt securities, combined to generate record total revenue of $57.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 24.1% from $46.5 million in the year-ago period and 10.2% from $52.3 million in the linked quarter. Total revenue, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), is a measure that TriState Capital has consistently utilized to provide a greater understanding of the diversity and balance of its income-generating capabilities. Non-interest income represented 25.6% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 when excluding net gains on the sale of securities, compared to 27.9% from the year-ago period and 26.1% from the linked quarter.

EXPENSES IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

TriState Capital continues to invest in talent, technology, products and risk and compliance management to support the continued responsible growth of its businesses and balance sheet, to provide a premier client experience, and to scale its efficient branchless operating model.

Second quarter 2021 non-interest expense of $34.4 million was in-line with the company’s expectations, increasing 22.5% from $28.1 million in the year-ago period and increasing 10.1% from $31.3 million in the linked quarter. Non-interest expense for the first half of 2021 was $65.7 million, up 14.8% from the first half of 2020. TriState Capital continues to maintain its goal of annual operating expense growth of 10% to 12% for full-year 2021.

Operating expenses continue to be favorably impacted by what are expected to be sustainable reductions in annual Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance expense as a percentage of average assets, as compared to prior years. FDIC insurance expense was $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, or an annualized 0.04% of average assets, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.11%, in the same period the prior year, and $1.1 million, or 0.04%, in the linked quarter.

TriState Capital Bank’s efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 51.51%, compared to 50.39% in the second quarter of 2020 and 50.59% in the linked quarter. Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial metric utilized to provide a greater understanding of a bank’s level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

TriState Capital continued to maintain a low annualized non-interest expense to average assets ratio of 1.27% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.22% in the second quarter of 2020 and 1.24% in the linked quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue grew to a record $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 26.5% from $18.4 million in the year-ago period and 10.5% from $21.0 million in the linked quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial metric representing net income, without giving effect to loan loss provision and income taxes, and excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of investment securities.

TriState Capital’s effective tax rate was 19.2% for the second quarter of 2021. The company’s effective tax rate is impacted by certain factors including the number, timing and size of tax credit investments, as well as the proportion of consolidated earnings attributed to investment management. The company’s 2021 effective tax rate, based on factors including anticipated tax credit investment opportunities, is currently expected to be in the high teens.

Net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share in the second quarter of 2021 are net of $3.1 million in dividends payable to holders of the company’s Series A, Series B and Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

A combination of investment performance, strong client relationships and a robust new business effort contributed to positive net inflows of $27.0 million for the three months ending June 30, 2021. In addition, Chartwell’s new business pipeline currently has in excess of $65 million in commitments from institutional investors.

Chartwell’s new business and new flows from existing accounts of $458.0 million and market appreciation of $281.0 million more than offset outflows of $431.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Chartwell’s assets under management grew to $11.51 billion at June 30, 2021, increasing 24.4% from $9.25 billion on June 30, 2020 and 2.7% from $11.20 billion on March 31, 2021.

Annual run-rate revenue grew to $39.9 million as of June 30, 2021, increasing 2.7% from March 31, 2021. Chartwell’s weighted average fee rate was 0.35% at June 30, 2021. Investment management fee revenue was $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Initiatives to enhance Chartwell profitability continue to be reflected in the segment’s improving level of expenses relative to revenue. Chartwell segment expenses were $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

ORGANIC LENDING FRANCHISE GROWTH

TriState Capital’s client engagement and distribution capabilities continued to drive the organic growth of both sides of its balance sheet by expanding the number and depth of its premier relationships with high-quality middle-market commercial customers, as well as expanding the number of high-net-worth clients the bank serves through its growing national referral network of financial intermediaries.

Average loans totaled a record $8.81 billion in the second quarter of 2021, growing 24.2% from $7.09 billion in the prior year period and 6.4% from $8.28 billion in the linked quarter. Period-end loans totaled a record $9.28 billion on June 30, 2021, growing $2.11 billion, or 29.5%, from June 30, 2020, and $739.7 million, or 8.7%, from March 31, 2021.

TriState Capital continued to fortify its position as the nation’s leading independent provider of marketable securities-backed loans for clients of independent investment advisory firms, trust companies, broker-dealers, regional securities firms, family offices, insurance companies and other financial intermediaries that do not offer banking services themselves. Private banking loans totaled a record $5.71 billion at June 30, 2021, increasing $1.65 billion, or 40.6%, from one year prior and $659.9 million, or 13.1%, from the end of the linked quarter.

The company continued to grow relationships with top-quality middle-market sponsors and businesses, driving originations of commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) loans while managing credit quality within the portfolio. Commercial loans totaled $3.57 billion at June 30, 2021, increasing $461.7 million, or 14.9%, from one year prior and $79.8 million, or 2.3%, from the end of the linked quarter.

C&I loans grew to $1.24 billion at June 30, 2021, increasing $88.0 million, or 7.6%, from one year prior. C&I loans decreased $8.3 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2021, as new loan originations, draws and equipment finance production were offset by amortization and paydowns. The bank did not participate in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

CRE loans grew to $2.33 billion at June 30, 2021, increasing $373.7 million, or 19.1%, from one year prior and $88.1 million, or 3.9%, from the end of the linked quarter.

STRATEGIC DEPOSIT AND LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT FRANCHISE EXPANSION

TriState Capital continues to deliver growth on its agile liquidity management franchise, which creates meaningful service-based client relationships and provides highly responsive funding. The bank is winning new business and enhancing the breadth and depth of existing client relationships with its nationally distributed service and liquidity management offerings for financial services businesses, payroll and other specialized payment servicers, real estate firms, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, middle market companies, municipalities and non-profits.

Average deposits totaled a record $9.56 billion in the second quarter of 2021, growing 19.5% from $8.00 billion in the second quarter of last year and 8.0% from $8.85 billion in the linked quarter. Period-end deposits totaled a record $10.19 billion at June 30, 2021, growing $2.36 billion, or 30.1%, from June 30, 2020, and $941.4 million, or 10.2%, from March 31, 2021.

Treasury management deposit accounts totaled $2.27 billion at June 30, 2021, increasing $1.14 billion, or 101.9%, from June 30, 2020 and $450.1 million, or 24.8%, from March 31, 2021.

The bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2021 was 91.09%, compared to 91.56% at June 30, 2020 and 92.36% at March 31, 2021, reflecting the bank’s differentiated ability to manage liquidity levels in line with deployment opportunities.

INTEREST RATE MANAGEMENT

TriState Capital continues to maintain a balance sheet with significant flexibility to manage interest rate dynamics, while offering attractive deposit and loan pricing to clients. Ultimately, the bank continues to favor an asset-neutral to asset-sensitive approach over the long term.

Investment securities totaled a record $1.34 billion at June 30, 2021, up 64.7% from June 30, 2020 and 8.7% from March 31, 2021 as the bank continued to build on-balance sheet liquidity.

Approximately 60% of TriState Capital’s non-fixed rate deposits use the Effective Fed Funds Rate or another benchmark as reference points, and the remaining non-fixed rate deposits are priced at rates set with bank discretion. Total cost of funds for all deposits and interest-bearing liabilities averaged 0.51% during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.87% in the same period last year and 0.59% in the linked quarter. The total cost of deposits averaged 0.42% during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.80% in the same period last year and 0.49% in the linked quarter.

At June 30, 2021, 94% of the bank’s loans were floating rate and indexed to 30-day LIBOR or the Prime Rate. TriState Capital continued to constructively use interest rate floors on existing and new variable rate loans throughout the second quarter of 2021.

The yield on total loans averaged 2.35% during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.69% in the prior year period and 2.41% in the linked quarter. Loan yields resulted primarily from trends in 30-day LIBOR which declined on average approximately 2 basis points during the second quarter of 2021. Loan yields were also affected by higher rates of growth in balances of private bank loans relative to commercial bank loans. Loan yield movement was offset by a continued reduction in deposit costs.

ASSET QUALITY

TriState Capital maintained strong asset quality metrics in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting its disciplined credit culture and lower risk profile resulting from the majority of its loans consisting of private banking non-purpose margin loans collateralized by marketable securities. Private banking grew to represent 61.5% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2021, while CRE and C&I comprised 25.1% and 13.4% of total loans, respectively.

COVID-19 deferral levels continued to decline in line with expectations to four loans representing $41.0 million or 0.4% of total loans on June 30, 2021, from eight loans representing $62.1 million or 0.7% of total loans on March 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACL) was $32.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $23.3 million at June 30, 2020 and $34.6 million at March 31, 2021. ACL represented 0.91% of commercial loans at period end, excluding private banking loans primarily collateralized by liquid, marketable securities that do not require a reserve, compared to 0.75% at June 30, 2020 and 0.99% at March 31, 2021. As a percentage of total loans, ACL was 0.35% at June 30, 2021, 0.32% at June 30, 2020 and 0.41% at March 31, 2021.

TriState Capital’s net charge offs (NCOs) were $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 0.10% of total average loans of $8.81 billion. NCOs were $33,000 in the year-ago quarter and $199,000 in the linked quarter.

During the second quarter of 2021, NPAs, NPLs, and adverse-rated credits declined by 46.0%, 50.8% and 33.0%, respectively, from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

NPAs were $13.7 million, or 0.12% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.5 million, or 0.10%, at June 30, 2020 and $25.5 million, or 0.24%, at March 31, 2021. NPLs were $11.2 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.09%, at June 30, 2020 and $22.7 million, or 0.27%, at March 31, 2021.

Total adverse-rated credits, including NPLs, were $34.1 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $33.0 million, or 0.46%, at June 30, 2020 and $50.9 million, or 0.60%, at March 31, 2021.

TriState Capital recorded provision expense of $96,000 in the second quarter of 2021, $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $224,000 in the linked quarter.

CAPITAL STRENGTH AND EFFICIENCY

The company’s strong balance sheet included $1.87 billion in cash, equivalents and securities at June 30, 2021. Cash, equivalents, securities and private banking loans -- which are primarily collateralized by marketable securities that are monitored daily, liquid and subject to favorable treatment under regulatory capital requirements -- represented 65.68% of total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, estimated regulatory capital ratios for TriState Capital Holdings were 13.94% for total risk-based capital, 11.94% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 9.06% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and 6.86% for tier 1 leverage, reflecting the historic level of asset growth in the second quarter of 2021. For TriState Capital Bank, the estimated capital ratios were 13.26% for total risk-based capital, 12.80% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 12.80% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and 7.34% for tier 1 leverage.

The company’s common shareholders equity to total assets was 5.3% on June 30, 2021. The ratio of common shareholders’ equity excluding intangible assets, or tangible common equity (TCE), to total assets excluding intangible assets was 4.81% on June 30, 2021. The TCE ratio was 9.58% excluding private banking loans primarily collateralized by liquid, marketable securities on June 30, 2021. The TCE ratio and TCE ratio excluding private banking loans are non-GAAP metrics utilized to provide a greater understanding of the capital adequacy of financial services companies.

TriState Capital had $9.8 million of common stock repurchase authority available at June 30, 2021 under previously disclosed buyback programs authorized by its Board of Directors. Since the Board first authorized share buybacks in 2014, the company has repurchased a total of 2.1 million shares for approximately $33.0 million at an average cost of $15.39 per share. The company has not repurchased shares on the open market since the second quarter of 2020.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $11.46 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $11.51 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) As of June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 529,453 $ 446,484 $ 724,942 Total investment securities 1,337,658 1,231,074 812,140 Loans and leases held-for-investment 9,282,922 8,543,182 7,170,770 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (32,577) (34,644) (23,276) Loans and leases held-for-investment, net 9,250,345 8,508,538 7,147,494 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 62,955 63,433 64,867 Other assets 360,761 315,621 380,398 Total assets $ 11,541,172 $ 10,565,150 $ 9,129,841 Deposits $ 10,191,433 $ 9,250,019 $ 7,831,471 Borrowings, net 345,600 345,547 395,552 Other liabilities 209,571 195,298 269,987 Total liabilities 10,746,604 9,790,864 8,497,010 Preferred stock 179,343 178,243 116,079 Common shareholders’ equity 615,225 596,043 516,752 Total shareholders’ equity 794,568 774,286 632,831 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 11,541,172 $ 10,565,150 $ 9,129,841

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. INCOME STATEMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 51,702 $ 49,186 $ 47,377 $ 100,888 $ 106,295 Investments 3,737 2,646 3,940 6,383 7,841 Interest-earning deposits 116 160 344 276 1,727 Total interest income 55,555 51,992 51,661 107,547 115,863 Interest expense: Deposits 10,106 10,754 15,953 20,860 43,197 Borrowings 2,537 2,582 2,224 5,119 4,260 Total interest expense 12,643 13,336 18,177 25,979 47,457 Net interest income 42,912 38,656 33,484 81,568 68,406 Provision for credit losses 96 224 6,005 320 8,998 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 42,816 38,432 27,479 81,248 59,408 Non-interest income: Investment management fees 9,451 9,000 7,738 18,451 15,376 Service charges on deposits 325 316 315 641 528 Net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities 98 (1) 14 97 71 Swap fees 3,913 2,711 3,853 6,624 8,226 Commitment and other loan fees 564 326 462 890 881 Bank owned life insurance income 480 429 429 909 857 Other income 13 870 186 883 374 Total non-interest income 14,844 13,651 12,997 28,495 26,313 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 20,937 19,921 16,569 40,858 34,015 Premises and equipment expense 1,173 1,406 1,515 2,579 2,901 Professional fees 2,124 1,324 1,109 3,448 2,579 FDIC insurance expense 1,125 1,125 2,560 2,250 4,730 General insurance expense 341 298 278 639 540 State capital shares tax expense 777 650 366 1,427 749 Travel and entertainment expense 639 441 279 1,080 1,143 Technology and data services 3,687 3,100 2,414 6,787 4,717 Intangible amortization expense 478 478 486 956 988 Marketing and advertising 898 684 686 1,582 1,300 Other operating expenses 2,246 1,851 1,834 4,097 3,578 Total non-interest expense 34,425 31,278 28,096 65,703 57,240 Income before tax 23,235 20,805 12,380 44,040 28,481 Income tax expense 4,455 4,605 1,979 9,060 5,185 Net income $ 18,780 $ 16,200 $ 10,401 $ 34,980 $ 23,296 Preferred stock dividends 3,077 3,059 1,962 6,136 3,924 Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,703 $ 13,141 $ 8,439 $ 28,844 $ 19,372

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and For the Three Months Ended As of and For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Per share and share data: Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.76 $ 0.68 Book value per common share $ 18.54 $ 17.97 $ 17.31 $ 18.54 $ 17.31 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.65 $ 16.06 $ 15.14 $ 16.65 $ 15.14 Common shares outstanding, at end of period 33,176,934 33,160,605 29,851,550 33,176,934 29,851,550 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 31,280,481 31,224,474 28,223,085 31,252,632 28,201,837 Diluted 32,147,758 32,187,034 28,527,961 32,278,282 28,687,804 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.69 % 0.64 % 0.45 % 0.67 % 0.54 % Return on average common equity (2) 10.37 % 9.06 % 6.62 % 9.73 % 7.60 % Net interest margin (2) (3) 1.63 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.61 % 1.67 % Total revenue (1) $ 57,658 $ 52,308 $ 46,467 $ 109,966 $ 94,648 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 23,233 $ 21,030 $ 18,371 $ 44,263 $ 37,408 Bank efficiency ratio (1) 51.51 % 50.59 % 50.39 % 51.07 % 51.13 % Non-interest expense to average assets (2) 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.26 % 1.34 % Asset quality: Non-performing loans $ 11,175 $ 22,727 $ 6,780 $ 11,175 $ 6,780 Non-performing assets $ 13,743 $ 25,451 $ 9,504 $ 13,743 $ 9,504 Other real estate owned $ 2,568 $ 2,724 $ 2,724 $ 2,568 $ 2,724 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.10 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.27 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.09 % ACL to loans and leases 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.35 % 0.32 % ACL to non-performing loans 291.52 % 152.44 % 343.30 % 291.52 % 343.30 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,253 $ 199 $ 33 $ 2,452 $ (170) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (2) 0.10 % 0.01 % — % 0.06 % — % Capital ratios: (4) Tier 1 leverage ratio 6.86 % 7.13 % 6.30 % 6.86 % 6.30 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.06 % 9.10 % 8.54 % 9.06 % 8.54 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.94 % 12.08 % 10.68 % 11.94 % 10.68 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.94 % 14.18 % 12.89 % 13.94 % 12.89 % Bank tier 1 leverage ratio 7.34 % 7.65 % 7.11 % 7.34 % 7.11 % Bank common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.80 % 12.98 % 12.07 % 12.80 % 12.07 % Bank tier 1 risk based capital ratio 12.80 % 12.98 % 12.07 % 12.80 % 12.07 % Bank total risk-based capital ratio 13.26 % 13.49 % 12.52 % 13.26 % 12.52 % Investment Management Segment: Assets under management $ 11,511,000 $ 11,203,000 $ 9,254,000 $ 11,511,000 $ 9,254,000 EBITDA (1) $ 2,063 $ 1,916 $ 1,031 $ 3,979 $ 2,248

(1) These measures are not measures recognized under GAAP and are therefore considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Ratios are annualized. (3) Net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (4) Capital ratios are estimated until regulatory reports are filed.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 407,627 $ 114 0.11 % $ 555,427 $ 158 0.12 % $ 1,098,510 $ 342 0.13 % Federal funds sold 11,502 2 0.07 % 10,557 2 0.08 % 7,883 1 0.05 % Debt securities available-for-sale 266,264 886 1.33 % 348,835 570 0.66 % 329,015 2,026 2.48 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 1,040,658 2,705 1.04 % 637,719 1,900 1.21 % 292,898 1,616 2.22 % Debt securities trading — — — % 315 1 1.29 % — — — % FHLB stock 11,776 154 5.25 % 11,551 182 6.39 % 13,269 305 9.24 % Total loans and leases 8,808,775 51,702 2.35 % 8,276,059 49,186 2.41 % 7,094,744 47,377 2.69 % Total interest-earning assets 10,546,602 55,563 2.11 % 9,840,463 51,999 2.14 % 8,836,319 51,667 2.35 % Other assets 347,923 375,418 408,950 Total assets $ 10,894,525 $ 10,215,881 $ 9,245,269 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 3,852,078 $ 3,214 0.33 % $ 3,065,983 $ 2,793 0.37 % $ 2,327,513 $ 2,719 0.47 % Money market deposit accounts 4,316,946 5,636 0.52 % 4,345,454 5,964 0.56 % 3,862,068 7,377 0.77 % Certificates of deposit 929,906 1,256 0.54 % 1,012,861 1,997 0.80 % 1,389,984 5,857 1.69 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 250,000 1,082 1.74 % 253,889 1,072 1.71 % 300,000 1,284 1.72 % Line of credit borrowings — — — % 4,589 55 4.86 % 22,747 260 4.60 % Subordinated notes payable, net 95,565 1,455 6.11 % 95,511 1,455 6.18 % 44,417 680 6.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,444,495 12,643 0.54 % 8,778,287 13,336 0.62 % 7,946,729 18,177 0.92 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 460,601 424,535 417,732 Other liabilities 203,033 247,659 252,303 Shareholders’ equity 786,396 765,400 628,505 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,894,525 $ 10,215,881 $ 9,245,269 Net interest income (1) $ 42,920 $ 38,663 $ 33,490 Net interest spread (1) 1.57 % 1.52 % 1.43 % Net interest margin (1) 1.63 % 1.59 % 1.52 %

(1) Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Annualized.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 481,119 $ 272 0.11 % $ 781,406 $ 1,705 0.44 % Federal funds sold 11,032 4 0.07 % 7,491 21 0.56 % Debt securities available-for-sale 307,322 1,456 0.96 % 305,442 4,070 2.68 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 840,302 4,605 1.11 % 247,326 3,104 2.52 % Debt securities trading 156 1 1.29 % 115 1 1.75 % FHLB stock 11,664 336 5.81 % 16,724 703 8.45 % Total loans and leases 8,543,889 100,888 2.38 % 6,883,718 106,295 3.11 % Total interest-earning assets 10,195,484 107,562 2.13 % 8,242,222 115,899 2.83 % Other assets 361,594 360,699 Total assets $ 10,557,078 $ 8,602,921 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 3,461,202 $ 6,007 0.35 % $ 1,900,563 $ 7,933 0.84 % Money market deposit accounts 4,331,121 11,600 0.54 % 3,705,517 22,031 1.20 % Certificates of deposit 971,155 3,252 0.68 % 1,386,510 13,233 1.92 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 251,933 2,154 1.72 % 360,962 3,319 1.85 % Line of credit borrowings 2,282 55 4.86 % 12,115 261 4.33 % Subordinated notes payable, net 95,538 2,911 6.14 % 22,208 680 6.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,113,231 25,979 0.57 % 7,387,875 47,457 1.29 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 442,668 383,909 Other liabilities 225,223 202,755 Shareholders’ equity 775,956 628,382 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 10,557,078 $ 8,602,921 Net interest income (1) $ 81,583 $ 68,442 Net interest spread (1) 1.56 % 1.54 % Net interest margin (1) 1.61 % 1.67 %

(1) Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Annualized.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Loan

Balance Percent of

Total Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Total Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Total Loans Private banking loans $ 5,713,562 61.5 % $ 5,053,621 59.2 % $ 4,063,116 56.6 % Middle-market banking loans: Commercial and industrial 1,240,917 13.4 % 1,249,208 14.6 % 1,152,880 16.1 % Commercial real estate 2,328,443 25.1 % 2,240,353 26.2 % 1,954,774 27.3 % Total middle-market banking loans 3,569,360 38.5 % 3,489,561 40.8 % 3,107,654 43.4 % Loans and leases held-for-investment $ 9,282,922 100.0 % $ 8,543,182 100.0 % $ 7,170,770 100.0 %

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENT OF INCOME BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 55,555 $ — $ — $ 55,555 $ 51,661 $ — $ — $ 51,661 Interest expense 11,199 — 1,444 12,643 17,251 — 926 18,177 Net interest income (loss) 44,356 — (1,444) 42,912 34,410 — (926) 33,484 Provision for credit losses 96 — — 96 6,005 — — 6,005 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 44,260 — (1,444) 42,816 28,405 — (926) 27,479 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 9,774 (323) 9,451 — 7,897 (159) 7,738 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 98 — — 98 14 — — 14 Other non-interest income 5,283 12 — 5,295 5,215 30 — 5,245 Total non-interest income (loss) 5,381 9,786 (323) 14,844 5,229 7,927 (159) 12,997 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 478 — 478 — 486 — 486 Other non-interest expense 25,570 7,826 551 33,947 19,967 7,003 640 27,610 Total non-interest expense 25,570 8,304 551 34,425 19,967 7,489 640 28,096 Income (loss) before tax 24,071 1,482 (2,318) 23,235 13,667 438 (1,725) 12,380 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,565 286 (396) 4,455 2,173 102 (296) 1,979 Net income (loss) $ 19,506 $ 1,196 $ (1,922) $ 18,780 $ 11,494 $ 336 $ (1,429) $ 10,401

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 107,547 $ — $ — $ 107,547 $ 115,863 $ — $ — $ 115,863 Interest expense 23,038 — 2,941 25,979 46,547 — 910 47,457 Net interest income (loss) 84,509 — (2,941) 81,568 69,316 — (910) 68,406 Provision for credit losses 320 — — 320 8,998 — — 8,998 Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses 84,189 — (2,941) 81,248 60,318 — (910) 59,408 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 19,009 (558) 18,451 — 15,662 (286) 15,376 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 97 — — 97 71 — — 71 Other non-interest income 9,915 32 — 9,947 10,866 — — 10,866 Total non-interest income (loss) 10,012 19,041 (558) 28,495 10,937 15,662 (286) 26,313 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 956 — 956 — 988 — 988 Other non-interest expense 48,225 15,268 1,254 64,747 41,000 13,630 1,622 56,252 Total non-interest expense 48,225 16,224 1,254 65,703 41,000 14,618 1,622 57,240 Income (loss) before tax 45,976 2,817 (4,753) 44,040 30,255 1,044 (2,818) 28,481 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,294 596 (830) 9,060 5,521 130 (466) 5,185 Net income (loss) $ 36,682 $ 2,221 $ (3,923) $ 34,980 $ 24,734 $ 914 $ (2,352) $ 23,296

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Basic earnings per common share: Net income $ 18,780 $ 16,200 $ 10,401 $ 34,980 $ 23,296 Less: Preferred dividends on Series A and Series B 1,962 1,962 1,962 3,924 3,924 Less: Preferred dividends on Series C 1,115 1,097 — 2,212 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 15,703 $ 13,141 $ 8,439 $ 28,844 $ 19,372 Allocation of net income available: Common shareholders $ 13,272 $ 11,127 $ 8,439 $ 24,375 $ 19,372 Series C convertible preferred shareholders 2,040 1,685 — 3,749 — Warrant shareholders 391 329 — 720 — Total $ 15,703 $ 13,141 $ 8,439 $ 28,844 $ 19,372 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic common shares 31,280,481 31,224,474 28,223,085 31,252,632 28,201,837 Series C convertible preferred stock, as-if converted 4,807,272 4,727,272 — 4,807,272 — Warrants, as-if exercised 922,438 922,438 — 922,438 — Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.36 $ 0.30 $ 0.78 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per common share: Income available to common shareholders after allocation $ 13,272 $ 11,127 $ 8,439 $ 24,375 $ 19,372 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic common shares 31,280,481 31,224,474 28,223,085 31,252,632 28,201,837 Restricted stock - dilutive 719,504 801,798 221,456 871,255 324,498 Stock options - dilutive 147,773 160,762 83,420 154,395 161,469 Diluted common shares 32,147,758 32,187,034 28,527,961 32,278,282 28,687,804 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.76 $ 0.68 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Anti-dilutive shares: Restricted stock 10,750 71,810 864,246 12,000 566,498 Stock options — — 5,500 — — Series C convertible preferred stock, as-if converted 4,807,272 4,727,272 — 4,807,272 — Warrants, as-if exercised 922,438 922,438 — 922,438 — Total anti-dilutive shares 5,740,460 5,721,520 869,746 5,741,710 566,498

Earnings per common share (“EPS”) is computed using the two-class method, which requires that the Series C convertible preferred stock and warrants to be treated as participating classes of securities in the computation of EPS. In addition, net income is reduced by dividends declared on all series of preferred stock to derive net income available to common shareholders. The two-class method is an earnings allocation that determines EPS for each class of common stock and participating security. Net income available to common shareholders is reduced by the percentage of average common shares allocable to Series C convertible preferred holders and warrant holders on an as-if converted basis to arrive at net income allocable to common shareholders. Basic EPS is computed by dividing net income allocable to common shareholders by the weighted average number of its common shares outstanding for the period, excluding non-vested restricted stock. Diluted EPS reflects the potential dilution upon the exercise of stock options and warrants, and the vesting of restricted stock awards granted utilizing the treasury stock method. The Series C convertible preferred stock is excluded from diluted weighted average common shares outstanding because the payment of the dividend is considered in the net income allocable to common shareholders for the calculation of basic EPS.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The information set forth above contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “tangible common equity,” “tangible book value per common share,” “tangible assets,” “tangible assets excluding private banking loans,” tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans,” “EBITDA,” “total revenue,” “pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” and “efficiency ratio.” These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures that we believe provide management and our investors with a more detailed understanding of our performance, although these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are calculated as follows:

“Tangible common equity” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to management and investors so that they can better understand and assess changes from period to period in common shareholders’ equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets associated with prior acquisitions. Intangible assets are created when we buy businesses that add relationships and revenue to our Company. Intangible assets have the effect of increasing both equity and assets, while not increasing our tangible equity or tangible assets.

“Tangible book value per common share” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by common shares outstanding. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets associated with prior acquisitions.

“Tangible assets” is defined as total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

“Tangible assets excluding private banking loans” is defined as total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, and private banking loans. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets and private banking loans.

“Tangible common equity ratio” is defined as (i) common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by (ii) total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in the ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

“Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans” is defined as (i) common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by (ii) total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, and private banking loans. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in the ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets and private banking loans.

“EBITDA” is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense and intangible amortization expense. We use EBITDA particularly to assess the strength of our investment management business. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our investment management performance in relation to our core operating earnings by excluding certain non-cash items and the volatility that is associated with certain discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Total revenue” is defined as net interest income and total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities. We believe adjustments made to our operating revenue allow management and investors to better assess our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” is defined as net interest income and non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities and total non-interest expense. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue, excluding the volatility that is associated with provision for loan and lease losses and changes in our tax rates and other items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Efficiency ratio” is defined as total non-interest expense divided by our total revenue. We believe this measure allows management and investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue, particularly at the Bank.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share: Common shareholders’ equity $ 615,225 $ 596,043 $ 516,752 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 62,955 63,433 64,867 Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 552,270 $ 532,610 $ 451,885 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 33,176,934 33,160,605 29,851,550 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.65 $ 16.06 $ 15.14

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking channel loans: Common shareholders' equity $ 615,225 $ 596,043 $ 516,752 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 62,955 63,433 64,867 Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 552,270 $ 532,610 $ 451,885 Total assets 11,541,172 10,565,150 9,129,841 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 62,955 63,433 64,867 Tangible assets $ 11,478,217 $ 10,501,717 $ 9,064,974 Tangible common equity ratio 4.81 % 5.07 % 4.98 % Less: private banking loans 5,713,562 5,053,621 4,063,116 Tangible assets excluding private banking loans (denominator) $ 5,764,655 $ 5,448,096 $ 5,001,858 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans 9.58 % 9.78 % 9.03 %

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Investment Management EBITDA: Net income $ 1,196 $ 1,025 $ 336 $ 2,221 $ 914 Interest expense — — — — — Income tax expense 286 310 102 596 130 Depreciation expense 103 103 107 206 216 Intangible amortization expense 478 478 486 956 988 EBITDA $ 2,063 $ 1,916 $ 1,031 $ 3,979 $ 2,248

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue and pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net interest income $ 42,912 $ 38,656 $ 33,484 $ 81,568 $ 68,406 Total non-interest income 14,844 13,651 12,997 28,495 26,313 Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities 98 (1) 14 97 71 Total revenue $ 57,658 $ 52,308 $ 46,467 $ 109,966 $ 94,648 Less: total non-interest expense 34,425 31,278 28,096 65,703 57,240 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 23,233 $ 21,030 $ 18,371 $ 44,263 $ 37,408

BANK SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Bank total revenue: Net interest income $ 44,356 $ 40,153 $ 34,410 $ 84,509 $ 69,316 Total non-interest income 5,381 4,630 5,229 10,012 10,937 Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities 98 (1) 14 97 71 Bank total revenue $ 49,639 $ 44,784 $ 39,625 $ 94,424 $ 80,182 Bank efficiency ratio: Total non-interest expense (numerator) $ 25,570 $ 22,655 $ 19,967 $ 48,225 $ 41,000 Bank total revenue (denominator) $ 49,639 $ 44,784 $ 39,625 $ 94,424 $ 80,182 Bank efficiency ratio 51.51 % 50.59 % 50.39 % 51.07 % 51.13 %

