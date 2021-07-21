checkAd

USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution Increase and its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.116 per unit for the second quarter of 2021 ($0.464 per unit on an annualized basis), representing an increase of $0.0025 per unit, or 2.2% over the distribution declared for the first quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on August 13, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 4, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

The Partnership plans to report second quarter 2021 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding second quarter 2021 results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

To listen live over the Internet, participants are advised to log on to the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com and select the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab. To join via telephone, participants may dial (877) 266-7551 domestically or +1 (339) 368-5209 internationally, conference ID 6061075. Participants are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days by dialing (800) 585-8367 domestically or +1 (404) 537-3406 internationally, conference ID 6061075. In addition, a replay of the audio webcast will be available by accessing the Partnership's website after the call is concluded.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USDG”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

