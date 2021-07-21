OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

On July 21, 2021, OneMain declared a dividend of $4.20 per share payable on August 13, 2021, to record holders of the company's common stock as of the close of business on August 6, 2021. The company expects to maintain a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share going forward. Dividends above the minimum are evaluated by the Board of Directors every first and third quarters, consistent with prior quarters and the company's capital allocation strategy.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) today reported pretax income of $463 million and net income of $350 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $118 million and $89 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $2.60 in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.66 in the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 612 thousand shares of common stock for $35 million, or an average price of $56.41. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $120 million of remaining authorized share repurchase capacity.

“Our robust financial results for the quarter once again demonstrate the resilience and strength of OneMain’s business model,” said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. “While our core lending business is experiencing strong demand, we remain highly focused on investing in our future, driving our growth initiatives and continuously improving the financial well-being of our customers.”

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment (“C&I”)

C&I generated adjusted pretax income of $477 million and adjusted net income of $358 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $143 million and $107 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.66 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.80 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on C&I capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. C&I capital generation was $310 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing a 46% increase versus the prior year period.

Originations totaled $3.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021, up 87% from $2.0 billion in the prior year quarter.

Sales of gross finance receivables totaled $120 million in the quarter, and the recognized gain on sales, recorded in other revenue, were $11 million. The Company continues to service these loans.

Managed receivables, which include loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners, were $18.3 billion at June 30, 2021. Ending net finance receivables reached $18.2 billion at June 30, 2021, up 2% from $17.7 billion at June 30, 2020. Secured receivables were 52% of ending net finance receivables at June 30, 2021, down from 53% at June 30, 2020.

Average net finance receivables were $17.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, down 1% from $17.9 billion in the prior year quarter.

Yield was 24.18% in the second quarter of 2021, up from 24.09% in the prior year quarter. The increase generally reflected improvement in late stage delinquencies.

Interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.1 billion, approximately flat to the prior year quarter, reflecting modestly lower average net finance receivables, offset by the modest improvement in yield in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $130 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $422 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the decrease in our charge-offs and an improved outlook for unemployment and macroeconomic conditions.

The 30-89 day delinquency ratio was 1.76% at June 30, 2021, up from 1.57% at March 31, 2021, and 1.63% at June 30, 2020.

The 90+ day delinquency ratio was 1.36% at June 30, 2021, down from 1.82% at March 31, 2021, and 1.89% at June 30, 2020.

The net charge-off ratio was 4.41% in the second quarter of 2021, down from 4.67% in the first quarter of 2021 and 6.33% in the prior year quarter.

Operating expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $332 million, up 12% from $297 million in the prior year quarter reflecting our strategic investments in the business and growth in our receivables, as well as the prior year benefit of cost actions we took in response to the emergence of the pandemic.

Funding and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $17.9 billion, 42% of which was secured. The Company had $1.8 billion of cash and cash equivalents, which included $158 million of cash and cash equivalents held at their regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company’s potential borrowings of $7.3 billion of undrawn committed capacity under their 13 revolving conduit facilities and $9.7 billion of unencumbered gross finance receivables, provides a liquidity runway in excess of 24 months under numerous stress scenarios and assuming no access to the capital markets. This liquidity runway calculation contemplates all the cash needs of the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance and Other using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) and Other adjusted pretax income (loss) represent income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes direct costs associated with COVID-19, net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, restructuring charges, and lower of cost and fair value adjustment on loans held for sale. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company’s reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH’s executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest income $ 1,071 $ 1,060 $ 1,077 $ 2,130 $ 2,184 Interest expense (231 ) (235 ) (271 ) (465 ) (527 ) Provision for finance receivable losses (132 ) 2 (423 ) (130 ) (954 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 708 827 383 1,535 703 Other revenues: Insurance 107 107 109 214 226 Investment 17 17 29 34 38 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt (1 ) (47 ) — (48 ) — Other (1) 27 14 10 41 25 Total other revenues 150 91 148 241 289 Other expenses: Operating expenses (347 ) (339 ) (323 ) (685 ) (674 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (48 ) (33 ) (90 ) (81 ) (157 ) Total other expenses (395 ) (372 ) (413 ) (766 ) (831 ) Income before income taxes 463 546 118 1,010 161 Income taxes (113 ) (133 ) (29 ) (247 ) (40 ) Net income $ 350 $ 413 $ 89 $ 763 $ 121 Weighted average number of diluted shares 134.6 134.8 134.4 134.7 135.3 Diluted EPS $ 2.60 $ 3.06 $ 0.66 $ 5.67 $ 0.90 Book value per basic share $ 26.42 $ 24.59 $ 23.61 $ 26.42 $ 23.61 Return on assets 6.5 % 7.7 % 1.5 % 7.1 % 1.0 % Provision for finance receivable losses $ 132 $ (2 ) $ 423 130 954 Less: Net charge-offs (194 ) (205 ) (281 ) (399 ) (577 ) Change in allowance for finance receivable losses $ (62 ) $ (207 ) $ 142 $ (269 ) $ 377 Net finance receivables 18,163 17,564 17,721 18,163 17,721 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners (2) 149 43 — 149 — Managed receivables $ 18,312 $ 17,607 $ 17,721 $ 18,312 $ 17,721 Average net receivables 17,717 17,824 17,909 17,770 18,144 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners (2) 114 22 — 68 — Average managed receivables $ 17,831 $ 17,846 $ 17,909 $ 17,838 $ 18,144

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) 2Q21, 1Q21, and YTD 2Q21 include the fair value impairment of the remaining loans in finance receivables held for sale. (2) Receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners reflect the unpaid principal balance and the accrued interest of loans sold as part of our Whole Loan Sale program.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,787 $ 1,301 $ 2,740 Investment securities 1,969 1,951 1,862 Net finance receivables 18,163 17,564 17,721 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves (728 ) (719 ) (791 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses (2,000 ) (2,062 ) (2,324 ) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance receivable losses 15,435 14,783 14,606 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 507 571 487 Goodwill 1,437 1,422 1,422 Other intangible assets 287 296 324 Other assets 955 961 1,067 Total assets $ 22,377 $ 21,285 $ 22,508 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Long-term debt $ 17,605 $ 16,789 $ 18,010 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities 617 614 630 Deferred and accrued taxes 10 90 124 Other liabilities 608 484 573 Total liabilities 18,840 17,977 19,337 Common stock 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,661 1,657 1,648 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 85 80 65 Retained earnings 1,825 1,570 1,457 Treasury stock (35 ) — — Total shareholders’ equity 3,537 3,308 3,171 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,377 $ 21,285 $ 22,508

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of or Quarter-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Non-TDR Net Finance Receivables $ 17,483 $ 16,874 $ 17,019 TDR Net Finance Receivables 680 690 702 Net Finance Receivables $ 18,163 $ 17,564 $ 17,721 Average Net Receivables $ 17,717 $ 17,824 $ 17,909 Average Daily Debt Balances 16,860 17,035 19,772 Origination Volume 3,835 2,284 2,047 Non-TDR Allowance $ 1,695 $ 1,751 $ 2,003 TDR Allowance 305 311 321 Allowance $ 2,000 $ 2,062 $ 2,324 Non-TDR Allowance Ratio 9.69 % 10.38 % 11.77 % TDR Allowance Ratio 44.86 % 45.13 % 45.80 % Allowance Ratio 11.01 % 11.74 % 13.12 % Gross Charge-Offs $ 252 $ 255 $ 321 Recoveries (58 ) (50 ) (40 ) Net Charge-Offs $ 194 $ 205 $ 281 Gross Charge-Off Ratio 5.70 % 5.81 % 7.21 % Recovery Ratio (1.29 %) (1.14 %) (0.89 %) Net Charge-Off Ratio 4.40 % 4.67 % 6.32 % 30-89 Delinquency $ 319 $ 276 $ 289 30+ Delinquency 566 596 624 60+ Delinquency 365 439 456 90+ Delinquency 247 320 335 30-89 Delinquency Ratio 1.76 % 1.57 % 1.63 % 30+ Delinquency Ratio 3.12 % 3.39 % 3.52 % 60+ Delinquency Ratio 2.01 % 2.50 % 2.57 % 90+ Delinquency Ratio 1.36 % 1.82 % 1.89 %

Note: Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of net finance receivables. Charge-off and recovery ratios are calculated as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. BALANCE SHEET METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,787 $ 1,301 $ 2,740 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes 158 119 240 Unencumbered gross finance receivables 9,732 9,236 8,749 Undrawn conduit facilities 7,300 7,200 7,100 Long-term debt $ 17,605 $ 16,789 $ 18,010 Less: Junior subordinated debt (172 ) (172 ) (172 ) Adjusted Debt $ 17,433 $ 16,617 $ 17,838 Less: Available cash and cash equivalents (1,629 ) (1,182 ) (2,500 ) Net Adjusted Debt $ 15,804 $ 15,435 $ 15,338 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 3,537 $ 3,308 $ 3,171 Less: Goodwill (1,437 ) (1,422 ) (1,422 ) Less: Other intangible assets (287 ) (296 ) (324 ) Plus: Junior subordinated debt 172 172 172 Adjusted Tangible Common Equity $ 1,985 $ 1,762 $ 1,597 Plus: Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1) 1,500 1,546 1,742 Adjusted Capital $ 3,485 $ 3,308 $ 3,339 Net Leverage (Net Adjusted Debt to Adjusted Capital) 4.5 x 4.7 x 4.6 x

(1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2021 and 2020.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON RECEIVABLES (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Revenue (1) 26.6 % 25.4 % 25.5 % 26.0 % 25.7 % Net Charge-Off (4.4 %) (4.7 %) (6.3 %) (4.5 %) (6.4 %) Risk Adjusted Margin 22.2 % 20.8 % 19.2 % 21.5 % 19.3 % Operating Expenses (7.9 %) (7.7 %) (7.3 %) (7.8 %) (7.5 %) Unlevered Return on Receivables 14.3 % 13.1 % 11.9 % 13.7 % 11.8 % Interest Expense (5.2 %) (5.3 %) (6.1 %) (5.3 %) (5.8 %) Change in Allowance 1.4 % 4.7 % (3.2 %) 3.1 % (4.2 %) Income Tax Expense (2) (2.6 %) (3.0 %) (0.7 %) (2.8 %) (0.4 %) Return on Receivables 7.9 % 9.4 % 2.0 % 8.7 % 1.3 % Operating Expenses (347 ) (339 ) (323 ) (685 ) (674 ) Average Managed Receivables (3) 17,831 17,846 17,909 17,838 18,144 Operating Expense % of Average Managed Receivables (7.8 %) (7.7 %) (7.3 %) (7.7 %) (7.5 %)

Note: All ratios are based on consolidated results as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Revenue includes interest income on finance receivables plus other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims. (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2021 and 2020. (3) Average managed receivables include average net receivables and average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Consumer & Insurance $ 474 $ 567 $ 128 $ 1,041 $ 179 Other (2 ) (3 ) (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) Segment to GAAP Adjustment (9 ) (18 ) (9 ) (27 ) (16 ) Income Before Income Taxes - GAAP basis $ 463 $ 546 $ 118 $ 1,010 $ 161 Pretax Income - Segment Accounting Basis $ 474 $ 567 $ 128 $ 1,041 $ 179 Direct costs associated with COVID-19 2 2 6 4 9 Acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses — — 2 — 8 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt (1) 1 38 — 39 — Restructuring Charges — — 7 — 7 Consumer & Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income (non-GAAP) $ 477 $ 607 $ 143 $ 1,084 $ 203 Pretax Loss - Segment Accounting Basis $ (2 ) $ (3 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) Additional net gain on sale of SpringCastle interests (1 ) — — (1 ) — Lower of cost or fair value adjustment (2) 1 1 — 2 — Other Adjusted Pretax Loss (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (3 ) $ (2 ) Springleaf debt discount accretion $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ (10 ) OMFH LLR provision catch-up (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) OMFH receivable premium amortization — — (1 ) — (2 ) OMFH receivable discount accretion 1 2 4 3 9 Other (7 ) (17 ) (5 ) (25 ) (10 ) Total Segment to GAAP Adjustment $ (9 ) $ (18 ) $ (9 ) $ (27 ) $ (16 )

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Amounts differ from those presented on "Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" page as a result of purchase accounting adjustments that are not applicable on a Segment Accounting Basis. (2) In 2Q21, 1Q21, and YTD 2Q21, the carrying value of our remaining real estate loans classified in finance receivables held for sale exceeded their fair value, and accordingly, the loans have been marked to fair value with an impairment being recorded in other revenue.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF KEY SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Consumer & Insurance $ 18,168 $ 17,569 $ 17,732 Other — — — Segment to GAAP Adjustment (5 ) (5 ) (11 ) Net Finance Receivables - GAAP basis $ 18,163 $ 17,564 $ 17,721 Consumer & Insurance $ 2,011 $ 2,075 $ 2,342 Other — — — Segment to GAAP Adjustment (11 ) (13 ) (18 ) Allowance for Finance Receivable Losses - GAAP basis $ 2,000 $ 2,062 $ 2,324

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest income $ 1,069 $ 1,057 $ 1,074 $ 2,125 $ 2,174 Interest expense (230 ) (233 ) (266 ) (462 ) (515 ) Provision for finance receivable losses (130 ) 3 (422 ) (127 ) (952 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 709 827 386 1,536 707 Insurance 107 107 109 214 226 Investment 17 17 29 34 38 Other 24 12 6 35 17 Total other revenues 148 136 144 283 281 Operating expenses (332 ) (323 ) (297 ) (654 ) (628 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (48 ) (33 ) (90 ) (81 ) (157 ) Total other expenses (380 ) (356 ) (387 ) (735 ) (785 ) Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 477 607 143 1,084 203 Income taxes (1) (119 ) (152 ) (36 ) (271 ) (51 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 358 $ 455 $ 107 $ 813 $ 152 Weighted average number of diluted shares 134.6 134.8 134.4 134.7 135.3 C&I adjusted diluted EPS (2) $ 2.66 $ 3.37 $ 0.80 $ 6.04 $ 1.12 Net finance receivables 18,168 17,569 17,732 18,168 17,732 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners (3) 149 43 — 149 — Managed receivables $ 18,317 $ 17,612 $ 17,732 $ 18,317 $ 17,732 Average net receivables 17,722 17,830 17,921 17,776 18,159 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners (3) 114 22 — 68 — Average managed receivables $ 17,836 $ 17,852 $ 17,921 $ 17,844 $ 18,159

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2021 and 2020. (2) C&I adjusted diluted EPS is calculated as the C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding. (3) Receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners reflect the unpaid principal balance and the accrued interest of loans sold as part of our Whole Loan Sale program.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Revenue (1) 26.4 % 26.4 % 25.3 % 26.4 % 25.4 % Net Charge-Off (4.4 %) (4.7 %) (6.3 %) (4.5 %) (6.4 %) Risk Adjusted Margin 22.0 % 21.7 % 19.0 % 21.9 % 19.1 % Operating Expenses (7.5 %) (7.3 %) (6.7 %) (7.4 %) (7.0 %) Unlevered Return on Receivables 14.5 % 14.4 % 12.3 % 14.4 % 12.1 % Interest Expense (5.2 %) (5.3 %) (6.0 %) (5.2 %) (5.7 %) Change in Allowance 1.5 % 4.7 % (3.2 %) 3.1 % (4.1 %) Income Tax Expense (2) (2.7 %) (3.4 %) (0.8 %) (3.1 %) (0.6 %) Return on Receivables 8.1 % 10.3 % 2.4 % 9.2 % 1.7 % Operating Expenses (332 ) (323 ) (297 ) (654 ) (628 ) Average Managed Receivables (3) 17,836 17,852 17,921 17,844 18,159 Operating Expense % of Average Managed Receivables (7.5 %) (7.3 %) (6.7 %) (7.4 %) (7.0 %)

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. All ratios are shown as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Revenue includes interest income on finance receivables plus other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims. (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2021 and 2020. (3) Average managed receivables include average net receivables and average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE CAPITAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Provision for finance receivable losses $ 130 $ (3 ) $ 422 $ 127 $ 952 Less: Net charge-offs (194 ) (205 ) (282 ) (399 ) (578 ) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP) (64 ) (208 ) 140 (272 ) 374 Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 477 607 143 1,084 203 Pretax capital generation(1) (non-GAAP) 413 399 283 812 577 Capital generation, net of tax(1), (2) (non-GAAP) $ 310 $ 299 $ 212 $ 609 $ 433 Beginning Adjusted Capital $ 3,308 $ 3,587 $ 3,105 $ 3,587 $ 3,367 Capital Generation, net of tax(1), (2) (non-GAAP) 310 299 212 609 433 Less: Common Stock Repurchased (35 ) — — (35 ) (45 ) Less: Cash Dividends (95 ) (534 ) (44 ) (629 ) (432 ) Capital Returns (130 ) (534 ) (44 ) (664 ) (477 ) Less: Adjustments to C&I, net of tax (2), (3) (5 ) (40 ) (17 ) (45 ) (29 ) Less: Change in the Assumed Tax Rate (2) — — — — (8 ) Less: Withholding Tax on Share-based Compensation — (5 ) — (5 ) (6 ) Less: Adjusted Other Net Loss, net of tax (2) (non-GAAP) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) Plus: Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 5 (14 ) 71 (9 ) 21 Plus: Purchased Credit Deteriorated Finance Receivables Gross-up, net of tax (2), (4) — — — — 11 Plus: Other Intangibles Amortization 9 10 10 19 19 Plus: Trim Acquisition (15 ) — — (15 ) — Plus: Share-based Compensation Expense, net of forfeitures 4 7 3 11 10 Other (3 ) (44 ) 66 (47 ) 16 Ending Adjusted Capital $ 3,485 $ 3,308 $ 3,339 $ 3,485 $ 3,339

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP) represents adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) excluding change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP). Capital generation (non-GAAP) represents adjusted net income (non-GAAP) excluding change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (non-GAAP). (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2021 and 2020. (3) Includes the effects of purchase accounting adjustments excluding loan loss reserves. (4) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, we converted all purchased credit impaired finance receivables to purchased credit deteriorated finance receivables in accordance with ASC Topic 326, which resulted in the gross-up of net finance receivables and allowance for finance receivable losses of $15 on January 1, 2020.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER AND INSURANCE SEGMENT - KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of or Quarter-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Non-TDR Net Finance Receivables $ 17,460 $ 16,846 $ 16,982 TDR Net Finance Receivables 708 723 750 Net Finance Receivables (1) $ 18,168 $ 17,569 $ 17,732 Average Net Receivables $ 17,722 $ 17,830 $ 17,921 Origination Volume 3,835 2,284 2,047 Non-TDR Allowance $ 1,693 $ 1,748 $ 1,998 TDR Allowance 318 327 344 Allowance (1) $ 2,011 $ 2,075 $ 2,342 Non-TDR Allowance Ratio 9.69 % 10.38 % 11.77 % TDR Allowance Ratio 44.93 % 45.23 % 45.92 % Allowance Ratio 11.07 % 11.81 % 13.21 % Gross Charge-Offs $ 252 $ 255 $ 322 Recoveries (58 ) (50 ) (40 ) Net Charge-Offs $ 194 $ 205 $ 282 Gross Charge-Off Ratio 5.70 % 5.81 % 7.22 % Recovery Ratio (1.29 %) (1.14 %) (0.89 %) Net Charge-Off Ratio 4.41 % 4.67 % 6.33 % 30-89 Delinquency $ 320 $ 276 $ 290 30+ Delinquency 567 596 625 60+ Delinquency 365 439 456 90+ Delinquency 247 320 335 30-89 Delinquency Ratio 1.76 % 1.57 % 1.63 % 30+ Delinquency Ratio 3.12 % 3.39 % 3.52 % 60+ Delinquency Ratio 2.01 % 2.50 % 2.57 % 90+ Delinquency Ratio 1.36 % 1.82 % 1.89 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I net finance receivables. Charge-off and recovery ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (1) For reconciliation to GAAP, see "Reconciliation of Key Segment Metrics (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)."

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OTHER (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest income $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 3 $ 3 Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net interest income — — — 1 1 Other revenues (1) 4 4 4 8 9 Other expenses (6 ) (6 ) (5 ) (12 ) (12 ) Adjusted pretax loss (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (3 ) $ (2 ) Net finance receivables held for sale $ 43 $ 46 $ 61 $ 43 $ 61

Note: Other financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. (1) Total other revenues include portfolio servicing fees from SpringCastle.

