First Internet Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We produced strong operating results for the second quarter of 2021 driven by net interest margin expansion and disciplined expense management,” said David Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also maintained excellent credit quality, as nonperforming loans declined during the quarter and delinquencies were at historically low levels. Additionally, our growing national SBA platform steadily gained momentum and drove higher gain-on-sale revenue. Looking forward, pipelines in SBA, as well as in other key lines of business, grew significantly during the quarter, leaving us well-positioned to capitalize on loan growth opportunities in the second half of 2021.

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (the “Bank”), announced today financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.1 million, or $1.31 diluted earnings per share. This compares to net income of $10.5 million, or $1.05 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $3.9 million, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Mr. Becker concluded, “We continue to challenge ourselves to imagine more. First Internet Bank has fostered a workplace culture that promotes innovation, collaboration and customer focus. This is reflected in our being named one of the 'Top Workplaces in Central Indiana' for the eighth consecutive year. I would like to thank the entire First Internet Bank team for helping to deliver record earnings performance for the quarter.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $21.6 million, compared to $20.5 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.0 million, compared to $21.9 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Total interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.4 million, an increase of 0.3% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 2.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020. On a fully-taxable equivalent basis, total interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $34.8 million, an increase of 0.4% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 2.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The modest increase in total interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a 0.7% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by a 5 bp decrease in the yield on these assets. The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 3.26% from 3.31% in the prior quarter due primarily to changes in the earning asset mix. Average loan balances, including loans held for sale, decreased $62.8 million, or 2.0%, while the average balances of other earning assets and securities increased $63.7 million, or 14.3%, and $26.3 million, or 4.8%, respectively.

Total interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $11.8 million, a decrease of 7.7% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 40.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in total interest expense compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to a 13 bp decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as well as a slight decline of 0.2% in the average balance of these deposits. The decrease in deposit costs reflects the continued decline in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits as well as a shift in the deposit mix due to a reduction in the average balance of certificates and brokered deposits.

During the second quarter of 2021, the cost of money market deposits remained stable compared to the linked quarter while the average balance of these deposits increased $46.8 million, or 3.4%. Furthermore, the cost of certificates and brokered deposits decreased by 21 bps and average balances decreased by $75.4 million, or 5.0%. During the second quarter of 2021, new certificates of deposit were originated at a weighted average cost of 44 bps while maturing certificates of deposit had a weighted average cost of 174 bps, a difference of 130 bps.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) improved to 2.11% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 2.04% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.37% for the second quarter of 2020. Fully-taxable equivalent NIM (“FTE NIM”) increased to 2.25% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 2.18% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.50% for the second quarter of 2020. The increases in NIM and FTE NIM compared to the linked quarter were driven primarily by lower interest-bearing deposit costs, partially offset by the change in the earning asset mix.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $9.0 million, compared to $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by a gain on sale of premises and equipment and gain on sale of loans, partially offset by lower revenues from mortgage banking activities. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed the sale of its headquarters, resulting in a $2.5 million gain. Gain on sale of loans totaled $3.0 million for the quarter, increasing $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the volume of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) guaranteed loan sales and an increase in secondary market premiums during the quarter. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, down $3.1 million from the linked quarter, due primarily to decreases in interest rate locks, sold loan volume and margins.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $15.1 million, compared to $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense decreased slightly on a linked-quarter basis, driven primarily by decreases of $0.3 million in salaries and employee benefits and $0.2 million in deposit insurance premium, which was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in marketing, advertising and promotion expense. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was due mainly to a decrease in medical claims expense in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in deposit insurance premium was due to the decline in total assets year-over-year. The increase in marketing expenses was due to higher mortgage lead generation costs and sponsorship initiatives.

Income Taxes

The Company reported income tax expense of $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and an effective tax rate of 15.4%, compared to income tax expense of $1.9 million and an effective tax rate of 15.1% for the first quarter of 2021 and an income tax benefit of $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Loans and Credit Quality

Total loans as of June 30, 2021 were $3.0 billion, a decrease of $101.1 million, or 3.3%, compared to March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $16.1 million, or 0.5%, compared to June 30, 2020. Total commercial loan balances were $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $85.1 million, or 3.4%, compared to March 31, 2021, and an increase of $48.3 million, or 2.0%, compared to June 30, 2020. Compared to the linked quarter, the decline in commercial loan balances was driven largely by net payoffs in healthcare finance, single tenant lease financing and public finance loans, which was partially offset by increases in commercial and industrial and investor commercial real estate loan balances.

Total consumer loan balances were $466.5 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $11.9 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $56.5 million, or 10.8%, compared to June 30, 2020. The decline in consumer loan balances from March 31, 2021 was due primarily to prepayment activity in the residential mortgage portfolio, partially offset by an increase in trailer balances.

Total delinquencies 30 days or more past due were 0.07% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, down from 0.23% as of March 31, 2021, and down from 0.25% as of June 30, 2020. Overall credit quality remained strong as nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.31% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.48% as of March 31, 2021, and 0.28% as of June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, nonperforming loans declined $5.4 million, or 36.8%, compared to the linked quarter due primarily to positive developments related to a single tenant lease financing relationship and a commercial and industrial relationship, both of which had been classified as nonaccrual. The single tenant lease financing relationship included two loans, one of which was paid off at net book value (unpaid principal balance less specific reserves) and the other was transferred to other real estate owned. The commercial and industrial relationship included four loans, two of which paid off during the quarter.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.95% as of June 30, 2021, or 0.96% when excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, compared to 1.00% and 1.02%, respectively, as of March 31, 2021, and 0.82% and 0.84%, respectively, as of June 30, 2020. The decline in the allowance for loan losses compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to the elimination of $2.9 million of specific reserves related to the loan relationships discussed above as well as the decrease in total loan balances, which included commercial loan portfolios with higher allowance coverage ratios. These items were partially offset by additional adjustments to the qualitative factors in the Company’s allowance model, resulting in a 6 bp increase to the allowance coverage ratio related to the general reserve on the Company’s commercial loan portfolio, which totaled 0.99% at quarter end.

Net charge-offs of $2.6 million were recognized during the second quarter of 2021, resulting in net charge-offs to average loans of 0.35%, compared to 0.02% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.12% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net charge-offs is primarily due to the single tenant lease financing relationship discussed above as the loan payoff and the transfer to other real estate owned were recorded at net book value. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 was $21,000, compared to $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2021 was due primarily to the $101.1 million decrease in loan balances mentioned above.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity was $358.6 million, an increase of $14.1 million, or 4.1%, compared to March 31, 2021, and an increase of $50.9 million, or 16.6%, compared to June 30, 2020. The increase compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to net income earned during the quarter and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Book value per common share increased to $36.39 as of June 30, 2021, up from $35.07 as of March 31, 2021, and $31.40 as of June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased to $35.92, up from $34.60 and $30.92, each as of the same reference dates.

The following table presents the Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory and other capital ratios as of June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021 Company Bank Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.53% 9.45% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 8.43% 9.35% Tier 1 leverage ratio 2 8.70% 9.61% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 2 12.23% 13.54% Tier 1 capital ratio 2 12.23% 13.54% Total risk-based capital ratio 2 15.51% 14.48% 1 This information represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, see the section below entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." 2 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory reports.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, trends in lending policies, plans, objectives, future performance or business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “optimistic,” “pending,” “plan,” “position,” “preliminary,” “remain,” “should,” “will,” “would” or other similar expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, are based on information available at the time the statements are made and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our vendors and customers: general economic conditions, whether national or regional, and conditions in the lending markets in which we participate that may have an adverse effect on the demand for our loans and other products; our credit quality and related levels of nonperforming assets and loan losses, and the value and salability of the real estate that we own or that is the collateral for our loans; failures or breaches of or interruptions in the communications and information systems on which we rely to conduct our business; failure of our plans to grow our commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, public finance, SBA and healthcare finance loan portfolios; competition with national, regional and community financial institutions; the loss of any key members of senior management; fluctuations in interest rates; general economic conditions; risks relating to the regulation of financial institutions; and other factors identified in reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE, net interest margin – FTE, allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans, adjusted revenue, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity and adjusted effective income tax rate are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this press release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Internet Bancorp Summary Financial Information (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 13,096 $ 10,450 $ 3,932 $ 23,546 $ 9,951 Per share and share information Earnings per share - basic $ 1.32 $ 1.06 $ 0.40 $ 2.37 $ 1.02 Earnings per share - diluted 1.31 1.05 0.40 2.36 1.02 Dividends declared per share 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.12 0.12 Book value per common share 36.39 35.07 31.40 36.39 31.40 Tangible book value per common share 1 35.92 34.60 30.92 35.92 30.92 Common shares outstanding 9,854,153 9,823,831 9,799,047 9,854,153 9,799,047 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,932,761 9,899,230 9,768,227 9,916,087 9,798,528 Diluted 9,981,422 9,963,036 9,768,227 9,970,147 9,802,427 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.02 % 0.37 % 1.13 % 0.47 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.88 % 12.61 % 5.15 % 13.78 % 6.48 % Return on average tangible common equity 1 15.09 % 12.79 % 5.23 % 13.97 % 6.58 % Net interest margin 2.11 % 2.04 % 1.37 % 2.08 % 1.43 % Net interest margin - FTE 1,2 2.25 % 2.18 % 1.50 % 2.21 % 1.58 % Capital ratios 3 Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.53 % 8.23 % 7.12 % 8.53 % 7.12 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 8.43 % 8.12 % 7.01 % 8.43 % 7.01 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.70 % 8.46 % 7.49 % 8.70 % 7.49 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.23 % 11.81 % 10.94 % 12.23 % 10.94 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.23 % 11.81 % 10.94 % 12.23 % 10.94 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.51 % 15.18 % 14.13 % 15.51 % 14.13 % Asset quality Nonperforming loans $ 9,264 $ 14,649 $ 8,195 $ 9,264 $ 8,195 Nonperforming assets 10,564 14,678 10,304 10,564 10,304 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.31 % 0.48 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.25 % 0.35 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to: Loans 0.95 % 1.00 % 0.82 % 0.95 % 0.82 % Loans, excluding PPP loans 1 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 0.84 % Nonperforming loans 303.0 % 209.2 % 298.5 % 303.0 % 298.5 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.35 % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.18 % 0.09 % Average balance sheet information Loans $ 2,994,356 $ 3,047,915 $ 2,943,165 $ 3,020,987 $ 2,937,136 Total securities 574,684 548,429 657,622 561,630 644,251 Other earning assets 509,735 446,045 594,296 478,065 505,111 Total interest-earning assets 4,100,749 4,073,604 4,241,690 4,087,255 4,133,245 Total assets 4,206,966 4,173,273 4,330,174 4,190,212 4,215,053 Noninterest-bearing deposits 98,207 90,764 73,758 94,506 67,107 Interest-bearing deposits 3,109,165 3,115,987 3,270,720 3,112,557 3,179,882 Total deposits 3,207,372 3,206,751 3,344,478 3,207,063 3,246,989 Shareholders' equity 352,894 335,968 306,868 344,478 308,937 1 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary pending filing of the Company's regulatory reports

First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,347 $ 4,440 $ 7,016 Interest-bearing deposits 324,450 411,765 491,603 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 663,519 462,376 589,017 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 65,659 68,190 68,295 Loans held-for-sale 27,587 30,235 38,813 Loans 2,957,608 3,058,694 2,973,674 Allowance for loan losses (28,066 ) (30,642 ) (24,465 ) Net loans 2,929,542 3,028,052 2,949,209 Accrued interest receivable 16,345 16,433 21,093 Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis stock 25,650 25,650 25,650 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 38,421 38,185 37,474 Premises and equipment, net 44,249 42,381 23,939 Goodwill 4,687 4,687 4,687 Servicing asset 4,120 3,817 2,522 Other real estate owned 1,300 - 2,065 Accrued income and other assets 54,766 52,359 63,217 Total assets $ 4,204,642 $ 4,188,570 $ 4,324,600 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 113,996 $ 100,700 $ 82,864 Interest-bearing deposits 3,092,151 3,116,903 3,297,925 Total deposits 3,206,147 3,217,603 3,380,789 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 514,919 514,917 514,913 Subordinated debt 69,871 69,794 69,681 Accrued interest payable 1,132 1,418 1,073 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,932 40,272 50,433 Total liabilities 3,846,001 3,844,004 4,016,889 Shareholders' equity Voting common stock 222,486 221,911 220,418 Retained earnings 149,066 136,575 108,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,911 ) (13,920 ) (21,138 ) Total shareholders' equity 358,641 344,566 307,711 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,204,642 $ 4,188,570 $ 4,324,600

First Internet Bancorp Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans $ 30,835 $ 30,885 $ 29,730 $ 61,720 $ 60,138 Securities - taxable 1,921 1,779 3,276 3,700 6,895 Securities - non-taxable 259 281 457 540 1,029 Other earning assets 362 335 759 697 2,404 Total interest income 33,377 33,280 34,222 66,657 70,466 Interest expense Deposits 7,705 8,628 15,763 16,333 32,971 Other borrowed funds 4,065 4,127 4,033 8,192 8,051 Total interest expense 11,770 12,755 19,796 24,525 41,022 Net interest income 21,607 20,525 14,426 42,132 29,444 Provision for loan losses 21 1,276 2,491 1,297 3,952 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,586 19,249 11,935 40,835 25,492 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 280 266 182 546 394 Loan servicing revenue 457 422 255 879 506 Loan servicing asset revaluation (240 ) (155 ) (90 ) (395 ) (269 ) Mortgage banking activities 2,674 5,750 3,408 8,424 7,076 Gain on sale of loans 3,019 1,723 762 4,742 2,563 Gain on sale of securities - - - - 41 Gain on sale of premises and equipment 2,523 - - 2,523 - Other 249 369 456 618 873 Total noninterest income 8,962 8,375 4,973 17,337 11,184 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,232 9,492 7,789 18,724 15,563 Marketing, advertising and promotion 872 680 411 1,552 786 Consulting and professional fees 1,078 986 932 2,064 2,109 Data processing 382 462 339 844 714 Loan expenses 541 534 399 1,075 998 Premises and equipment 1,587 1,601 1,602 3,188 3,227 Deposit insurance premium 275 425 435 700 920 Other 1,108 1,137 1,337 2,245 2,413 Total noninterest expense 15,075 15,317 13,244 30,392 26,730 Income before income taxes 15,473 12,307 3,664 27,780 9,946 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,377 1,857 (268 ) 4,234 (5 ) Net income $ 13,096 $ 10,450 $ 3,932 $ 23,546 $ 9,951 Per common share data Earnings per share - basic $ 1.32 $ 1.06 $ 0.40 $ 2.37 $ 1.02 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.05 $ 0.40 $ 2.36 $ 1.02 Dividends declared per share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 All periods presented have been reclassified to conform to the current period classification.

First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,016,330 $ 30,835 4.10 % $ 3,079,130 $ 30,885 4.07 % $ 2,989,772 $ 29,730 4.00 % Securities - taxable 490,634 1,921 1.57 % 461,300 1,779 1.56 % 560,947 3,276 2.35 % Securities - non-taxable 84,050 259 1.24 % 87,129 281 1.31 % 96,675 457 1.90 % Other earning assets 509,735 362 0.28 % 446,045 335 0.30 % 594,296 759 0.51 % Total interest-earning assets 4,100,749 33,377 3.26 % 4,073,604 33,280 3.31 % 4,241,690 34,222 3.24 % Allowance for loan losses (30,348 ) (29,884 ) (23,388 ) Noninterest-earning assets 136,565 129,553 111,872 Total assets $ 4,206,966 $ 4,173,273 $ 4,330,174 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 192,777 $ 143 0.30 % $ 180,746 $ 133 0.30 % $ 137,487 $ 237 0.69 % Savings accounts 55,811 49 0.35 % 46,035 40 0.35 % 37,204 92 0.99 % Money market accounts 1,416,406 1,462 0.41 % 1,369,626 1,391 0.41 % 1,089,063 3,541 1.31 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,444,171 6,051 1.68 % 1,519,580 7,064 1.89 % 2,006,966 11,893 2.38 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,109,165 7,705 0.99 % 3,115,987 8,628 1.12 % 3,270,720 15,763 1.94 % Other borrowed funds 584,751 4,065 2.79 % 583,780 4,127 2.87 % 584,543 4,033 2.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,693,916 11,770 1.28 % 3,699,767 12,755 1.40 % 3,855,263 19,796 2.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 98,207 90,764 73,758 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,949 46,774 94,285 Total liabilities 3,854,072 3,837,305 4,023,306 Shareholders' equity 352,894 335,968 306,868 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,206,966 $ 4,173,273 $ 4,330,174 Net interest income $ 21,607 $ 20,525 $ 14,426 Interest rate spread 1.98 % 1.91 % 1.17 % Net interest margin 2.11 % 2.04 % 1.37 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 2.25 % 2.18 % 1.50 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

First Internet Bancorp Average Balances and Rates (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest / Yield / Average Interest / Yield / Balance Dividends Cost Balance Dividends Cost Assets Interest-earning assets Loans, including loans held-for-sale 1 $ 3,047,560 $ 61,720 4.08 % $ 2,983,883 $ 60,138 4.05 % Securities - taxable 476,049 3,700 1.57 % 545,997 6,895 2.54 % Securities - non-taxable 85,581 540 1.27 % 98,254 1,029 2.11 % Other earning assets 478,065 697 0.29 % 505,111 2,404 0.96 % Total interest-earning assets 4,087,255 66,657 3.29 % 4,133,245 70,466 3.43 % Allowance for loan losses (30,117 ) (22,724 ) Noninterest-earning assets 133,074 104,532 Total assets $ 4,190,212 $ 4,215,053 Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 186,795 $ 276 0.30 % $ 130,206 $ 456 0.70 % Savings accounts 50,950 89 0.35 % 33,774 170 1.01 % Money market accounts 1,393,145 2,853 0.41 % 977,834 7,284 1.50 % Certificates and brokered deposits 1,481,667 13,115 1.78 % 2,038,068 25,061 2.47 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,112,557 16,333 1.06 % 3,179,882 32,971 2.09 % Other borrowed funds 584,268 8,192 2.83 % 584,504 8,051 2.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,696,825 24,525 1.34 % 3,764,386 41,022 2.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 94,506 67,107 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 54,403 74,623 Total liabilities 3,845,734 3,906,116 Shareholders' equity 344,478 308,937 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,190,212 $ 4,215,053 Net interest income $ 42,132 $ 29,444 Interest rate spread 1.95 % 1.24 % Net interest margin 2.08 % 1.43 % Net interest margin - FTE 2,3 2.21 % 1.58 % 1 Includes nonaccrual loans 2 On a fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis assuming a 21% tax rate 3 Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

First Internet Bancorp Loans and Deposits (unaudited) Dollar amounts in thousands June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Commercial loans Commercial and industrial $ 96,203 3.3 % $ 71,835 2.3 % $ 81,687 2.7 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 87,136 2.9 % 87,930 2.9 % 86,897 2.9 % Investor commercial real estate 28,871 1.0 % 14,832 0.5 % 13,286 0.4 % Construction 117,970 4.0 % 123,483 4.0 % 77,591 2.6 % Single tenant lease financing 913,115 30.9 % 941,322 30.8 % 980,292 33.0 % Public finance 612,138 20.7 % 637,600 20.8 % 647,107 21.8 % Healthcare finance 455,890 15.3 % 510,237 16.8 % 380,956 12.8 % Small business lending 123,293 4.2 % 132,490 4.3 % 118,526 4.0 % Total commercial loans 2,434,616 82.3 % 2,519,729 82.4 % 2,386,342 80.2 % Consumer loans Residential mortgage 177,148 6.0 % 190,148 6.2 % 208,728 7.0 % Home equity 17,510 0.6 % 17,949 0.6 % 22,640 0.8 % Trailers 148,795 5.0 % 143,454 4.7 % 147,326 5.0 % Recreational vehicles 91,030 3.1 % 92,221 3.0 % 102,088 3.4 % Other consumer loans 31,971 1.1 % 34,534 1.1 % 42,218 1.4 % Total consumer loans 466,454 15.8 % 478,306 15.6 % 523,000 17.6 % Net deferred loan fees, premiums, discounts and other 1 56,538 1.9 % 60,659 2.0 % 64,332 2.2 % Total loans $ 2,957,608 100.0 % $ 3,058,694 100.0 % $ 2,973,674 100.0 % June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 113,996 3.6 % $ 100,700 3.1 % $ 82,864 2.5 % Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 196,841 6.1 % 186,015 5.8 % 152,391 4.5 % Savings accounts $ 56,298 1.8 % 51,251 1.6 % 43,366 1.3 % Money market accounts $ 1,432,355 44.6 % 1,397,449 43.4 % 1,241,874 36.7 % Certificates of deposits $ 1,087,350 33.9 % 1,174,764 36.5 % 1,470,905 43.5 % Brokered deposits $ 319,307 10.0 % 307,424 9.6 % 389,389 11.5 % Total deposits $ 3,206,147 100.0 % $ 3,217,603 100.0 % $ 3,380,789 100.0 % 1 Includes carrying value adjustments of $40.4 million, $41.6 million and $46.0 million related to terminated interest rate swaps associated with public finance loans as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total equity - GAAP $ 358,641 $ 344,566 $ 307,711 $ 358,641 $ 307,711 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible common equity $ 353,954 $ 339,879 $ 303,024 $ 353,954 $ 303,024 Total assets - GAAP $ 4,204,642 $ 4,188,570 $ 4,324,600 $ 4,204,642 $ 4,324,600 Adjustments: Goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Tangible assets $ 4,199,955 $ 4,183,883 $ 4,319,913 $ 4,199,955 $ 4,319,913 Common shares outstanding 9,854,153 9,823,831 9,799,047 9,854,153 9,799,047 Book value per common share $ 36.39 $ 35.07 $ 31.40 $ 36.39 $ 31.40 Effect of goodwill (0.47 ) (0.47 ) (0.48 ) (0.47 ) (0.48 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 35.92 $ 34.60 $ 30.92 $ 35.92 $ 30.92 Total shareholders' equity to assets 8.53 % 8.23 % 7.12 % 8.53 % 7.12 % Effect of goodwill (0.10 %) (0.11 %) (0.11 %) (0.10 %) (0.11 %) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.43 % 8.12 % 7.01 % 8.43 % 7.01 % Total average equity - GAAP $ 352,894 $ 335,968 $ 306,868 $ 344,478 $ 308,937 Adjustments: Average goodwill (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) (4,687 ) Average tangible common equity $ 348,207 $ 331,281 $ 302,181 $ 339,791 $ 304,250 Return on average shareholders' equity 14.88 % 12.61 % 5.15 % 13.78 % 6.48 % Effect of goodwill 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.10 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.09 % 12.79 % 5.23 % 13.97 % 6.58 % Total interest income $ 33,377 $ 33,280 $ 34,222 $ 66,657 $ 70,466 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,394 1,356 1,437 2,750 2,972 Total interest income - FTE $ 34,771 $ 34,636 $ 35,659 $ 69,407 $ 73,438 Net interest income $ 21,607 $ 20,525 $ 14,426 $ 42,132 $ 29,444 Adjustments: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 1,394 1,356 1,437 2,750 2,972 Net interest income - FTE $ 23,001 $ 21,881 $ 15,863 $ 44,882 $ 32,416 Net interest margin 2.11 % 2.04 % 1.37 % 2.08 % 1.43 % Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments 1 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Net interest margin - FTE 2.25 % 2.18 % 1.50 % 2.21 % 1.58 % Allowance for loan losses $ 28,066 $ 30,642 $ 24,465 $ 28,066 $ 24,465 Loans $ 2,957,608 $ 3,058,694 $ 2,973,674 $ 2,957,608 $ 2,973,674 Adjustments: PPP loans (39,682 ) (53,365 ) (58,948 ) (39,682 ) (58,948 ) Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 2,917,926 $ 3,005,329 $ 2,914,726 $ 2,917,926 $ 2,914,726 Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.95 % 1.00 % 0.82 % 0.95 % 0.82 % Effect of PPP loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 0.96 % 1.02 % 0.84 % 0.96 % 0.84 % 1 Assuming a 21% tax rate

First Internet Bancorp Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue - GAAP $ 30,569 $ 28,900 $ 19,399 $ 59,469 $ 40,628 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment (2,523 ) - - (2,523 ) - Adjusted revenue $ 28,046 $ 28,900 $ 19,399 $ 56,946 $ 40,628 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 15,473 $ 12,307 $ 3,664 $ 27,780 $ 9,946 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment (2,523 ) - - (2,523 ) - Adjusted income before income taxes $ 12,950 $ 12,307 $ 3,664 $ 25,257 $ 9,946 Income tax provision - GAAP $ 2,377 $ 1,857 $ (268 ) $ 4,234 $ (5 ) Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment (530 ) - - (530 ) - Adjusted income tax provision $ 1,847 $ 1,857 $ (268 ) $ 3,704 $ (5 ) Net income - GAAP $ 13,096 $ 10,450 $ 3,932 $ 23,546 $ 9,951 Adjustments: Gain on sale of premises and equipment (1,993 ) - - (1,993 ) - Adjusted net income $ 11,103 $ 10,450 $ 3,932 $ 21,553 $ 9,951 Diluted average common shares outstanding 9,981,422 9,963,036 9,768,227 9,970,147 9,802,427 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 1.31 $ 1.05 $ 0.40 $ 2.36 $ 1.02 Adjustments: Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment (0.20 ) - - (0.20 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 1.05 $ 0.40 $ 2.16 $ 1.02 Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.02 % 0.37 % 1.13 % 0.47 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment (0.19 %) 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.09 %) 0.00 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.37 % 1.04 % 0.47 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.88 % 12.61 % 5.15 % 13.78 % 6.48 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment (2.26 %) 0.00 % 0.00 % (1.16 %) 0.00 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 12.62 % 12.61 % 5.15 % 12.62 % 6.48 % Return on average tangible common equity 15.09 % 12.79 % 5.23 % 13.97 % 6.58 % Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment (2.30 %) 0.00 % 0.00 % (1.18 %) 0.00 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 12.79 % 12.79 % 5.23 % 12.79 % 6.58 % Effective income tax rate 15.4 % 15.1 % (7.3 %) 15.2 % (0.1 %) Effect of gain on sale of premises and equipment (1.1 %) 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.5 %) 0.0 % Adjusted effective income tax rate 14.3 % 15.1 % (7.3 %) 14.7 % (0.1 %)

