Discover EPS $5.55 Beats Estimate of $3.99; Starts $2.4 Billion Share Buyback

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 22:20  |  16   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Discover Q2 net income USD 1,700 million vs. estimate USD 1,178 million.Q2 EPS USD 5.55 vs. estimate USD 3.99Discover starts share buy back up to $2.4 billionDividend raised to $0.50 per shareQ2 saw accelerating sales trends that produced …

  • (PLX AI) – Discover Q2 net income USD 1,700 million vs. estimate USD 1,178 million.
  • Q2 EPS USD 5.55 vs. estimate USD 3.99
  • Discover starts share buy back up to $2.4 billion
  • Dividend raised to $0.50 per share
  • Q2 saw accelerating sales trends that produced sequential card receivables growth, while credit performance continued to improve, CEO said
  • Looking ahead, these results improve our confidence in our loan growth expectation for this year, while we see opportunity to increase our marketing and other investments to accelerate growth in future periods: CEO
