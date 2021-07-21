checkAd

Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Faraday Future to Trade on NASDAQ Under Ticker "FFIE” Beginning on July 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

Faraday Future ("FF"), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which was approved by PSAC’s stockholders in a special meeting held on July 20, 2021, resulted in the combined company being renamed “Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.”, with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 22, 2021 under the ticker symbols “FFIE” and “FFIE.WS”, respectively.

“Today is a new chapter in FF’s history, and we are thrilled to be a public company with industry leading technology, unrivaled new products, and a world class experienced team to drive the success of FF for years to come,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, FF’s Global CEO. “We want to thank the stockholders of PSAC and PIPE investors for their support, reaching this milestone is a testament to the trust and confidence that such stockholders and investors have placed in our leadership, technology and business model.”

“Carsten and the FF management team have demonstrated impressive leadership throughout the business combination process. With the transaction proceeds, we believe FF has the resources to fully fund the production of the class defining FF 91 within 12 months of transaction close,” said former PSAC Co-CEO and Chairman Jordan Vogel.

The business combination will result in gross proceeds of approximately $1 billion to FF. The transaction proceeds are expected to fully finance the launch of the class defining FF 91 into the market within 12 months after closing, building upon FF’s vision to help its users and stockholders take part in shaping the future of mobility.

Users can reserve an FF 91 now at: https://www.ff.com/us/reserve.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE
 Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faraday Future and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Faraday Future to Trade on NASDAQ Under Ticker "FFIE” Beginning on July 22, 2021 Faraday Future ("FF"), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”), a special purpose acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste