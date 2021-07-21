checkAd

Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference
August 3 & 4, 2021
Presentation at 9:00 AM EDT, Wednesday, August 4

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - Current Documents” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/current-documents/) on the morning of the event.

A webcast of the live session will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/merc/1839123, and a 30-day replay of the presentation will be posted after the live session.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://mercerint.com/.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:     David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
      President & CEO
      604-684-1099
       
      David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
      Senior VP Finance, CFO &
      Secretary
      604-684-1099




