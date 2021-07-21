Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SHREVEPORT, La., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on July 21, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021.



James R. Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This eighth annual increase in our dividend rate, and 65th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflects our continued commitment to creating value for our shareholders and confidence in the financial strength and long-term prospects for our Company. This represents a 21.2% increase in the dividend rate and, based on our earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the increase reflects a payout ratio of approximately 24%.”