Dream Finders Homes to Release 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on August 10, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, announced today it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



Dream Finders Homes encourages all interested parties -- including analysts, current and potential stockholders, and other stakeholders -- to submit questions in writing about the Company’s results and business to investors@dreamfindershomes.com. The Company intends to make written responses to selected questions available monthly by furnishing Current Reports on Form 8-K to the Securities and Exchange Commission and through its investor relations website at https://investors.dreamfindershomes.com/.