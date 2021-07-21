checkAd

e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.

Wertpapier


