Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $13.3 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.55

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $13.3 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $1.29 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Total revenues of $43.1 million, up 20.4% from the prior year quarter, and up 26.9% excluding gain on sale of securities 1 recorded in each period

recorded in each period Second quarter earnings per share of $1.55, up 20.2% from the prior year quarter

Book value per share was $42.92 per share, up 14.2% and tangible book value per share 1 was $41.75, up 14.7% from prior year quarter

was $41.75, up 14.7% from prior year quarter Annualized return on average equity of 15.0% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity 1 of 15.7%

of 15.7% Loans were up 6.5% from the linked quarter and 19.3% from June 30, 2020

Deposits were up 19.5% from the linked quarter and 55.8% from June 30, 2020, with non-interest bearing demand deposits increasing by $1.3 billion or 83.0% since June 30, 2020.

Efficiency ratio1 improved to 50.3% compared to 51.1% for the prior year quarter

Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our second quarter results, which underscore our sustainable and resilient organic growth, highlight the business model and values we developed 22 years ago when MCB was founded. At its core, MCB is a commercial bank that consistently drives organic loan and deposit growth, which provides sustainable growth in net income, tangible book value per share and EPS. Given our early strategic vision and foresight on industry change, we developed a unique ability to collaborate with fintech clients well before “fintech” was a term. Our Global Payments Group continues to pave the way for the transformation of MCB that allows us to simultaneously be a high performing commercial bank and a critical financial infrastructure partner to fintechs. Our Global Payments Group, with revenue growth and stable, non-interest-bearing deposits, continues to be a meaningful source of liquidity. As our fintech partners continue to gain market share, MCB is well positioned to benefit from this vertical’s low acquisition cost of deposits.

As we approach the end of our fourth year as a public company, I am reminded that our people make the difference. Without the dedication and effort of the entire MCB team, including through the challenges of the pandemic, we would not be able to deliver on our promise to our clients to help them build and sustain generational wealth. A heartfelt thank you goes out to the entire MCB team for all they do to make this a reality,” Mr. DeFazio concluded.

Balance Sheet

The Company had total assets of $5.8 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 45.8% from June 30, 2020. Total loans net of deferred fees and unamortized costs increased to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2020 was due primarily to an increase of $225 million in commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans (including construction and multifamily loans) and $335 million in commercial and industrial loans. Loan production was $501 million year to date at June 30, 2021 compared to $330 million year to date at June, 30 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $1,7 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 108.9% from June 30, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents reflects the strong growth in deposits. Total securities, primarily those classified as available-for-sale (“AFS”), were $548 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of 181.0% from June 30, 2020 due to the deployment of excess liquidity from deposit growth.

Total deposits increased to $5.3 billion at June 30, 2021, up 55.8% from $3.4 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in deposits was due to increases of $1.3 billion in non-interest-bearing deposits and $626 million in interest-bearing deposits, resulting from increases across most deposit verticals. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 52.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, as compared to 45.0% at June 30, 2020.

The Company and the Bank each meet all the requirements to be considered “Well-Capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines. Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans were 442.6% of total risk-based capital at June 30, 2021 compared to 422.0% of total risk based capital at June 30, 2020.

Income Statement

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues $ 43,129 $ 35,814 $ 82,145 $ 69,121 Net income 13,336 10,811 25,453 16,908 Diluted earnings per common share 1.55 1.29 2.45 2.01 Annualized return on average assets 0.97 % 1.14 % 1.01 % 0.94 % Annualized return on average equity 14.98 % 13.82 % 14.58 % 10.95 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity* 15.65 % 14.36 % 15.24 % 11.54 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $37.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million from the linked quarter. This increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of $5.5 billion in interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021, which increased $816 million from the linked quarter. This increase was partially offset by an increase of $253 million in average interest-bearing liabilities, which were $2.4 billion for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.2 billion for the linked quarter.

Net interest income increased $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase of $1.7 billion in the average balance of interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. This was partially offset by a $423 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin decreased by 32 basis points to 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 3.00% for the linked quarter, primarily due to increased lower yielding overnight deposits driven by deposit growth. Additionally, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits remained at 0.60%.

Net interest margin decreased by 51 basis points to 2.68% for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to increased low yielding overnight deposits driven by deposit growth; partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities driven by the lower rate environment.

Total cost of funds was 32 basis points, a decrease of 3 basis points from the linked quarter, and a decrease of 16 basis points from the prior year quarter, given the shift in mix toward non-interest bearing deposits.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.6 million from the linked quarter driven primarily by a $0.4 million increase in Global Payments Group revenue, which continues to see strong increases in client transaction volumes driving revenue growth, a $0.6 million increase in recognized gains on sales of AFS securities and an increase of $0.5 million in service charges and fees.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $0.5 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million of Global Payments Group revenue, an increase of $0.7 million in service charges and fees, offset by a reduction in recognized gains on sales of AFS securities of $1.7 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $21.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million from the linked quarter. The primary drivers were a $0.7 million increase in professional fees and a $0.5 million increase in technology costs, both of which primarily related to business and volume growth.

Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Drivers included an increase in compensation and benefits cost due to additional full-time employees along with annual salary adjustments and increases in professional fees in line with business and volume growth, partially offset by reduced licensing fees given the LIBOR rate reduction.

Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong with no charge offs in the second quarter of 2021, while non-performing loans fell to 0.2% of total loans. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit provision of $1.9 million primarily driven by loan growth. COVID-19 related full payment deferrals declined to $11.0 million, or 0.3% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021. Principal only deferrals remained steady at $37.3 million or 1.1% of total loans as of the same date.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its fintech partners. the Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company’s financial condition and capital ratios, results of operations and the Company’s outlook and business. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. Such statements may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “continue” or similar terminology. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause our forward-looking statements to be materially inaccurate include, but are not limited to an unexpected deterioration in our loan or securities portfolios, unexpected increases in our expenses, greater than anticipated growth and our ability to manage our growth, unanticipated regulatory action or changes in regulations, unexpected changes in interest rates, an unanticipated decrease in deposits, an unanticipated loss of key personnel or existing customers, competition from other institutions resulting in unanticipated changes in our loan or deposit rates, unanticipated increases in FDIC costs, changes in regulations, legislation or accounting rules and unanticipated adverse changes in our customers’ economic conditions or general economic conditions, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and whether the continued reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and higher levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; our cyber security risks may increase if a significant number of our employees are forced to working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,651 $ 8,692 $ 9,529 Overnight deposits 1,689,614 855,613 813,147 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,719,265 864,305 822,676 Investment securities available for sale 543,769 266,096 189,359 Investment securities held to maturity 2,222 2,760 3,319 Investment securities -- equity investments 2,291 2,313 2,301 Total securities 548,282 271,169 194,979 Other investments 11,989 11,597 15,731 Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs 3,449,490 3,137,053 2,892,274 Allowance for loan losses (37,377) (35,407) (32,505) Net loans 3,412,113 3,101,646 2,859,769 Receivable from prepaid card programs, net 43,089 27,259 31,123 Accrued interest receivable 14,424 13,249 11,148 Premises and equipment, net 13,337 13,475 15,065 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,961 18,388 10,217 Goodwill 9,733 9,733 9,733 Total assets $ 5,787,193 $ 4,330,821 $ 3,970,441 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,794,136 $ 1,726,135 $ 1,526,439 Interest-bearing deposits 2,494,137 2,103,471 1,868,300 Total deposits 5,288,273 3,829,606 3,394,739 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances — — 104,000 Trust preferred securities 20,620 20,620 20,602 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost 24,684 24,657 24,629 Secured borrowings 36,449 36,964 41,948 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,598 61,645 34,780 Accrued interest payable 1,773 712 1,199 Prepaid third-party debit cardholder balances 21,201 15,830 31,357 Total liabilities 5,423,598 3,990,034 3,653,272 Class B preferred stock 3 3 3 Common stock 83 82 82 Additional paid in capital 219,098 218,899 217,644 Retained earnings 146,283 120,830 98,271 Accumulated other comprehensive gain/(loss), net of tax effect (1,872) 973 1,169 Total stockholders’ equity 363,595 340,787 317,169 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,787,193 $ 4,330,821 $ 3,970,441

Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total interest income $ 41,050 38,106 $ 34,223 $ 79,156 $ 70,291 Total interest expense 4,077 3,684 4,062 7,760 11,159 Net interest income 36,973 34,422 30,161 71,396 59,132 Provision for loan losses 1,875 950 1,766 2,825 6,556 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,098 33,472 28,395 68,571 52,576 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,349 1,065 803 2,414 1,883 Global payments revenue 3,628 3,267 2,108 6,894 3,729 Other service charges and fees 566 304 411 868 1,036 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 4 (41) 19 (36) 55 Gain on sale of securities 609 — 2,312 609 3,286 Total non-interest income 6,156 4,595 5,653 10,749 9,989 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 11,211 11,428 10,058 22,638 20,017 Bank premises and equipment 2,000 2,024 1,887 4,024 4,387 Professional fees 2,003 1,304 882 3,306 1,837 Technology costs 1,447 927 824 2,374 1,581 Licensing fees 2,067 2,074 2,636 4,141 5,684 Other expenses 2,961 2,566 1,997 5,528 4,291 Total non-interest expense 21,689 20,323 18,284 42,011 37,797 Net income before income tax expense 19,565 17,744 15,764 37,309 24,768 Income tax expense 6,229 5,627 4,953 11,856 7,860 Net income $ 13,336 12,117 $ 10,811 $ 25,453 $ 16,908 Earnings per common share: Average common shares outstanding - basic 8,312,234 8,276,174 8,221,748 8,294,404 8,218,853 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 8,543,474 8,417,319 8,359,450 8,479,562 8,391,514 Basic earnings $ 1.59 1.46 $ 1.30 $ 2.50 $ 2.04 Diluted earnings $ 1.55 1.43 $ 1.28 $ 2.45 $ 2.00

Net Interest Margin Analysis

Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Average Outstanding Yield/Rate Outstanding Yield/Rate (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest (annualized) Balance Interest (annualized) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 3,334,762 $ 39,234 4.65 % $ 3,187,450 $ 36,840 4.67 % Available-for-sale securities 487,147 1,204 0.98 % 330,451 752 0.91 % Held-to-maturity securities 2,348 9 1.52 % 2,623 11 1.71 % Equity investments - non-trading 2,309 7 1.20 % 2,302 8 1.39 % Overnight deposits 1,612,187 442 0.11 % 1,100,690 344 0.13 % Other interest-earning assets 11,985 154 5.15 % 11,610 151 5.27 % Total interest-earning assets 5,450,738 41,050 2.98 % 4,635,126 38,106 3.32 % Non-interest-earning assets 90,287 69,894 Allowance for loan and lease losses (36,339) (35,969) Total assets $ 5,504,686 $ 4,669,051 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market, savings and other interest-bearing accounts $ 2,314,791 $ 3,348 0.58 % $ 2,058,611 $ 2,907 0.57 % Certificates of deposit 83,606 217 1.04 % 86,902 264 1.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,398,397 3,565 0.60 % 2,145,513 3171 0.60 % Borrowed funds 45,296 512 4.47 % 45,282 513 4.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,443,693 4,077 0.67 % 2,190,795 3,684 0.68 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,603,198 2,067,539 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 100,698 63,932 Total liabilities 5,147,589 4,322,266 Stockholders' equity 357,097 346,785 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,504,686 $ 4,669,051 Net interest income $ 36,973 $ 34,422 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.31 % 2.64 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,007,045 $ 2,444,331 Net interest margin (3) 2.68 % 3.00 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 2.23 x 2.12 x Total cost of funds (4) 0.32 % 0.35 %

(1) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(2) Determined by subtracting the annualized weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(3) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

(4) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Three months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Outstanding Yield/Rate Outstanding Yield/Rate (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest (annualized) Balance Interest (annualized) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 3,334,762 $ 39,234 4.65 % $ 2,827,154 $ 32,983 4.68 % Available-for-sale securities 487,147 1,204 0.98 % 138,944 609 1.73 % Held-to-maturity securities 2,348 9 1.52 % 3,423 16 1.85 % Equity investments - non-trading 2,309 7 1.20 % 2,274 11 1.91 % Overnight deposits 1,612,187 442 0.11 % 794,377 374 0.19 % Other interest-earning assets 11,985 154 5.15 % 18,485 230 4.92 % Total interest-earning assets 5,450,738 41,050 2.98 % 3,784,657 34,223 3.62 % Non-interest-earning assets 90,287 59,014 Allowance for loan and lease losses (36,339) (31,446) Total assets $ 5,504,686 $ 3,812,225 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market, savings and other interest-bearing accounts $ 2,314,791 $ 3,348 0.58 % $ 1,764,742 $ 2,437 0.56 % Certificates of deposit 83,606 217 1.04 % 97,688 478 1.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,398,397 3,565 0.60 % 1,862,430 2,915 0.63 % Borrowed funds 45,296 512 4.47 % 158,471 1,147 2.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,443,693 4,077 0.67 % 2,020,901 4,062 0.81 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,603,198 1,398,438 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 100,698 78,159 Total liabilities 5,147,589 3,497,498 Stockholders' equity 357,097 314,727 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,504,686 $ 3,812,225 Net interest income $ 36,973 $ 30,161 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.31 % 2.81 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,007,045 $ 1,763,756 Net interest margin (3) 2.68 % 3.19 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 2.23 x 1.87 x Total cost of funds (4) 0.32 % 0.48 %

(1) Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.

(2) Determined by subtracting the annualized weighted average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized weighted average yield on total interest-earning assets.

(3) Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.

(4) Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.

Summary of Income and Performance Measures

Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 36,973 $ 34,422 $ 33,467 $ 32,324 $ 30,161 Provision for loan losses 1,875 950 1,795 1,137 1,766 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,098 33,472 31,672 31,187 28,395 Non-interest income 6,156 4,595 3,373 3,637 5,653 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 11,211 11,428 9,835 9,944 10,058 Other expense 10,478 8,895 7,953 8,986 8,226 Total non-interest expense 21,689 20,323 17,788 18,930 18,284 Income before income tax expense 19,565 17,744 17,257 15,894 15,764 Income tax expense 6,229 5,627 5,482 5,111 4,953 Net income 13,336 12,117 11,775 10,783 10,811 Pre-tax, pre-provision income* $ 21,440 $ 18,694 $ 19,052 $ 17,031 $ 17,530 Performance Measures: Net income available to common shareholders 13,252 12,062 11,690 10,694 10,716 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 1.59 $ 1.46 $ 1.42 $ 1.30 $ 1.30 Diluted earnings $ 1.55 $ 1.43 $ 1.39 $ 1.27 $ 1.29 Common shares outstanding: Average - diluted 8,543,474 8,417,319 8,417,729 8,393,211 8,359,450 Period end 8,344,193 8,345,032 8,295,272 8,289,479 8,294,801 Return on (annualized): Average total assets 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.13 % 1.07 % 1.14 % Average equity 14.98 % 14.17 % 13.94 % 13.20 % 13.82 % Average tangible common equity* 15.65 % 14.82 % 14.61 % 13.85 % 14.36 % Yield on average earning assets 2.98 % 3.32 % 3.54 % 3.54 % 3.62 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.64 % 0.71 % 0.81 % Net interest spread 2.31 % 2.64 % 2.90 % 2.83 % 2.81 % Net interest margin 2.68 % 3.00 % 3.21 % 3.18 % 3.19 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized) — % 0.11 % — % — % 0.03 % Efficiency ratio 50.29 % 52.09 % 48.28 % 52.64 % 54.58 %

Consolidated Balance Sheet Summary, Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Total assets $ 5,787,193 $ 4,922,801 $ 4,330,821 $ 4,001,759 $ 3,970,441 Overnight deposits 1,689,614 1,125,589 855,613 758,913 813,147 Total securities 548,282 484,761 271,169 187,695 194,979 Other investments 11,989 11,638 11,597 11,097 15,731 Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs 3,449,490 3,237,664 3,137,053 2,989,550 2,892,274 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,794,136 $ 2,167,899 $ 1,715,042 $ 1,553,241 $ 1,526,439 Interest-bearing deposits 2,494,137 2,258,818 2,103,471 1,974,385 1,868,300 Total deposits 5,288,273 4,426,717 3,814,513 3,527,626 3,334,739 Borrowings 45,304 45,290 45,277 45,263 149,249 Total stockholders' Equity 363,595 348,217 340,787 328,584 317,169 Loan Production $ 265.4 $ 235.7 $ 174.0 $ 183.3 $ 177.3 Asset Quality Non-performing loans: Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial 3,337 3,337 4,192 4,512 6,482 Consumer 1,560 1,523 1,428 1,157 601 Total non-accrual loans $ 4,897 $ 4,860 $ 5,620 $ 5,669 $ 7,083 Total non-performing loans $ 5,491 $ 5,464 $ 6,389 $ 6,623 $ 8,448 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.24 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses (37,377) (35,502) (35,407) (33,614) (32,505) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.12 % Charge-offs $ — $ (855) $ (30) $ (82) $ (192) Recoveries $ — $ — $ 28 $ 54 $ 7 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) as % of average loans (annualized) — % 0.11 — % — % 0.03 % Regulatory Capital Tier 1 Leverage: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 6.8 % 7.8 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.6 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 7.3 % 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 9.2 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1): Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 9.7 % 9.9 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.1 % 11.3 % 11.6 % 11.8 % 11.6 % Tier 1 Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 10.5 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 11.0 % 10.8 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 11.1 % 11.3 % 11.6 % 11.8 % 11.6 % Total Risk-Based: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. 12.2 % 12.4 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.7 % Metropolitan Commercial Bank 12.2 % 12.4 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.6 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the following table:

Quarterly Data YTD Dollars in thousands, except per share data June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average assets $ 5,504,686 $ 4,669,051 $ 4,153,908 $ 4,026,366 $ 3,812,225 $ 5,089,152 $ 3,633,280 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible assets $ 5,494,953 $ 4,659,318 $ 4,144,175 $ 4,016,633 $ 3,802,492 $ 5,079,419 $ 3,623,547 Average equity $ 357,097 $ 346,785 $ 335,940 $ 324,876 $ 314,727 $ 351,945 $ 310,607 Less: Average preferred equity 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 Average common equity $ 351,595 $ 341,283 $ 330,438 $ 319,374 $ 309,225 $ 346,443 $ 305,105 Less: average intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Average tangible common equity $ 341,862 $ 331,550 $ 320,705 $ 309,641 $ 299,492 $ 336,710 $ 295,372 Total assets $ 5,787,193 $ 4,922,801 $ 4,330,821 $ 4,001,759 $ 3,970,441 $ 5,787,193 $ 3,970,441 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible assets $ 5,777,460 $ 4,913,068 $ 4,321,088 $ 3,992,026 $ 3,960,708 $ 5,777,460 $ 3,960,708 Total equity $ 363,595 $ 348,217 $ 340,787 $ 328,584 $ 317,169 $ 363,595 $ 317,169 Less: preferred equity 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 5,502 Common equity $ 358,093 $ 342,715 $ 335,285 $ 323,082 $ 311,667 $ 358,093 $ 311,667 Less: intangible assets 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 9,733 Tangible common equity (book value) $ 348,360 $ 332,982 $ 325,552 $ 313,349 $ 301,934 $ 348,360 $ 301,934 Common shares outstanding 8,344,193 8,345,032 8,295,272 8,289,479 8,294,801 8,344,193 8,294,801 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.92 $ 41.07 $ 40.42 $ 38.97 $ 37.57 $ 42.92 $ 37.57 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)* $ 41.75 $ 39.90 $ 39.25 $ 37.80 $ 36.40 $ 41.75 $ 36.40 Total revenue (GAAP)** $ 43,129 $ 39,017 $ 33,467 $ 32,234 $ 35,814 $ 82,145 $ 69,121 Gain on sale of securities 609 - - - 2,312 609 3,286 Revenue excluding gain on sale of securities (non-GAAP) $ 42,520 $ 39,017 $ 33,467 $ 32,234 $ 33,502 $ 81,536 $ 65,835

* Tangible book value divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.

** Total revenue equals net interest income plus non-interest income.

Quarterly Data Dollars in thousands June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net income $ 13,336 $ 12,117 $ 11,775 $ 10,783 $ 10,811 Plus: income tax expense 6,229 5,627 5,482 5,111 4,953 Income before income tax expense $ 19,565 $ 17,744 $ 17,257 $ 15,894 $ 15,764 Plus: provision for loan losses 1,875 950 1,795 1,137 1,766 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 21,440 $ 18,694 $ 19,052 $ 17,031 $ 17,530 Total non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 21,689 $ 20,323 $ 17,788 $ 18,930 $ 18,284 Total Revenue (GAAP) $ 43,129 $ 39,017 $ 36,840 $ 35,961 $ 35,814 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 50.3 % 52.1 % 48.3 % 52.6 % 51.1 %

