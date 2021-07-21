Renewable Energy Group to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, Chief Executive Officer, Craig Bealmear, Chief Financial Officer, and Todd Robinson, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Investors interested in participating in the live call should dial 1-844-602-0380 (US callers) or 1-862-298-0970 (international callers). A telephone replay will be available at once after completion of the call through August 12, 2021 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (US callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (international callers) and entering the access ID 13721918.

A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website for six months.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high-quality, cleaner fuels. REG is an international producer of cleaner fuels and one of North America’s largest producers of advanced biodiesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 12 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210721005872/en/