Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“The second quarter of 2021 showed strength across all of Live Oak’s key metrics. Our loan originations exceeded $1.0 billion, core revenues continued a strong growth trend, and our efforts in financial technology lifted earnings and capital,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “We strongly believe in our model and will continue to focus on financial technology while serving the small business communities that are the backbone of the American economy. Our teams have an unwavering dedication to small business owners and the quarter reflects our commitment to fueling their growth.”

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported second quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $63.6 million, or $1.41 per diluted share. The second quarter of 2021 included a pretax gain of $44.1 million related to an investment in Greenlight Financial Technologies, Inc. (“Greenlight”) accounted for as an equity security.

Second Quarter 2021 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Dollars Percent 1Q 2021 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 77,680 $ 47,589 $ 30,091 63 % $ 76,384 Net income 63,582 3,777 59,805 1,583 39,427 Diluted earnings per share 1.41 0.09 1.32 1,467 0.88 Non-GAAP net income (1) 63,582 3,777 59,805 1,583 39,340 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) 1.41 0.09 1.32 1,467 0.88 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,153,693 $ 2,175,055 $ (1,021,362 ) (47 )% $ 1,180,219 % Fully funded 58.6 % 89.8 % n/a n/a 77.7 % Total loans and leases $ 6,506,334 $ 5,626,624 $ 879,710 16 % $ 6,533,495 Total assets 8,243,186 8,209,154 34,032 0 8,417,875 Total deposits 6,520,833 5,873,292 647,541 11 6,316,004





(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases



At June 30, 2021, the total loan and lease portfolio was $6.51 billion, 15.6% above its level a year ago and 0.4% below its level at March 31, 2021. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, loans and leases held for investment decreased $15.3 million, or 0.3%, to $5.44 billion while loans held for sale decreased $11.8 million, or 1.1%, to $1.06 billion. Average loans and leases were $6.58 billion during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $6.35 billion during the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $1.64 billion, or 41.7%, compared the second quarter of 2020 and $490.6 million, or 9.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.51 billion is comprised of $927.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at June 30, 2021, which are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment. The unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio is significantly influenced by the inclusion of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee. The total loan and lease portfolio at June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, of $6.51 billion and $6.53 billion, respectively, was comprised of 44.9% and 41.6% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.15 billion during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $26.5 million, or 2.2%, from the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans in each quarter, loan and lease originations totaled $1.11 billion for the second quarter of 2021, a 65.7% increase from the prior quarter and a 159.0% increase from the second quarter of 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $6.52 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $647.5 million compared to June 30, 2020, and an increase of $204.8 million compared to March 31, 2021.

The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio, excluding PPP loans, and origination activities during the second quarter of 2021. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the second quarter of 2021 increased $482 million, or 8.2%, to $6.35 billion, compared to $5.86 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 103.7% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 108.2% for the first quarter of 2021. The ratio is influenced by average PPP loan volume and the use of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) classified as long-term borrowings.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $1.01 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.72 billion and $1.47 billion at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2021, respectively. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company decreased borrowings by $453.5 million primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF to $961.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.41 billion at March 31, 2021. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security and carries an interest rate of 0.35%, and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $71.5 million compared to $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $70.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The increase for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios. The increase in net interest income comparing these two periods was also driven by fees earned through the forgiveness of PPP loans and the reduction in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities from 1.65% for the second quarter of 2020 to 0.86% for the second quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin decreased from the first quarter of 2021 by 18 basis points, from 3.81% to 3.63%. The yield on interest earnings assets for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 34 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021 and was primarily driven by a reduction in fees recognized on PPP loans. The reduction in asset yield was mitigated by the 16 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 1.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, to 0.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2021 was largely the result of the maturation and repricing of the certificates of deposit portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $70.1 million compared to $22.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $31.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The primary drivers behind these increased levels of noninterest income are outlined below.

The largest driver of the increase in noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 arose from equity security investment gains of $44.3 million, principally comprised of $44.1 million associated with the Company’s investment in Greenlight. This second quarter gain in Greenlight was the result of an increase in the observable fair market value of the Company’s investment through an arm’s length sale of a portion of the Company’s shares in the investee.

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a gain of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in the loan servicing asset valuation from the prior quarter was largely the result of amortization of the guaranteed serviced loan portfolio.

The Company’s net gains on sales of loans increased $4.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $5.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales increased to $114.8 thousand per million sold for the second quarter of 2021 versus $83.9 thousand per million sold for the first quarter of 2021. The quarter over quarter increase in premiums is largely the result of stimulus associated with the SBA program which removes the ongoing guarantee fee, typically paid by the purchaser, on loans originated under the Economic Aid Act. The volume of guaranteed loans sold decreased to $130.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $136.7 million sold in the prior quarter. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $66.8 thousand per million sold for the second quarter of 2020, largely influenced by pandemic influenced market conditions.

The net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, a $2.2 million increase compared to the net loss for the second quarter of 2020 and a $3.1 million decrease compared to the net gain of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option over the second quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by continued improvement in market conditions while the decrease over the first quarter was largely related to the amortization of the portfolio.

Equity method investments loss arising from losses experienced by several of the Company’s financial technology investees totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2020 the loss was largely unchanged.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $57.6 million compared to $48.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $58.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $32.9 million compared to $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $31.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits for both periods was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives.

Primary components of the change in salaries and employee benefits as compared to the second quarter of 2020 were $3.2 million in increased salaries and benefits combined with the vesting of 178 thousand restricted stock unit awards during the second quarter of 2021 with market price conditions that accelerated recognition of both stock compensation expense and payroll tax expense by a combined $1.8 million, partially offset by a decrease of $3.0 million largely related to the 2020 performance bonus pool that was available to all employees other than executive officers.

Primary components of the change in salaries and employee benefits as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was an additional bonus accrual of $4.0 million for all employees other than executive officers and executive management arising from the earnings associated with gains from the Company’s investment in Greenlight, partially offset by a decrease in payroll taxes and stock expense of $2.2 million largely related to vesting of approximately 398 thousand restricted stock unit awards that vested in the first quarter of 2021.

Travel expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $1.5 million compared to $364 thousand for the second quarter of 2020 and $659 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. Travel expenses increased to support the growth in loan origination volume and customer base as travel restrictions have lessened in recent months.

Professional services expense increased to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and decreased from $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year was largely driven by an increase in legal fees.

Data processing expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $4.2 million compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The $1.5 million increase over the second quarter of 2020 was principally due to enhanced investments in the Company’s internal software technology resources.

The decrease in noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was also the result of impairment charges of $3.1 million related to renewable energy tax credit investments of $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarter, investments of this type generate a return primarily through the realization of income tax credits and other benefits; accordingly, impairment of the investment amount is recognized in conjunction with the realization of related tax benefits. This investment generated a federal investment tax credit of $3.4 million which is included in the Company’s estimated annual effective tax rate. Investments of this nature are part of the Company’s ongoing initiative to promote renewable energy sources.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $2.4 million compared to net recoveries of $984 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was 0.21% and (0.09)%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $5.5 million and $5.8 million accounted for under the fair value option at June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, decreased to $22.5 million, or 0.48% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at June 30, 2021, compared to $24.7 million, or 0.53%, at March 31, 2021.

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $486 thousand to $455 thousand at June 30, 2021, compared to March 31, 2021. Foreclosed assets decreased $2.4 million to $1.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to March 31, 2021.

Provision for (Recovery of) Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $7.8 million compared to a provision of $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 and a recovery of $873 thousand for the first quarter of 2021. The provision expense in the second quarter was primarily the result of the growing portfolio of loans and leases and the influence of current credit performance.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $57.8 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $52.4 million at March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.23% and 1.12% at June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost continues to be heavily influenced by the 100% guaranteed PPP loans.

Income Tax

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021 was $12.6 million compared to an income tax expense in the second quarter of 2020 of $1.5 million and $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 of 16.5% is principally the result of the above renewable energy tax credit investments and an income tax benefits arising from the vesting of stock unit awards, as the fair value of these awards exceeded the total compensation cost recognized by the Company for book purposes.

The increase in the income tax expense for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the income tax expense for the first quarter of 2021 was primarily the product of an increase of $32.6 million in income before taxes.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $67.0 million, or 11.3%, during the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to net income, partially offset by cash paid for employee tax obligations in lieu of stock for settlement of vested restricted stock unit awards discussed above. Total cash paid in lieu of stock during the second quarter was $5.7 million.

During the second quarter of 2021, 181,926 shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) were converted to Class A common stock (voting) in connection with private sales. The conversion decreased the value of Class B common stock (non-voting) and increased the value of Class A common stock (voting) by $1.9 million.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 84,780 $ 84,993 $ 79,166 $ 70,621 $ 62,022 Investment securities, taxable 2,975 2,929 3,345 4,123 3,786 Other interest earning assets 244 303 529 334 1,009 Total interest income 87,999 88,225 83,040 75,078 66,817 Interest expense Deposits 14,820 16,944 19,195 22,155 25,121 Borrowings 1,717 1,331 1,544 1,560 798 Total interest expense 16,537 18,275 20,739 23,715 25,919 Net interest income 71,462 69,950 62,301 51,363 40,898 Provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses 7,846 (873 ) 8,634 10,274 9,958 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses 63,616 70,823 53,667 41,089 30,940 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,218 6,434 6,684 6,803 6,691 Loan servicing asset revaluation (3,181 ) 1,493 (5,756 ) 2,061 (1,571 ) Net gains on sales of loans 16,234 11,929 14,976 12,690 10,695 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 1,135 4,218 (4,759 ) 3,403 (1,089 ) Equity method investments income (loss) (2,278 ) (1,157 ) (8,739 ) (1,231 ) (2,243 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 44,253 105 107 14,705 161 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net — — — 1,225 734 Lease income 2,616 2,599 2,615 2,634 2,635 Management fee income 1,473 1,934 2,206 1,296 1,206 Other noninterest income 3,641 3,502 3,469 3,458 5,192 Total noninterest income 70,111 31,057 10,803 47,044 22,411 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 32,900 31,366 29,477 24,203 30,782 Travel expense 1,549 659 1,056 250 364 Professional services expense 3,329 3,831 1,691 1,346 1,385 Advertising and marketing expense 875 652 973 552 624 Occupancy expense 2,224 2,112 2,302 2,079 1,955 Data processing expense 4,234 3,894 3,414 3,009 2,764 Equipment expense 4,385 4,354 4,002 4,314 4,652 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,307 3,327 3,173 2,669 2,492 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment — 3,127 — — — FDIC insurance 1,704 1,765 2,147 2,095 1,721 Other expense 3,051 3,185 4,200 2,133 1,361 Total noninterest expense 57,558 58,272 52,435 42,650 48,100 Income before taxes 76,169 43,608 12,035 45,483 5,251 Income tax expense (benefit) 12,587 4,181 (17,553 ) 11,703 1,474 Net income $ 63,582 $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ 33,780 $ 3,777 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.83 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 1.41 $ 0.88 $ 0.68 $ 0.81 $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,173,312 42,673,615 41,320,851 40,542,696 40,506,671 Diluted 45,062,392 44,696,850 43,333,707 41,549,632 41,122,025

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 428,907 $ 630,081 $ 297,167 $ 608,826 $ 1,256,958 Federal funds sold 9,917 5,461 21,153 25,924 91,188 Certificates of deposit with other banks 6,000 6,500 6,500 7,250 7,250 Investment securities available-for-sale 817,896 775,177 750,098 765,777 779,794 Loans held for sale (1) 1,064,911 1,076,741 1,175,470 1,190,200 976,594 Loans and leases held for investment (2) 5,441,423 5,456,754 5,144,930 5,037,094 4,650,030 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (57,848 ) (52,417 ) (52,306 ) (44,210 ) (44,083 ) Net loans and leases 5,383,575 5,404,337 5,092,624 4,992,884 4,605,947 Premises and equipment, net 249,069 253,774 259,267 253,737 269,063 Foreclosed assets 1,793 4,185 4,155 3,264 5,660 Servicing assets 36,966 37,744 33,918 37,831 33,834 Other assets 244,152 223,875 231,951 207,688 182,866 Total assets $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 $ 8,209,154 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 89,768 $ 75,794 $ 75,287 $ 58,771 $ 53,938 Interest-bearing 6,431,065 6,240,210 5,637,541 5,647,273 5,819,354 Total deposits 6,520,833 6,316,004 5,712,828 5,706,044 5,873,292 Borrowings 1,012,431 1,465,961 1,542,093 1,747,083 1,721,029 Other liabilities 52,575 45,550 49,532 56,090 66,398 Total liabilities 7,585,839 7,827,515 7,304,453 7,509,217 7,660,719 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 299,809 298,525 298,890 325,753 319,542 Class B common stock (non-voting) 5,404 7,330 11,729 26,106 28,753 Retained earnings 339,011 275,377 235,724 207,400 174,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,123 9,128 21,507 24,905 25,303 Total shareholders' equity 657,347 590,360 567,850 584,164 548,435 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 $ 8,209,154





(1) Includes $29.0 million, $35.9 million, $36.1 million, $30.4 million and $32.1 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Includes $743.2 million, $790.8 million, $815.4 million, $845.7 million and $834.6 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 169,773 $ 120,983 Investment securities, taxable 5,904 7,548 Other interest earning assets 547 1,759 Total interest income 176,224 130,290 Interest expense Deposits 31,764 48,376 Borrowings 3,048 855 Total interest expense 34,812 49,231 Net interest income 141,412 81,059 Provision for loan and lease credit losses 6,973 21,750 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 134,439 59,309 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 12,652 13,113 Loan servicing asset revaluation (1,688 ) (6,263 ) Net gains on sales of loans 28,163 21,807 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 5,353 (11,727 ) Equity method investments income (loss) (3,435 ) (4,721 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 44,358 97 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net — 655 Lease income 5,215 5,259 Management fee income 3,407 2,850 Other noninterest income 7,143 7,083 Total noninterest income 101,168 28,153 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 64,266 58,845 Travel expense 2,208 2,145 Professional services expense 7,160 3,322 Advertising and marketing expense 1,527 1,985 Occupancy expense 4,336 4,376 Data processing expense 8,128 5,921 Equipment expense 8,739 9,287 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 6,634 4,948 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 3,127 — FDIC insurance 3,469 3,231 Other expense 6,236 3,531 Total noninterest expense 115,830 97,591 Income (loss) before taxes 119,777 (10,129 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 16,768 (6,304 ) Net income (loss) $ 103,009 $ (3,825 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 2.40 $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ 2.29 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 42,924,844 40,420,425 Diluted 44,881,002 41,098,037

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Income Statement Data Net income $ 63,582 $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ 33,780 $ 3,777 Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 1.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.83 $ 0.09 Net income, diluted 1.41 0.88 0.68 0.81 0.09 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 15.19 13.74 13.38 14.69 13.53 Tangible book value (1) 15.10 13.65 13.28 14.30 13.43 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 3.01 % 1.98 % 1.49 % 1.67 % 0.22 % Return on average equity (annualized) 41.30 26.89 19.86 23.64 2.68 Net interest margin 3.63 3.81 3.33 2.77 2.56 Efficiency ratio (1) 40.66 57.69 71.73 43.89 76.87 Noninterest income to total revenue 49.52 30.75 14.78 47.15 34.64 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,153,693 $ 1,180,219 $ 808,010 $ 966,499 $ 2,175,055 Guaranteed loans sold 130,858 136,747 110,588 114,731 154,980 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 114.77 83.92 115.94 110.19 66.76 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2) 114.77 83.92 114.07 107.99 65.94 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,694,931 2,843,963 2,819,625 2,878,664 2,840,429 Unguaranteed 439,137 372,764 385,998 264,829 231,602 Total 3,134,068 3,216,727 3,205,623 3,143,493 3,072,031 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4) 1.23 % 1.12 % 1.21 % 1.05 % 1.16 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (4) $ 2,417 $ (984 ) $ 537 $ 10,147 $ 1,781 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4) 0.21 % (0.09 )% 0.05 % 1.03 % 0.21 % Nonperforming loans and leases (4) (5) $ 48,009 $ 57,371 $ 46,110 $ 46,749 $ 40,275 Foreclosed assets 1,793 4,185 4,155 3,264 5,660 Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4) (5) 22,458 24,738 20,078 20,153 13,122 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 455 941 935 642 1,199 Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) (5) $ 22,913 $ 25,679 $ 21,013 $ 20,795 $ 14,321 Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4) (5) 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.20 % Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option $ 39,826 $ 40,234 $ 35,499 $ 47,434 $ 46,221 Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure) 5,503 5,838 5,387 7,495 6,352 Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.45 % 12.16 % 12.15 % 13.09 % 12.84 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.63 13.32 13.39 14.19 13.99 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.45 12.16 12.15 13.09 12.84 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.70 8.50 8.40 8.44 7.96

﻿

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data (1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts. (3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized. (4) Excludes loans measured at fair value. (5) The quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 exclude one $6.1 million hotel loan classified as held for sale.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning balances in other banks $ 514,232 $ 234 0.18 % $ 331,260 $ 297 0.36 % Federal funds sold 29,199 10 0.14 28,202 6 0.09 Investment securities 764,017 2,975 1.56 736,158 2,929 1.61 Loans held for sale 1,134,259 15,216 5.38 1,158,844 15,077 5.28 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 5,447,839 69,564 5.12 5,186,963 69,916 5.47 Total interest earning assets 7,889,546 87,999 4.47 7,441,427 88,225 4.81 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and

leases (51,994 ) (52,317 ) Non-interest earning assets 623,895 593,573 Total assets $ 8,461,447 $ 7,982,683 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking $ 60,439 $ 86 0.57 % $ 250,005 $ 356 0.58 % Savings 3,101,733 4,309 0.56 2,356,598 3,512 0.60 Money market accounts 104,826 82 0.31 105,753 83 0.32 Certificates of deposit 3,078,789 10,343 1.35 3,151,575 12,993 1.67 Total interest bearing deposits 6,345,787 14,820 0.94 5,863,931 16,944 1.17 Borrowings 1,368,742 1,717 0.50 1,429,177 1,331 0.38 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,714,529 16,537 0.86 7,293,108 18,275 1.02 Non-interest bearing deposits 85,824 63,917 Non-interest bearing liabilities 45,309 39,155 Shareholders' equity 615,785 586,503 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,461,447 $ 7,982,683 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 71,462 3.61 % $ 69,950 3.79 % Net interest margin 3.63 3.81 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 102.27 % 102.03 %





(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 Total shareholders’ equity $ 657,347 $ 590,360 $ 567,850 $ 584,164 $ 548,435 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 2,103 2,141 2,179 2,218 2,294 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 653,447 $ 586,422 $ 563,874 $ 580,149 $ 544,344 Shares outstanding (c) 43,264,460 42,951,344 42,452,446 40,575,982 40,525,632 Total assets $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 $ 8,209,154 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 2,103 2,141 2,179 2,218 2,294 Tangible assets (b) $ 8,239,286 $ 8,413,937 $ 7,868,327 $ 8,089,366 $ 8,205,063 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.93 % 6.97 % 7.17 % 7.17 % 6.63 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 15.10 $ 13.65 $ 13.28 $ 14.30 $ 13.43 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 57,558 $ 58,272 $ 52,435 $ 42,650 $ 48,100 Net interest income 71,462 69,950 62,301 51,363 40,898 Noninterest income 70,111 31,057 10,803 47,044 22,411 Less: gain (loss) on sale of securities — — — 1,225 734 Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 141,573 $ 101,007 $ 73,104 $ 97,182 $ 62,575 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 40.66 % 57.69 % 71.73 % 43.89 % 76.87 %

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 63,582 $ 39,427 $ 3,777 $ 103,009 $ (3,825 ) Gain on sale of aircraft — (114 ) — (114 ) — Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items * — 27 — 27 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 63,582 $ 39,340 $ 3,777 $ 102,922 $ (3,825 ) * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.09 $ 2.40 $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ 1.41 $ 0.88 $ 0.09 $ 2.29 $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 43,173,312 42,673,615 40,506,671 42,924,844 40,420,425 Diluted 45,062,392 44,696,850 41,122,025 44,881,002 41,098,037 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to non-GAAP: Noninterest income, as reported $ 70,111 $ 31,057 $ 22,411 $ 101,168 $ 28,153 Gain on sale of aircraft — (114 ) — (114 ) — Noninterest income, non-GAAP $ 70,111 $ 30,943 $ 22,411 $ 101,054 $ 28,153 Income (loss) before taxes, as reported $ 76,169 $ 43,608 $ 5,251 $ 119,777 $ (10,129 ) Gain on sale of aircraft — (114 ) — (114 ) — Income (loss) before taxes, non-GAAP $ 76,169 $ 43,494 $ 5,251 $ 119,663 $ (10,129 ) Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $ 12,587 $ 4,181 $ 1,474 $ 16,768 $ (6,304 ) Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items — (27 ) — (27 ) — Income tax expense (benefit), non-GAAP $ 12,587 $ 4,154 $ 1,474 $ 16,741 $ (6,304 )

