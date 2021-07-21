Tandy Leather Factory Announces Certain Second Quarter Operating Results and Settlement of Previously Disclosed Securities and Exchange Commission Matter

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today reported certain preliminary financial information for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 are expected to range between $18.5 million and $18.8 million, an increase of about 100% compared to the second quarter of 2020, when nearly all of the Company’s retail stores were closed due to COVID-19. Web sales were down compared to 2020 but were up more than 50% over the same period in 2019. Total sales for the second quarter 2021 were up about 8% compared to the second quarter of 2019, despite operating 11 fewer stores. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $0.4 million of debt and $5.9 million of cash and cash equivalents.



Commenting on these preliminary results, Janet Carr, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with the continued strength of our business, as the economy continues its ongoing but still sporadic recovery from COVID-19. In particular, the sales growth with commercial customers reflects the targeted efforts our team has made to serve the unique needs of our largest customers and present Tandy as the destination of choice again for expert and professional leathercrafters. While we expected some decline in year-over-year web sales, as our reopened stores were again available to customers who could only purchase online a year ago, the more than 50% growth from 2019 reflects what we believe is a permanent shift to our customers embracing online shopping for our products. This was made possible by the significantly improved quality and consistency of our product, especially leather, and the significant investments in our web platform, fulfillment and dedicated customer service team.”

The Company also announced that it has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This settlement resolves a previously-announced investigation related to accounting issues that resulted in the Company’s announcement on October 21, 2019 that its financial results reported in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year 2018 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 should not be relied upon. The Company restated those financial statements in its Annual Report on 10-K for the year 2019, filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021. Under the terms of the settlement, in addition to other non-monetary settlement terms, (1) the Company has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $200,000, and (2) Shannon Greene, the Company’s former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer, has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty of $25,000. In accepting the Company’s settlement offer, the SEC took into account remedial actions the Company took promptly after learning of the issues detailed in the SEC’s order.