checkAd

Euro Sun Files Re-Zoning Plan For Rovina Valley Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 22:30  |  42   |   |   

Successfully completes 11 well-attended local town-hall information sessions

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that following the approval of the Avizul de Oportunitate received on June 15, 2021 allowing the Company to proceed to the next stage of permitting for the Rovina Valley Project. The Company has officially filed the Planul Urbanistic Zonal (“PUZ”) or Certificate of Urbanism for Land with the County of Hunedoara, Romania and the working group established for the Strategic Environmental Assessment (“SEA”). The PUZ or re-zoning process takes the existing pastoral and forest lands within the project footprint and re-zones the required area for industrial activity.

The SEA with the Environmental Protection Agency of Hunedoara County (“EPA”) is the environmental opinion on the PUZ. The EPA continues to receive the agreements and/or opinions from all the administrative authorities for the environmental opinion on the PUZ.  

Scott Moore, Euro Sun’s CEO, states, “The PUZ process is well defined and normal for any building project in Romania from a grocery store to a mine. We are very encouraged by the continued positive dialogue with the Hunedoara County Council and other government agencies as we enter these advanced stages of permitting and setting the stage for construction activities to begin.”

Over three consecutive weekends beginning June 26, the Company held eleven town-hall style information sessions in all the communities in and around the Rovina Valley Project. Organized by Euro Sun employees and supported by our lead environmental and social management consultants, ERM, our people provided clear and transparent disclosure on all aspects of the project, from not utilizing cyanide, to not having any wet tailings, to adding 300% of the forests affected by the project prior to re-planting virtually all of our disturbed areas over the life of the mine. The technical design of the project was clearly communicated as well as the economic benefits through significant job creation. The participation of the Romanian State was communicated as well through an explanation of the royalty rates under the National Mining Law; of which a significant portion of those royalties ensure directly to our local communities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euro Sun Files Re-Zoning Plan For Rovina Valley Project Successfully completes 11 well-attended local town-hall information sessionsTORONTO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that following the approval of the Avizul de …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board