American Express Declares Dividends on Series B and C Preferred Stock

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) has declared the following dividends on the Company’s Series B and C Preferred Shares:

  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 5.200% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series B, of $9,059.25 per share (which is equivalent to $9.05925 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2021.
  • A quarterly dividend on the Company’s 4.900% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series C, of $8,698.80 per share (which is equivalent to $8.69880 per related Depositary Share). The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Source: American Express Company
Location: Global

Wertpapier


