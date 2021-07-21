EnerSys Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

checkAd

READING, Pa., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results and to provide an overview of the business. The call will conclude with a question and answer session.

The call, scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, will be hosted by David M. Shaffer, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at http://www.enersys.com under the "Investor Relations" link. Presentation materials to be used in conjunction with the conference call will become available under the aforementioned link the evening before the conference call. There will be a free download of a compatible media player on the company’s website at http://www.enersys.com.        

 
The conference call information is:
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com
Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-359-9508
International Dial-In Number: 224-357-2393
Passcode: 4759148

A replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. on August 12, 2021 through 12:00 p.m. on September 11, 2021. 

The replay information is:
Via Internet: http://www.enersys.com
Domestic Replay Number: 855-859-2056
International Replay Number: 404-537-3406
Passcode: 4759148

For more information, contact Michael J. Schmidtlein, Chief Financial Officer, EnerSys, P.O. Box 14145, Reading, PA 19612-4145, USA. Tel: 610-236-4040 or by emailing investorrelations@enersys.com.

About EnerSys:

EDITOR'S NOTE: EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business.

More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.





