CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021

  • Net Earnings of $51.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.38 per share
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 15.60% for the second quarter of 2021
  • Return on Average Assets of 1.35% for the second quarter of 2021

ONTARIO, Calif., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank (the “Company”), announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $51.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $63.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $41.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the second quarter, compared to $0.47 for the prior quarter and $0.31 for the same period last year. The second quarter of 2021 included $2.0 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, as a result of a modest improvement in our economic forecast.   In comparison, the first quarter of 2021 included a $19.5 million recapture of provision. The Company’s allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 of $69.3 million, compares to the pre-pandemic allowance of $68.7 million at December 31, 2019.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Despite the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing low interest rate environment, our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain strong. However, the significant liquidity within the economy continues to impact our balance sheet and weigh on our loan growth, with lower than normal utilization rates on lines of credit. Nevertheless, we are seeing positive signs with increased new loan pipelines, and we remain committed to our customer acquisition strategy of seeking to bank the top businesses in our local markets.”

Net income of $51.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 10.02% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 15.60%. ROAE and ROATCE for the first quarter of 2021 were 12.75% and 19.85%, respectively, and 8.51% and 13.80%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.35% for the second quarter, compared to 1.79% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.33% for the second quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 40.05%, compared to 40.26% for the first quarter of 2021 and 39.75% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $115.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This represented a $35.5 million, or 44.54%, increase from the prior year, as we recaptured $21.5 million of provision for credit losses for the first six months of 2021 compared to a $23.5 million provision for credit losses for the same period of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.85 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.58 for the same period of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 produced an annualized ROAE of 11.37%, an ROATCE of 17.70% and an ROAA of 1.56%. This compares to ROAE of 8.06%, an ROATCE of 13.03% and an ROAA of 1.33% for the first six months of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 40.15%, compared to 41.20% for the first six months of 2020.

Net interest income before recapture of provision for credit losses was $105.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This represented a $1.9 million, or 1.86%, increase from the first quarter of 2021, and an $819,000, or 0.78%, increase from the second quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $107.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, which was $1.5 million, or 1.43%, higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $930,000, or 0.86%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the second quarter of 2021 of $91.7 million decreased $69,000 from the first quarter of 2021, and decreased $3.6 million, or 3.80%, from the second quarter of 2020.   Total investment income of $14.5 million increased $1.4 million, or 11.0%, from the first quarter of 2021 and increased $2.4 million, or 20.08%, from the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $416,000, or 20.23%, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million, or 51.61%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021 we recaptured $2.0 million of provision for credit losses. This is in addition to a $19.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021. The recapture during the quarter reflects continued improvement in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables, which were negatively impacted during 2020 by the pandemic. In comparison, the second quarter of 2020 included an $11.5 million provision for credit losses due to the severe economic forecast at that time that was created by the pandemic.

Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $3.4 million from the first quarter of 2021 and $443,000 from the second quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included $3.5 million in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, while the second quarter of 2020 included $450,000 in death benefits. Swap fee income decreased $215,000 quarter-over-quarter and decreased $2.2 million from the second quarter of 2020. Trust and investment services income grew by $556,000 or 21.29%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and grew by $690,000 or 27.86% year over year.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.5 million, compared to $47.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $46.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $618,000 quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $1.0 million recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments and an $870,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs that was impacted by the higher payroll taxes typically incurred in the first quarter of each year. The year-over-year increase of $147,000 included a $972,000 increase in regulatory assessment expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, resulting from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The increase in assessment expense was offset by the $1.0 million recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the second quarter of 2021. The recapture was the result of our improving economic forecast and the resulting impact from the macroeconomic variables on lower expected losses from unfunded commitments. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.23% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.32% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2020.  

Net Interest Margin and Earning Assets

Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.70% for the second quarter of 2020. Total average earning asset yields (tax equivalent) were 3.11% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.82% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield from the prior quarter was due to a combination of a 4 basis point decline in loan yields, a 10 basis point decrease in investment yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 59.22% of earning assets on average for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 62.25% for the first quarter of 2021. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in earning asset yield compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 31 basis point decrease in loan yields from 4.77% in the year ago quarter to 4.46% for the second quarter of 2021. The decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income, and the impact from PPP loans, declined by 14 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. The significant decline in interest rates also impacted the tax equivalent yield on investments, which decreased by 67 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields were further impacted by a change in asset mix resulting from a $662.4 million increase in average balances at the Federal Reserve compared to the second quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased from the first quarter of 2021 by $645.6 million to $13.93 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Of that increase in earning assets, $591.8 million represented an increase in average investment securities and average loans declined by $20.8 million. Average earning assets increased by $2.54 billion from the second quarter of 2020. Loans on average grew by $202.4 million from the second quarter of 2020. Investments increased by $1.68 billion, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $662.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Total cost of funds declined to 0.05% for the second quarter of 2021 from 0.07% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.13% in the year ago quarter. On average, noninterest bearing deposits were 62.43% of total deposits during the current quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits grew on average by $458.1 million, or 6.33%, from the first quarter of 2021, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $223.4 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined from 0.16% for the prior quarter to 0.12% for the second quarter of 2021. In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, our overall cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points, as average noninterest bearing deposits grew by $1.49 billion, compared to $789.1 million in growth in interest-bearing deposits, and the cost of deposits declined to 5 basis points in the current quarter.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 28.60%, compared with 29.23% and 29.00% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.   Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $698.9 million, or 4.71%, from total assets of $14.84 billion at March 31, 2021.   Interest-earning assets of $14.26 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $639.2 million, or 4.69%, when compared with $13.62 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $792.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $69.6 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $221.7 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan forgiveness of approximately $300 million for the current quarter.

The Company reported total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $1.12 billion, or 7.77%, from total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $14.26 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $1.04 billion, or 7.86%, when compared with $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $991.4 million increase in investment securities and a $342.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $277.5 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan forgiveness of approximately $600 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021 increased by $1.79 billion, or 13.00%, from total assets of $13.75 billion at June 30, 2020. Interest-earning assets increased $1.75 billion, or 13.95%, when compared with $12.52 billion at June 30, 2020.   The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $1.68 billion increase in investment securities and a $409.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $331.2 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan forgiveness of approximately $900 million. Total loans include the remaining outstanding balance in PPP loans, totaling $657.8 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $897.7 million as of March 31, 2021 and $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew by $18.2 million from March 31, 2021 and grew by $108.1 million compared to June 30, 2020.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $3.97 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $69.6 million, or 1.79%, from $3.90 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $991.4 million from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.68 billion, or 73.37%, from $2.29 billion at June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, we purchased $317.1 million of securities with an average investment yield of approximately 1.69%, compared to $1.23 billion of securities purchased in the first quarter of 2021, with an average expected yield of approximately 1.57%.

At June 30, 2021, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $1.04 billion, a $458.3 million, or 79.20%, increase from December 31, 2020 and a $423.8 million increase, or 69.11%, from June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $546 million of HTM securities.

At June 30, 2021 investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.93 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $23.3 million. AFS securities increased by $533.1 million, or 22.22%, from December 31, 2020, and increased by $1.26 billion, or 74.93%, from June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $317.1 million of AFS securities, compared to approximately $683 million of AFS securities purchased in the first quarter of 2021.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $3.13 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.97 billion at June 30, 2020. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $242.7 million as of June 30, 2021, or approximately 6% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 21.74%, Texas at 10.83%, Massachusetts at 10.31%, Ohio at 8.19%, and Connecticut at 5.76%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased by $221.7 million, or 2.67%, from $8.29 billion at March 31, 2021. The $221.7 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $239.9 million in PPP loans, $18.3 million in SFR mortgage loans, $15.9 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, $8.1 million in construction loans and $13.4 million in other loans, partially offset by an increase of $73.9 million in commercial real estate loans. After adjusting for PPP loans, our loans grew by $18.2 million or at an annualized rate of approximately 1.0% from the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased by $277.5 million, or 3.32%, from December 31, 2020. The $277.5 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $225.2 million in PPP loans, $103.4 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans due to seasonal pay downs, $62.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $33.4 million in SFR mortgage loans, $12.1 million in SBA loans, and $9.7 million in other loans, partially offset by an increase of $169.2 million in commercial real estate loans. After adjusting for seasonality and PPP loans, our loans grew by $51.0 million or at an annualized rate of approximately 1.4% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts decreased by $331.2 million, or 3.94%, from June 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans included a $439.3 million decline in PPP loans. After excluding the impact of PPP loans, the $108.1 million increase in core loans included increases of $305.6 million in commercial real estate loans and $5.9 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.   Partially offsetting these increases were declines of $91.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, $49.4 million in SFR mortgage loans, $37.5 million in construction loans, $11.3 million in consumer and other loans, $8.4 million in SBA loans, and $5.2 million in municipal lease financings.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2021, we experienced credit charge-offs of $510,000 and total recoveries of $47,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $463,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $69.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $93.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $94.0 million at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses for 2021 was decreased by $21.5 million, due to the improved outlook in our forecast of certain macroeconomic variables that were influenced by the economic impact of the pandemic and government stimulus, and by $2.9 million in year-to-date net charge-offs. At June 30, 2021, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.86%. This compares to 1.12% and 1.12% at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans and leases outstanding was 0.94% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and 1.29% at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, were $8.5 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.10% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans of $14.3 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $6.8 million, or 0.08% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The $8.5 million in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 are summarized as follows: $4.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, $1.4 million in SBA loans, $406,000 in SFR mortgage loans, $308,000 in consumer and other loans, and $118,000 in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

As of June 30, 2021, we had no OREO properties, compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.9 million at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $415,000. This compares to $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $2.6 million at June 30, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.01% at June 30, 2021, 0.04% at December 31, 2020, and 0.03% at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, we had $8.2 million in performing TDR loans, compared to $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2020 and $2.8 million in performing TDR loans at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, totaled $8.5 million at June 30, 2021, $17.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $11.7 million at June 30, 2020. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2021, 0.12% at December 31, 2020, and 0.09% at June 30, 2020.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At June 30, 2021, classified loans totaled $49.0 million, compared to $78.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $86.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.67 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $578.2 million totaled $13.25 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $662.3 million, or 5.26%, when compared with $12.59 billion at March 31, 2021. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $1.07 billion, or 8.80% when compared to $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.80 billion, or 15.68%, when compared with $11.45 billion at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $8.07 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $487.6 million, or 6.43%, when compared to March 31, 2021, $610.0 million, or 8.18%, when compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.16 billion, or 16.87%, when compared to $6.90 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.66% of total deposits, compared to 62.74% at March 31, 2021, 63.52% at December 31, 2020 and 62.83% at June 30, 2020.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.06 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $47.1 million, or 2.34%, from total equity of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $115.1 million, partially offset by a $22.1 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decrease in market value of available-for-sale securities and $49.0 million in cash dividends. Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.2% at June 30, 2021.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.4%, common equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.1%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.1%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 15.9%.

CitizensTrust

As of June 30, 2021 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.25 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.40 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.5 million and $4.9 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2020. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 22, 2021 to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (833) 301-1161, participant passcode 2777402. A taped replay will be made available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through July 29, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. PDT/9:00 a.m. EDT. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056, participant passcode 2777402.

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet; please visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab to access the call from the site. Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the call to download any necessary audio software. This webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call, and will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.

Safe Harbor
Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will,” “strategy”, “possibility”, and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, local, regional, national and international economic and market conditions, political events and public health developments and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our assets and liabilities; our ability to attract deposits and other sources of funding or liquidity; supply and demand for commercial or residential real estate and periodic deterioration in real estate prices and/or values in California or other states where we lend; a sharp or prolonged slowdown or decline in real estate construction, sales or leasing activities; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers, depositors, key vendors or counterparties; changes in our levels of delinquent loans, nonperforming assets, allowance for credit losses and charge-offs; the costs or effects of mergers, acquisitions or dispositions we may make, whether we are able to obtain any required governmental approvals in connection with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions, and/or our ability to realize the contemplated financial or business benefits associated with any such mergers, acquisitions or dispositions; the effects of new laws, regulations and/or government programs, including those laws, regulations and programs enacted by federal, state or local governments in the geographic jurisdictions in which we do business in response to the current national emergency declared in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the federal CARES Act and the significant additional lending activities undertaken by the Company in connection with the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted thereunder, including risks to the Company with respect to the uncertain application by the Small Business Administration of new borrower and loan eligibility, forgiveness and audit criteria; the effects of the Company’s participation in one or more of the new lending programs recently established by the Federal Reserve, including the Main Street New Loan Facility, the Main Street Priority Loan Facility and the Nonprofit Organization New Loan Facility, and the impact of any related actions or decisions by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and its special purpose vehicle established pursuant to such lending programs; the effect of changes in other pertinent laws, regulations and applicable judicial decisions (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reforms, taxes, bank capital levels, allowance for credit losses, consumer, commercial or secured lending, securities and securities trading and hedging, bank operations, compliance, fair lending, the Community Reinvestment Act, employment, executive compensation, insurance, cybersecurity, vendor management and information security technology) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply or believe we should comply or which may otherwise impact us; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements, based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting standards, including changes in the Basel Committee framework establishing capital standards for bank credit, operations and market risks; the accuracy of the assumptions and estimates and the absence of technical error in implementation or calibration of models used to estimate the fair value of financial instruments or currently expected credit losses or delinquencies; inflation, changes in market interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; changes in government-established interest rates, reference rates or monetary policies, including the possible imposition of negative interest rates on bank reserves; the impact of the anticipated phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on interest rate indexes specified in certain of our customer loan agreements and in our interest rate swap arrangements, including any economic and compliance effects related to the expected change from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; changes in the amount, cost and availability of deposit insurance; disruptions in the infrastructure that supports our business and the communities where we are located, which are concentrated in California, involving or related to public health, physical site access and/or communication facilities; cyber incidents, attacks, infiltrations, exfiltrations, or theft or loss of Company, customer or employee data or money; political developments, uncertainties or instability, catastrophic events, acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, drought, the effects of pandemic diseases, climate change or extreme weather events, that may affect electrical, environmental and communications or other services, computer services or facilities we use, or that may affect our assets, customers, employees or third parties with whom we conduct business; our timely development and implementation of new banking products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by our customers and potential customers; the Company’s relationships with and reliance upon outside vendors with respect to certain of the Company’s key internal and external systems, applications and controls; changes in commercial or consumer spending, borrowing and savings patterns, preferences or behaviors; technological changes and the expanding use of technology in banking and financial services (including the adoption of mobile banking, funds transfer applications, electronic marketplaces for loans, block-chain technology and other financial products, systems or services); our ability to retain and increase market share, to retain and grow customers and to control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks and other financial services and technology providers; competition and innovation with respect to financial products and services by banks, financial institutions and non-traditional providers including retail businesses and technology companies; volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy or local or regional business conditions or on the Company’s capital, deposits, assets or customers; fluctuations in the price of the Company’s common stock or other securities, and the resulting impact on the Company’s ability to raise capital or to make acquisitions; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by the principal regulatory agencies with jurisdiction over the Company, as well as by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard-setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to recruit and retain or expand or contract our workforce, management team, key executive positions and/or our board of directors; our ability to identify suitable and qualified replacements for any of our executive officers who may leave their employment with us, including our Chief Executive Officer; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, lender liability, bank operations, check or wire fraud, financial product or service, data privacy, health and safety, consumer or employee class action litigation); regulatory or other governmental inquiries or investigations, and/or the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, Federal Reserve Board, FDIC and California DFPI; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. Among other risks, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may significantly affect the banking industry, the health and safety of the Company’s employees, and the Company’s business prospects.  The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, the impact on the economy, our customers, our employees and our business partners, the safety, effectiveness, distribution and acceptance of vaccines developed to mitigate the pandemic, and actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company’s earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
             
             
    June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Assets            
Cash and due from banks   $ 153,475     $ 122,305     $ 158,397  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     2,178,390       1,835,855       1,768,886  
Total cash and cash equivalents     2,331,865       1,958,160       1,927,283  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     26,258       43,563       38,611  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,932,021       2,398,923       1,676,067  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     1,036,924       578,626       613,169  
Total investment securities     3,968,945       2,977,549       2,289,236  
Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)     17,688       17,688       17,688  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,071,310       8,348,808       8,402,534  
Allowance for credit losses     (69,342 )     (93,692 )     (93,983 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,001,968       8,255,116       8,308,551  
Premises and equipment, net     49,914       51,144       51,766  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     250,305       226,818       226,330  
Intangibles     29,300       33,634       38,096  
Goodwill     663,707       663,707       663,707  
Other assets     199,338       191,935       190,029  
  Total assets   $ 15,539,288     $ 14,419,314     $ 13,751,297  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Noninterest-bearing   $ 8,065,400     $ 7,455,387     $ 6,901,368  
Investment checking     588,831       517,976       472,509  
Savings and money market     3,649,305       3,361,444       3,150,013  
Time deposits     365,521       401,694       459,690  
Total deposits     12,669,057       11,736,501       10,983,580  
Customer repurchase agreements     578,207       439,406       468,156  
Other borrowings     -       5,000       10,000  
Junior subordinated debentures     -       25,774       25,774  
Payable for securities purchased     110,430       60,113       162,090  
Other liabilities     126,520       144,530       142,599  
  Total liabilities     13,484,214       12,411,324       11,792,199  
Stockholders' Equity            
Stockholders' equity     2,041,823       1,972,641       1,921,594  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     13,251       35,349       37,504  
  Total stockholders' equity     2,055,074       2,007,990       1,959,098  
     Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,539,288     $ 14,419,314     $ 13,751,297  
             



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 157,401     $ 150,542     $ 140,665     $ 153,990     $ 153,740  
Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve     1,711,878       1,622,093       1,049,430       1,667,234       646,249  
Total cash and cash equivalents     1,869,279       1,772,635       1,190,095       1,821,224       799,989  
Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions     26,907       42,100       31,003       34,461       24,488  
Investment securities available-for-sale     2,862,552       2,553,767       1,616,907       2,709,013       1,657,185  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     1,062,842       779,826       626,557       922,115       642,745  
Total investment securities     3,925,394       3,333,593       2,243,464       3,631,128       2,299,930  
Investment in stock of FHLB     17,688       17,688       17,688       17,688       17,688  
Loans and lease finance receivables     8,249,481       8,270,282       8,047,054       8,259,824       7,764,930  
Allowance for credit losses     (71,756 )     (93,483 )     (82,752 )     (82,560 )     (76,744 )
Net loans and lease finance receivables     8,177,725       8,176,799       7,964,302       8,177,264       7,688,186  
Premises and equipment, net     50,052       50,896       52,719       50,472       53,204  
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)     239,132       226,914       225,818       233,057       225,640  
Intangibles     30,348       32,590       39,287       31,463       40,510  
Goodwill     663,707       663,707       663,707       663,707       663,707  
Other assets     189,912       189,733       182,972       189,824       180,086  
  Total assets   $ 15,190,144     $ 14,506,655     $ 12,611,055     $ 14,850,288     $ 11,993,428  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 7,698,640     $ 7,240,494     $ 6,204,329     $ 7,470,832     $ 5,725,677  
Interest-bearing     4,633,103       4,434,282       3,844,025       4,534,242       3,673,100  
Total deposits     12,331,743       11,674,776       10,048,354       12,005,074       9,398,777  
Customer repurchase agreements     583,996       559,395       442,580       571,764       460,476  
Other borrowings     3,022       5,001       3,981       4,007       2,210  
Junior subordinated debentures     20,959       25,774       25,774       23,353       25,774  
Payable for securities purchased     98,771       89,735       2,697       94,278       1,348  
Other liabilities     102,697       119,298       121,069       110,951       118,311  
Total liabilities     13,141,188       12,473,979       10,644,455       12,809,427       10,006,896  
Stockholders' Equity                    
Stockholders' equity     2,041,906       1,997,618       1,928,210       2,019,884       1,960,885  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     7,050       35,058       38,390       20,977       25,647  
Total stockholders' equity     2,048,956       2,032,676       1,966,600       2,040,861       1,986,532  
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 15,190,144     $ 14,506,655     $ 12,611,055     $ 14,850,288     $ 11,993,428  
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended
 		  Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Interest income:                        
Loans and leases, including fees   $ 91,726     $ 91,795     $ 95,352     $ 183,521     $ 187,469  
Investment securities:                        
Investment securities available-for-sale     9,410       9,159     8,449       18,569     18,498  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     5,130       3,940     3,660       9,070     7,658  
Total investment income     14,540       13,099     12,109       27,639     26,156  
Dividends from FHLB stock     283       217     214       500     546  
Interest-earning deposits with other institutions     479       413     283       892     896  
Total interest income     107,028       105,524     107,958       212,552     215,067  
Interest expense:                        
Deposits     1,425       1,812     2,995       3,237     7,119  
Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures     215       244     394       459     1,073  
Total interest expense     1,640       2,056     3,389       3,696     8,192  
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses     105,388       103,468     104,569       208,856     206,875  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (2,000 )     (19,500 )   11,500       (21,500 )   23,500  
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses     107,388       122,968     93,069       230,356     183,375  
Noninterest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts     4,169       3,985     3,809       8,154     8,585  
Trust and investment services     3,167       2,611     2,477       5,778     4,897  
Gain on OREO, net     48       429     -       477     10  
Other     3,452       6,656     5,866       10,108     10,300  
Total noninterest income     10,836       13,681     12,152       24,517     23,792  
Noninterest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     28,836       29,706     28,706       58,542     59,583  
Occupancy and equipment     4,949       4,863     5,031       9,812     9,868  
Professional services     2,248       2,168     2,368       4,416     4,624  
Computer software expense     2,657       2,844     2,754       5,501     5,570  
Marketing and promotion     1,799       725     1,255       2,524     2,810  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,167       2,167     2,445       4,334     4,890  
(Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments     (1,000 )     -     -       (1,000 )   -  
Other     4,889       4,690     3,839       9,579     7,694  
Total noninterest expense     46,545       47,163     46,398       93,708     95,039  
Earnings before income taxes     71,679       89,486     58,823       161,165     112,128  
Income taxes     20,500       25,593     17,192       46,093     32,517  
Net earnings   $ 51,179     $ 63,893     $ 41,631     $ 115,072     $ 79,611  
                         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 0.31     $ 0.85     $ 0.58  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 0.31     $ 0.85     $ 0.58  
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.36     $ 0.36  
                         



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Interest income - tax equivalent (TE)   $ 107,300     $ 105,797     $ 108,305     $ 213,097     $ 215,782  
Interest expense     1,640       2,056       3,389       3,696       8,192  
Net interest income - (TE)   $ 105,660     $ 103,741     $ 104,916     $ 209,401     $ 207,590  
                     
Return on average assets, annualized     1.35 %     1.79 %     1.33 %     1.56 %     1.33 %
Return on average equity, annualized     10.02 %     12.75 %     8.51 %     11.37 %     8.06 %
Efficiency ratio [1]     40.05 %     40.26 %     39.75 %     40.15 %     41.20 %
Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized     1.23 %     1.32 %     1.48 %     1.27 %     1.59 %
Yield on average loans     4.46 %     4.50 %     4.77 %     4.48 %     4.85 %
Yield on average earning assets (TE)     3.11 %     3.24 %     3.82 %     3.18 %     4.03 %
Cost of deposits     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.12 %     0.05 %     0.15 %
Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.12 %     0.06 %     0.16 %
Cost of funds     0.05 %     0.07 %     0.13 %     0.06 %     0.17 %
Net interest margin (TE)     3.06 %     3.18 %     3.70 %     3.12 %     3.88 %
[1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income.
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
Basic     135,285,867       135,175,494       134,998,440       135,235,138       137,052,180  
Diluted     135,507,364       135,427,982       135,154,479       135,470,332       137,227,984  
Dividends declared   $ 24,497     $ 24,495     $ 24,417     $ 48,992     $ 48,833  
Dividend payout ratio [2]     47.87 %     38.34 %     58.65 %     42.58 %     61.34 %
[2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings.
                     
Number of shares outstanding - (end of period)     135,927,287       135,919,625       135,516,316          
Book value per share   $ 15.12     $ 14.87     $ 14.46          
Tangible book value per share   $ 10.02     $ 9.75     $ 9.28          
                     
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,        
      2021       2020       2020          
Nonperforming assets:                    
Nonaccrual loans   $ 8,471     $ 14,347     $ 6,792          
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest     -       -       25          
Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming)     -       -       -          
Other real estate owned (OREO), net     -       3,392       4,889          
Total nonperforming assets   $ 8,471     $ 17,739     $ 11,706          
Troubled debt restructured performing loans   $ 8,215     $ 2,159     $ 2,771          
                     
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO     0.10 %     0.21 %     0.14 %        
Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets     0.05 %     0.12 %     0.09 %        
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets     818.58 %     528.17 %     802.86 %        
                     
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2020
Allowance for credit losses:                    
Beginning balance   $ 71,805     $ 93,692     $ 82,641     $ 93,692     $ 68,660  
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13     -       -       -       -       1,840  
Total charge-offs     (510 )     (2,475 )     (167 )     (2,985 )     (253 )
Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off     47       88       9       135       236  
Net charge-offs     (463 )     (2,387 )     (158 )     (2,850 )     (17 )
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (2,000 )     (19,500 )     11,500       (21,500 )     23,500  
Allowance for credit losses at end of period   $ 69,342     $ 71,805     $ 93,983     $ 69,342     $ 93,983  
                     
Net charge-offs to average loans     -0.006 %     -0.029 %     -0.0020 %     -0.035 %     -0.0002 %
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
                                           
Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type
                                           
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020
    Allowance
For Credit
Losses
 		  Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type 		  Allowance
For Credit
Losses
 		  Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type 		  Allowance
For Credit
Losses
 		  Allowance
as a % of
Total Loans
by Respective
Loan Type
                                           
Commercial real estate   $ 55.2       1.0 %     $ 75.4       1.4 %     $ 74.9       1.4 %  
Construction   1.8       2.1 %     1.9       2.3 %     2.3       1.8 %  
SBA   2.5       0.9 %     3.0       1.0 %     3.7       1.2 %  
SBA - PPP   -       -       -       -       -       -    
Commercial and industrial   5.7       0.8 %     7.1       0.9 %     8.0       1.0 %  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness   2.8       1.1 %     4.0       1.1 %     3.4       1.3 %  
Municipal lease finance receivables   -       0.2 %     0.1       0.2 %     0.3       0.6 %  
SFR mortgage   0.3       0.1 %     0.4       0.1 %     0.2       0.1 %  
Consumer and other loans   1.0       1.3 %     1.8       2.1 %     1.2       1.4 %  
                                           
Total   $ 69.3       0.9 %     $ 93.7       1.1 %     $ 94.0       1.1 %  
                                           



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
Quarterly Common Stock Price
                         
      2021       2020       2019  
Quarter End   High   Low   High   Low   High   Low
March 31,   $ 25.00     $ 19.15     $ 22.01     $ 14.92     $ 23.18     $ 19.94  
June 30,   $ 22.98     $ 20.50     $ 22.22     $ 15.97     $ 22.22     $ 20.40  
September 30,           $ 19.87     $ 15.57     $ 22.23     $ 20.00  
December 31,           $ 21.34     $ 16.26     $ 22.18     $ 19.83  
                         
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings
                         
        Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2
          2021       2021       2020       2020       2020  
Interest income                    
Loans and leases, including fees   $ 91,726     $ 91,795     $ 95,733     $ 94,200     $ 95,352  
Investment securities and other     15,302       13,729       12,911       12,426       12,606  
Total interest income     107,028       105,524       108,644       106,626       107,958  
Interest expense                    
Deposits     1,425       1,812       2,525       2,958       2,995  
Other borrowings     215       244       266       343       394  
Total interest expense     1,640       2,056       2,791       3,301       3,389  
Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses       105,388       103,468       105,853       103,325       104,569  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses       (2,000 )     (19,500 )     -       -       11,500  
Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses       107,388       122,968       105,853       103,325       93,069  
                         
Noninterest income     10,836       13,681       12,925       13,153       12,152  
Noninterest expense     46,545       47,163       48,276       49,588       46,398  
Earnings before income taxes     71,679       89,486       70,502       66,890       58,823  
Income taxes     20,500       25,593       20,446       19,398       17,192  
Net earnings   $ 51,179     $ 63,893     $ 50,056     $ 47,492     $ 41,631  
                         
Effective tax rate     28.60 %     28.60 %     29.00 %     29.00 %     29.23 %
                         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.38     $ 0.47     $ 0.37     $ 0.35     $ 0.31  
                         
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                         
Cash dividends declared   $ 24,497     $ 24,495     $ 24,413     $ 24,419     $ 24,417  
                         



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Loan Portfolio by Type
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2021       2021       2020       2020       2020  
                     
Commercial real estate   $ 5,670,696     $ 5,596,781     $ 5,501,509     $ 5,428,223     $ 5,365,120  
Construction     88,280       96,356       85,145       101,903       125,815  
SBA     291,778       307,727       303,896       304,987       300,156  
SBA - PPP     657,815       897,724       882,986       1,101,142       1,097,150  
Commercial and industrial     749,117       753,708       812,062       817,056       840,738  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     257,781       261,088       361,146       252,802       251,821  
Municipal lease finance receivables     44,657       42,349       45,547       38,040       49,876  
SFR mortgage     237,124       255,400       270,511       274,731       286,526  
Consumer and other loans     74,062       81,924       86,006       88,988       85,332  
Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts     8,071,310       8,293,057       8,348,808       8,407,872       8,402,534  
Allowance for credit losses     (69,342 )     (71,805 )     (93,692 )     (93,869 )     (93,983 )
Net loans   $ 8,001,968     $ 8,221,252     $ 8,255,116     $ 8,314,003     $ 8,308,551  
                     
                     
                     
Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements
                     
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2021       2021       2020       2020       2020  
                     
Noninterest-bearing   $ 8,065,400     $ 7,577,839     $ 7,455,387     $ 6,919,423     $ 6,901,368  
Investment checking     588,831       567,062       517,976       447,910       472,509  
Savings and money market     3,649,305       3,526,424       3,361,444       3,356,353       3,150,013  
Time deposits     365,521       407,330       401,694       445,148       459,690  
Total deposits     12,669,057       12,078,655       11,736,501       11,168,834       10,983,580  
                     
Customer repurchase agreements     578,207       506,346       439,406       483,420       468,156  
Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements   $ 13,247,264     $ 12,585,001     $ 12,175,907     $ 11,652,254     $ 11,451,736  
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                     
Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
      2021       2021       2020       2020       2020  
Nonperforming loans [1]:                    
Commercial real estate   $ 4,439     $ 7,395     $ 7,563     $ 6,481     $ 2,628  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     1,382       2,412       2,273       1,724       1,598  
Commercial and industrial     1,818       2,967       3,129       1,822       1,222  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     118       259       785       849       -  
SFR mortgage     406       424       430       675       1,080  
Consumer and other loans     308       312       167       224       289  
Total   $ 8,471     $ 13,769     $ 14,347     $ 11,775     $ 6,817  
% of Total loans     0.10 %     0.17 %     0.17 %     0.14 %     0.08 %
                     
Past due 30-89 days:                    
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ 178     $ -     $ -     $ 4  
Construction     -       -       -       -       -  
SBA     -       258       1,965       66       214  
Commercial and industrial     415       952       1,101       3,627       630  
Dairy & livestock and agribusiness     -       -       -       -       882  
SFR mortgage     -       266       -       -       446  
Consumer and other loans     -       21       -       67       413  
Total   $ 415     $ 1,675     $ 3,066     $ 3,760     $ 2,589  
% of Total loans     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.03 %
                     
OREO:                    
Commercial real estate   $ -     $ 1,575     $ 1,575     $ 1,575     $ 2,275  
SBA     -       -       -       797       797  
SFR mortgage     -       -       1,817       1,817       1,817  
Total   $ -     $ 1,575     $ 3,392     $ 4,189     $ 4,889  
  Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO   $ 8,886     $ 17,019     $ 20,805     $ 19,724     $ 14,295  
  % of Total loans     0.11 %     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.23 %     0.17 %
                     
                     
[1] As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans included $25,000 of commercial and industrial loans past due 90 days or
     more and still accruing.
                     



CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
                 
Regulatory Capital Ratios
                 
        CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated
Capital Ratios   Minimum Required Plus
Capital Conservation Buffer 		  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
                 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   4.0%   9.4%   9.9%   10.6%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio   7.0%   15.1%   14.8%   14.5%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   8.5%   15.1%   15.1%   14.8%
Total risk-based capital ratio   10.5%   15.9%   16.2%   16.0%
                 
Tangible common equity ratio       9.2%   9.6%   9.6%
                 



Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
               
The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
               
      June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
      (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
               
  Stockholders' equity   $ 2,055,074     $ 2,007,990     $ 1,959,098  
  Less: Goodwill     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )
  Less: Intangible assets     (29,300 )     (33,634 )     (38,096 )
  Tangible book value   $ 1,362,067     $ 1,310,649     $ 1,257,295  
  Common shares issued and outstanding     135,927,287       135,600,501       135,516,316  
  Tangible book value per share   $ 10.02     $ 9.67     $ 9.28  
               



Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)
                       
The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity.
                       
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
        2021       2021       2020       2021       2020  
       
      (Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Net Income   $ 51,179     $ 63,893     $ 41,631     $ 115,072     $ 79,611  
  Add: Amortization of intangible assets     2,167       2,167       2,445       4,334       4,890  
  Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1]     (641 )     (641 )     (723 )     (1,281 )     (1,446 )
  Tangible net income   $ 52,705     $ 65,419     $ 43,353     $ 118,125     $ 83,055  
                       
  Average stockholders' equity   $ 2,048,956     $ 2,032,676     $ 1,966,600     $ 2,040,861     $ 1,986,532  
  Less: Average goodwill     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )     (663,707 )
  Less: Average intangible assets     (30,348 )     (32,590 )     (39,287 )     (31,463 )     (40,510 )
  Average tangible common equity   $ 1,354,901     $ 1,336,379     $ 1,263,606     $ 1,345,691     $ 1,282,315  
                       
  Return on average equity, annualized     10.02 %     12.75 %     8.51 %     11.37 %     8.06 %
  Return on average tangible common equity, annualized     15.60 %     19.85 %     13.80 %     17.70 %     13.03 %
                       
                       
  [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

Contact:
David A. Brager 
Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030





CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021 Net Earnings of $51.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, or $0.38 per shareReturn on Average Tangible Common Equity of 15.60% for the second quarter of 2021Return on Average Assets of 1.35% for the second quarter of 2021 ONTARIO, Calif., July …

