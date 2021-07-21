CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021

CVB Financial Corp. reported net income of $51.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $63.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $41.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 for the second quarter, compared to $0.47 for the prior quarter and $0.31 for the same period last year. The second quarter of 2021 included $2.0 million in recapture of provision for credit losses, as a result of a modest improvement in our economic forecast. In comparison, the first quarter of 2021 included a $19.5 million recapture of provision. The Company’s allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 of $69.3 million, compares to the pre-pandemic allowance of $68.7 million at December 31, 2019.

David Brager, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Business Bank, commented, “Despite the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the continuing low interest rate environment, our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain strong. However, the significant liquidity within the economy continues to impact our balance sheet and weigh on our loan growth, with lower than normal utilization rates on lines of credit. Nevertheless, we are seeing positive signs with increased new loan pipelines, and we remain committed to our customer acquisition strategy of seeking to bank the top businesses in our local markets.”

Net income of $51.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 produced an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 10.02% and an annualized return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) of 15.60%. ROAE and ROATCE for the first quarter of 2021 were 12.75% and 19.85%, respectively, and 8.51% and 13.80%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.35% for the second quarter, compared to 1.79% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.33% for the second quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 40.05%, compared to 40.26% for the first quarter of 2021 and 39.75% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income totaled $115.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. This represented a $35.5 million, or 44.54%, increase from the prior year, as we recaptured $21.5 million of provision for credit losses for the first six months of 2021 compared to a $23.5 million provision for credit losses for the same period of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.85 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.58 for the same period of 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 produced an annualized ROAE of 11.37%, an ROATCE of 17.70% and an ROAA of 1.56%. This compares to ROAE of 8.06%, an ROATCE of 13.03% and an ROAA of 1.33% for the first six months of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 40.15%, compared to 41.20% for the first six months of 2020.

Net interest income before recapture of provision for credit losses was $105.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This represented a $1.9 million, or 1.86%, increase from the first quarter of 2021, and an $819,000, or 0.78%, increase from the second quarter of 2020. Total interest income was $107.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, which was $1.5 million, or 1.43%, higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $930,000, or 0.86%, lower than the same period last year. Total interest income and fees on loans for the second quarter of 2021 of $91.7 million decreased $69,000 from the first quarter of 2021, and decreased $3.6 million, or 3.80%, from the second quarter of 2020. Total investment income of $14.5 million increased $1.4 million, or 11.0%, from the first quarter of 2021 and increased $2.4 million, or 20.08%, from the second quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased $416,000, or 20.23%, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.7 million, or 51.61%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021 we recaptured $2.0 million of provision for credit losses. This is in addition to a $19.5 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2021. The recapture during the quarter reflects continued improvement in our economic forecast of certain macroeconomic variables, which were negatively impacted during 2020 by the pandemic. In comparison, the second quarter of 2020 included an $11.5 million provision for credit losses due to the severe economic forecast at that time that was created by the pandemic.

Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter income from Bank Owned Life Insurance (“BOLI”) decreased by $3.4 million from the first quarter of 2021 and $443,000 from the second quarter of 2020. The first quarter of 2021 included $3.5 million in death benefits that exceeded the asset value of certain BOLI policies, while the second quarter of 2020 included $450,000 in death benefits. Swap fee income decreased $215,000 quarter-over-quarter and decreased $2.2 million from the second quarter of 2020. Trust and investment services income grew by $556,000 or 21.29%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and grew by $690,000 or 27.86% year over year.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.5 million, compared to $47.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $46.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $618,000 quarter-over-quarter decrease included a $1.0 million recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments and an $870,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs that was impacted by the higher payroll taxes typically incurred in the first quarter of each year. The year-over-year increase of $147,000 included a $972,000 increase in regulatory assessment expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, resulting from the final application of assessment credits provided by the FDIC at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The increase in assessment expense was offset by the $1.0 million recapture of provision for unfunded loan commitments in the second quarter of 2021. The recapture was the result of our improving economic forecast and the resulting impact from the macroeconomic variables on lower expected losses from unfunded commitments. As a percentage of average assets, noninterest expense was 1.23% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 1.32% for the first quarter of 2021 and 1.48% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Earning Assets

Our net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.06% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.18% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.70% for the second quarter of 2020. Total average earning asset yields (tax equivalent) were 3.11% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.82% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in earning asset yield from the prior quarter was due to a combination of a 4 basis point decline in loan yields, a 10 basis point decrease in investment yields and a change in asset mix with loan balances declining to 59.22% of earning assets on average for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 62.25% for the first quarter of 2021. Interest and fee income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans was approximately $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in earning asset yield compared to the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 31 basis point decrease in loan yields from 4.77% in the year ago quarter to 4.46% for the second quarter of 2021. The decline in interest rates since the start of the pandemic has had a negative impact on loan yields, which after excluding discount accretion, nonaccrual interest income, and the impact from PPP loans, declined by 14 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. The significant decline in interest rates also impacted the tax equivalent yield on investments, which decreased by 67 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields were further impacted by a change in asset mix resulting from a $662.4 million increase in average balances at the Federal Reserve compared to the second quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased from the first quarter of 2021 by $645.6 million to $13.93 billion for the second quarter of 2021. Of that increase in earning assets, $591.8 million represented an increase in average investment securities and average loans declined by $20.8 million. Average earning assets increased by $2.54 billion from the second quarter of 2020. Loans on average grew by $202.4 million from the second quarter of 2020. Investments increased by $1.68 billion, while balances at the Federal Reserve grew on average by $662.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Total cost of funds declined to 0.05% for the second quarter of 2021 from 0.07% for the first quarter of 2021 and 0.13% in the year ago quarter. On average, noninterest bearing deposits were 62.43% of total deposits during the current quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits grew on average by $458.1 million, or 6.33%, from the first quarter of 2021, while interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements grew on average by $223.4 million. The cost of interest-bearing deposits and customer repurchase agreements declined from 0.16% for the prior quarter to 0.12% for the second quarter of 2021. In comparison to the second quarter of 2020, our overall cost of funds decreased by 8 basis points, as average noninterest bearing deposits grew by $1.49 billion, compared to $789.1 million in growth in interest-bearing deposits, and the cost of deposits declined to 5 basis points in the current quarter.

Income Taxes

Our effective tax rate for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 was 28.60%, compared with 29.23% and 29.00% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Our estimated annual effective tax rate can vary depending upon the level of tax-advantaged income as well as available tax credits.

Assets

The Company reported total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $698.9 million, or 4.71%, from total assets of $14.84 billion at March 31, 2021. Interest-earning assets of $14.26 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $639.2 million, or 4.69%, when compared with $13.62 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $792.8 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve and a $69.6 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $221.7 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan forgiveness of approximately $300 million for the current quarter.

The Company reported total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $1.12 billion, or 7.77%, from total assets of $14.42 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-earning assets of $14.26 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $1.04 billion, or 7.86%, when compared with $13.22 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets was primarily due to a $991.4 million increase in investment securities and a $342.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $277.5 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan forgiveness of approximately $600 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Total assets of $15.54 billion at June 30, 2021 increased by $1.79 billion, or 13.00%, from total assets of $13.75 billion at June 30, 2020. Interest-earning assets increased $1.75 billion, or 13.95%, when compared with $12.52 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in interest-earning assets includes a $1.68 billion increase in investment securities and a $409.5 million increase in interest-earning balances due from the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $331.2 million decrease in total loans which included PPP loan forgiveness of approximately $900 million. Total loans include the remaining outstanding balance in PPP loans, totaling $657.8 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $897.7 million as of March 31, 2021 and $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans grew by $18.2 million from March 31, 2021 and grew by $108.1 million compared to June 30, 2020.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $3.97 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $69.6 million, or 1.79%, from $3.90 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $991.4 million from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.68 billion, or 73.37%, from $2.29 billion at June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, we purchased $317.1 million of securities with an average investment yield of approximately 1.69%, compared to $1.23 billion of securities purchased in the first quarter of 2021, with an average expected yield of approximately 1.57%.

At June 30, 2021, investment securities held-to-maturity (“HTM”) totaled $1.04 billion, a $458.3 million, or 79.20%, increase from December 31, 2020 and a $423.8 million increase, or 69.11%, from June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $546 million of HTM securities.

At June 30, 2021 investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) totaled $2.93 billion, inclusive of a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $23.3 million. AFS securities increased by $533.1 million, or 22.22%, from December 31, 2020, and increased by $1.26 billion, or 74.93%, from June 30, 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, we purchased approximately $317.1 million of AFS securities, compared to approximately $683 million of AFS securities purchased in the first quarter of 2021.

Combined, the AFS and HTM investments in mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”) totaled $3.13 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2020 and $1.97 billion at June 30, 2020. Virtually all of our MBS and CMO are issued or guaranteed by government or government sponsored enterprises, which have the implied guarantee of the U.S. Government.

Our combined AFS and HTM municipal securities totaled $242.7 million as of June 30, 2021, or approximately 6% of our total investment portfolio. These securities are located in 28 states. Our largest concentrations of holdings by state, as a percentage of total municipal bonds, are located in Minnesota at 21.74%, Texas at 10.83%, Massachusetts at 10.31%, Ohio at 8.19%, and Connecticut at 5.76%.

Loans

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased by $221.7 million, or 2.67%, from $8.29 billion at March 31, 2021. The $221.7 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $239.9 million in PPP loans, $18.3 million in SFR mortgage loans, $15.9 million in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans, $8.1 million in construction loans and $13.4 million in other loans, partially offset by an increase of $73.9 million in commercial real estate loans. After adjusting for PPP loans, our loans grew by $18.2 million or at an annualized rate of approximately 1.0% from the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts, of $8.07 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased by $277.5 million, or 3.32%, from December 31, 2020. The $277.5 million decrease in total loans included decreases of $225.2 million in PPP loans, $103.4 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans due to seasonal pay downs, $62.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, $33.4 million in SFR mortgage loans, $12.1 million in SBA loans, and $9.7 million in other loans, partially offset by an increase of $169.2 million in commercial real estate loans. After adjusting for seasonality and PPP loans, our loans grew by $51.0 million or at an annualized rate of approximately 1.4% from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and discounts decreased by $331.2 million, or 3.94%, from June 30, 2020. The decrease in total loans included a $439.3 million decline in PPP loans. After excluding the impact of PPP loans, the $108.1 million increase in core loans included increases of $305.6 million in commercial real estate loans and $5.9 million in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans. Partially offsetting these increases were declines of $91.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, $49.4 million in SFR mortgage loans, $37.5 million in construction loans, $11.3 million in consumer and other loans, $8.4 million in SBA loans, and $5.2 million in municipal lease financings.

Asset Quality

During the second quarter of 2021, we experienced credit charge-offs of $510,000 and total recoveries of $47,000, resulting in net charge-offs of $463,000. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) totaled $69.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $93.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $94.0 million at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses for 2021 was decreased by $21.5 million, due to the improved outlook in our forecast of certain macroeconomic variables that were influenced by the economic impact of the pandemic and government stimulus, and by $2.9 million in year-to-date net charge-offs. At June 30, 2021, ACL as a percentage of total loans and leases outstanding was 0.86%. This compares to 1.12% and 1.12% at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. When PPP loans are excluded, ACL as a percentage of total adjusted loans and leases outstanding was 0.94% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and 1.29% at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming loans, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus nonperforming TDR loans, were $8.5 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.10% of total loans. This compares to nonperforming loans of $14.3 million, or 0.17% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 and $6.8 million, or 0.08% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The $8.5 million in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 are summarized as follows: $4.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $1.8 million in commercial and industrial loans, $1.4 million in SBA loans, $406,000 in SFR mortgage loans, $308,000 in consumer and other loans, and $118,000 in dairy & livestock and agribusiness loans.

As of June 30, 2021, we had no OREO properties, compared to $3.4 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.9 million at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, we had loans delinquent 30 to 89 days of $415,000. This compares to $3.1 million at December 31, 2020 and $2.6 million at June 30, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, delinquencies, excluding nonaccruals, were 0.01% at June 30, 2021, 0.04% at December 31, 2020, and 0.03% at June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, we had $8.2 million in performing TDR loans, compared to $2.2 million in performing TDR loans at December 31, 2020 and $2.8 million in performing TDR loans at June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and loans 90 days past due accruing interest plus OREO, totaled $8.5 million at June 30, 2021, $17.7 million at December 31, 2020, and $11.7 million at June 30, 2020. As a percentage of total assets, nonperforming assets were 0.05% at June 30, 2021, 0.12% at December 31, 2020, and 0.09% at June 30, 2020.

Classified loans are loans that are graded “substandard” or worse. At June 30, 2021, classified loans totaled $49.0 million, compared to $78.8 million at December 31, 2020 and $86.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits & Customer Repurchase Agreements

Deposits of $12.67 billion and customer repurchase agreements of $578.2 million totaled $13.25 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $662.3 million, or 5.26%, when compared with $12.59 billion at March 31, 2021. Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements increased $1.07 billion, or 8.80% when compared to $12.18 billion at December 31, 2020 and increased $1.80 billion, or 15.68%, when compared with $11.45 billion at June 30, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $8.07 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $487.6 million, or 6.43%, when compared to March 31, 2021, $610.0 million, or 8.18%, when compared to $7.46 billion at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.16 billion, or 16.87%, when compared to $6.90 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits were 63.66% of total deposits, compared to 62.74% at March 31, 2021, 63.52% at December 31, 2020 and 62.83% at June 30, 2020.

Capital

The Company’s total equity was $2.06 billion at June 30, 2021. This represented an increase of $47.1 million, or 2.34%, from total equity of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net earnings of $115.1 million, partially offset by a $22.1 million decrease in other comprehensive income from the tax effected impact of the decrease in market value of available-for-sale securities and $49.0 million in cash dividends. Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.2% at June 30, 2021.

Our capital ratios under the revised capital framework referred to as Basel III remain well-above regulatory standards. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 9.4%, common equity Tier 1 ratio was 15.1%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.1%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 15.9%.

CitizensTrust

As of June 30, 2021 CitizensTrust had approximately $3.25 billion in assets under management and administration, including $2.40 billion in assets under management. Revenues were $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.5 million and $4.9 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2020. CitizensTrust provides trust, investment and brokerage related services, as well as financial, estate and business succession planning.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 58 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 153,475 $ 122,305 $ 158,397 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 2,178,390 1,835,855 1,768,886 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,331,865 1,958,160 1,927,283 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 26,258 43,563 38,611 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,932,021 2,398,923 1,676,067 Investment securities held-to-maturity 1,036,924 578,626 613,169 Total investment securities 3,968,945 2,977,549 2,289,236 Investment in stock of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,071,310 8,348,808 8,402,534 Allowance for credit losses (69,342 ) (93,692 ) (93,983 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,001,968 8,255,116 8,308,551 Premises and equipment, net 49,914 51,144 51,766 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 250,305 226,818 226,330 Intangibles 29,300 33,634 38,096 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 199,338 191,935 190,029 Total assets $ 15,539,288 $ 14,419,314 $ 13,751,297 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,065,400 $ 7,455,387 $ 6,901,368 Investment checking 588,831 517,976 472,509 Savings and money market 3,649,305 3,361,444 3,150,013 Time deposits 365,521 401,694 459,690 Total deposits 12,669,057 11,736,501 10,983,580 Customer repurchase agreements 578,207 439,406 468,156 Other borrowings - 5,000 10,000 Junior subordinated debentures - 25,774 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 110,430 60,113 162,090 Other liabilities 126,520 144,530 142,599 Total liabilities 13,484,214 12,411,324 11,792,199 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,041,823 1,972,641 1,921,594 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 13,251 35,349 37,504 Total stockholders' equity 2,055,074 2,007,990 1,959,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,539,288 $ 14,419,314 $ 13,751,297









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 157,401 $ 150,542 $ 140,665 $ 153,990 $ 153,740 Interest-earning balances due from Federal Reserve 1,711,878 1,622,093 1,049,430 1,667,234 646,249 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,869,279 1,772,635 1,190,095 1,821,224 799,989 Interest-earning balances due from depository institutions 26,907 42,100 31,003 34,461 24,488 Investment securities available-for-sale 2,862,552 2,553,767 1,616,907 2,709,013 1,657,185 Investment securities held-to-maturity 1,062,842 779,826 626,557 922,115 642,745 Total investment securities 3,925,394 3,333,593 2,243,464 3,631,128 2,299,930 Investment in stock of FHLB 17,688 17,688 17,688 17,688 17,688 Loans and lease finance receivables 8,249,481 8,270,282 8,047,054 8,259,824 7,764,930 Allowance for credit losses (71,756 ) (93,483 ) (82,752 ) (82,560 ) (76,744 ) Net loans and lease finance receivables 8,177,725 8,176,799 7,964,302 8,177,264 7,688,186 Premises and equipment, net 50,052 50,896 52,719 50,472 53,204 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) 239,132 226,914 225,818 233,057 225,640 Intangibles 30,348 32,590 39,287 31,463 40,510 Goodwill 663,707 663,707 663,707 663,707 663,707 Other assets 189,912 189,733 182,972 189,824 180,086 Total assets $ 15,190,144 $ 14,506,655 $ 12,611,055 $ 14,850,288 $ 11,993,428 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 7,698,640 $ 7,240,494 $ 6,204,329 $ 7,470,832 $ 5,725,677 Interest-bearing 4,633,103 4,434,282 3,844,025 4,534,242 3,673,100 Total deposits 12,331,743 11,674,776 10,048,354 12,005,074 9,398,777 Customer repurchase agreements 583,996 559,395 442,580 571,764 460,476 Other borrowings 3,022 5,001 3,981 4,007 2,210 Junior subordinated debentures 20,959 25,774 25,774 23,353 25,774 Payable for securities purchased 98,771 89,735 2,697 94,278 1,348 Other liabilities 102,697 119,298 121,069 110,951 118,311 Total liabilities 13,141,188 12,473,979 10,644,455 12,809,427 10,006,896 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 2,041,906 1,997,618 1,928,210 2,019,884 1,960,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,050 35,058 38,390 20,977 25,647 Total stockholders' equity 2,048,956 2,032,676 1,966,600 2,040,861 1,986,532 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,190,144 $ 14,506,655 $ 12,611,055 $ 14,850,288 $ 11,993,428









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020

June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020

Interest income: Loans and leases, including fees $ 91,726 $ 91,795 $ 95,352 $ 183,521 $ 187,469 Investment securities: Investment securities available-for-sale 9,410 9,159 8,449 18,569 18,498 Investment securities held-to-maturity 5,130 3,940 3,660 9,070 7,658 Total investment income 14,540 13,099 12,109 27,639 26,156 Dividends from FHLB stock 283 217 214 500 546 Interest-earning deposits with other institutions 479 413 283 892 896 Total interest income 107,028 105,524 107,958 212,552 215,067 Interest expense: Deposits 1,425 1,812 2,995 3,237 7,119 Borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 215 244 394 459 1,073 Total interest expense 1,640 2,056 3,389 3,696 8,192 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 105,388 103,468 104,569 208,856 206,875 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (2,000 ) (19,500 ) 11,500 (21,500 ) 23,500 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 107,388 122,968 93,069 230,356 183,375 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 4,169 3,985 3,809 8,154 8,585 Trust and investment services 3,167 2,611 2,477 5,778 4,897 Gain on OREO, net 48 429 - 477 10 Other 3,452 6,656 5,866 10,108 10,300 Total noninterest income 10,836 13,681 12,152 24,517 23,792 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,836 29,706 28,706 58,542 59,583 Occupancy and equipment 4,949 4,863 5,031 9,812 9,868 Professional services 2,248 2,168 2,368 4,416 4,624 Computer software expense 2,657 2,844 2,754 5,501 5,570 Marketing and promotion 1,799 725 1,255 2,524 2,810 Amortization of intangible assets 2,167 2,167 2,445 4,334 4,890 (Recapture of) provision for unfunded loan commitments (1,000 ) - - (1,000 ) - Other 4,889 4,690 3,839 9,579 7,694 Total noninterest expense 46,545 47,163 46,398 93,708 95,039 Earnings before income taxes 71,679 89,486 58,823 161,165 112,128 Income taxes 20,500 25,593 17,192 46,093 32,517 Net earnings $ 51,179 $ 63,893 $ 41,631 $ 115,072 $ 79,611 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 0.31 $ 0.85 $ 0.58 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.36









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest income - tax equivalent (TE) $ 107,300 $ 105,797 $ 108,305 $ 213,097 $ 215,782 Interest expense 1,640 2,056 3,389 3,696 8,192 Net interest income - (TE) $ 105,660 $ 103,741 $ 104,916 $ 209,401 $ 207,590 Return on average assets, annualized 1.35 % 1.79 % 1.33 % 1.56 % 1.33 % Return on average equity, annualized 10.02 % 12.75 % 8.51 % 11.37 % 8.06 % Efficiency ratio [1] 40.05 % 40.26 % 39.75 % 40.15 % 41.20 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.23 % 1.32 % 1.48 % 1.27 % 1.59 % Yield on average loans 4.46 % 4.50 % 4.77 % 4.48 % 4.85 % Yield on average earning assets (TE) 3.11 % 3.24 % 3.82 % 3.18 % 4.03 % Cost of deposits 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.05 % 0.15 % Cost of deposits and customer repurchase agreements 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.16 % Cost of funds 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.17 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.06 % 3.18 % 3.70 % 3.12 % 3.88 % [1] Noninterest expense divided by net interest income before provision for credit losses plus noninterest income. Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 135,285,867 135,175,494 134,998,440 135,235,138 137,052,180 Diluted 135,507,364 135,427,982 135,154,479 135,470,332 137,227,984 Dividends declared $ 24,497 $ 24,495 $ 24,417 $ 48,992 $ 48,833 Dividend payout ratio [2] 47.87 % 38.34 % 58.65 % 42.58 % 61.34 % [2] Dividends declared on common stock divided by net earnings. Number of shares outstanding - (end of period) 135,927,287 135,919,625 135,516,316 Book value per share $ 15.12 $ 14.87 $ 14.46 Tangible book value per share $ 10.02 $ 9.75 $ 9.28 June 30, December 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2020 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 8,471 $ 14,347 $ 6,792 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - 25 Troubled debt restructured loans (nonperforming) - - - Other real estate owned (OREO), net - 3,392 4,889 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,471 $ 17,739 $ 11,706 Troubled debt restructured performing loans $ 8,215 $ 2,159 $ 2,771 Percentage of nonperforming assets to total loans outstanding and OREO 0.10 % 0.21 % 0.14 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 818.58 % 528.17 % 802.86 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 71,805 $ 93,692 $ 82,641 $ 93,692 $ 68,660 Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 - - - - 1,840 Total charge-offs (510 ) (2,475 ) (167 ) (2,985 ) (253 ) Total recoveries on loans previously charged-off 47 88 9 135 236 Net charge-offs (463 ) (2,387 ) (158 ) (2,850 ) (17 ) (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (2,000 ) (19,500 ) 11,500 (21,500 ) 23,500 Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 69,342 $ 71,805 $ 93,983 $ 69,342 $ 93,983 Net charge-offs to average loans -0.006 % -0.029 % -0.0020 % -0.035 % -0.0002 %









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Type June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Allowance

For Credit

Losses

Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses

Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Allowance

For Credit

Losses

Allowance

as a % of

Total Loans

by Respective

Loan Type Commercial real estate $ 55.2 1.0 % $ 75.4 1.4 % $ 74.9 1.4 % Construction 1.8 2.1 % 1.9 2.3 % 2.3 1.8 % SBA 2.5 0.9 % 3.0 1.0 % 3.7 1.2 % SBA - PPP - - - - - - Commercial and industrial 5.7 0.8 % 7.1 0.9 % 8.0 1.0 % Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 2.8 1.1 % 4.0 1.1 % 3.4 1.3 % Municipal lease finance receivables - 0.2 % 0.1 0.2 % 0.3 0.6 % SFR mortgage 0.3 0.1 % 0.4 0.1 % 0.2 0.1 % Consumer and other loans 1.0 1.3 % 1.8 2.1 % 1.2 1.4 % Total $ 69.3 0.9 % $ 93.7 1.1 % $ 94.0 1.1 %









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarterly Common Stock Price 2021 2020 2019 Quarter End High Low High Low High Low March 31, $ 25.00 $ 19.15 $ 22.01 $ 14.92 $ 23.18 $ 19.94 June 30, $ 22.98 $ 20.50 $ 22.22 $ 15.97 $ 22.22 $ 20.40 September 30, $ 19.87 $ 15.57 $ 22.23 $ 20.00 December 31, $ 21.34 $ 16.26 $ 22.18 $ 19.83 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income Loans and leases, including fees $ 91,726 $ 91,795 $ 95,733 $ 94,200 $ 95,352 Investment securities and other 15,302 13,729 12,911 12,426 12,606 Total interest income 107,028 105,524 108,644 106,626 107,958 Interest expense Deposits 1,425 1,812 2,525 2,958 2,995 Other borrowings 215 244 266 343 394 Total interest expense 1,640 2,056 2,791 3,301 3,389 Net interest income before (recapture of) provision for credit losses 105,388 103,468 105,853 103,325 104,569 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (2,000 ) (19,500 ) - - 11,500 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 107,388 122,968 105,853 103,325 93,069 Noninterest income 10,836 13,681 12,925 13,153 12,152 Noninterest expense 46,545 47,163 48,276 49,588 46,398 Earnings before income taxes 71,679 89,486 70,502 66,890 58,823 Income taxes 20,500 25,593 20,446 19,398 17,192 Net earnings $ 51,179 $ 63,893 $ 50,056 $ 47,492 $ 41,631 Effective tax rate 28.60 % 28.60 % 29.00 % 29.00 % 29.23 % Basic earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.38 $ 0.47 $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.31 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Cash dividends declared $ 24,497 $ 24,495 $ 24,413 $ 24,419 $ 24,417









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Loan Portfolio by Type June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Commercial real estate $ 5,670,696 $ 5,596,781 $ 5,501,509 $ 5,428,223 $ 5,365,120 Construction 88,280 96,356 85,145 101,903 125,815 SBA 291,778 307,727 303,896 304,987 300,156 SBA - PPP 657,815 897,724 882,986 1,101,142 1,097,150 Commercial and industrial 749,117 753,708 812,062 817,056 840,738 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 257,781 261,088 361,146 252,802 251,821 Municipal lease finance receivables 44,657 42,349 45,547 38,040 49,876 SFR mortgage 237,124 255,400 270,511 274,731 286,526 Consumer and other loans 74,062 81,924 86,006 88,988 85,332 Gross loans, net of deferred loan fees and discounts 8,071,310 8,293,057 8,348,808 8,407,872 8,402,534 Allowance for credit losses (69,342 ) (71,805 ) (93,692 ) (93,869 ) (93,983 ) Net loans $ 8,001,968 $ 8,221,252 $ 8,255,116 $ 8,314,003 $ 8,308,551 Deposit Composition by Type and Customer Repurchase Agreements June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Noninterest-bearing $ 8,065,400 $ 7,577,839 $ 7,455,387 $ 6,919,423 $ 6,901,368 Investment checking 588,831 567,062 517,976 447,910 472,509 Savings and money market 3,649,305 3,526,424 3,361,444 3,356,353 3,150,013 Time deposits 365,521 407,330 401,694 445,148 459,690 Total deposits 12,669,057 12,078,655 11,736,501 11,168,834 10,983,580 Customer repurchase agreements 578,207 506,346 439,406 483,420 468,156 Total deposits and customer repurchase agreements $ 13,247,264 $ 12,585,001 $ 12,175,907 $ 11,652,254 $ 11,451,736









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Delinquency Trends June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Nonperforming loans [1]: Commercial real estate $ 4,439 $ 7,395 $ 7,563 $ 6,481 $ 2,628 Construction - - - - - SBA 1,382 2,412 2,273 1,724 1,598 Commercial and industrial 1,818 2,967 3,129 1,822 1,222 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness 118 259 785 849 - SFR mortgage 406 424 430 675 1,080 Consumer and other loans 308 312 167 224 289 Total $ 8,471 $ 13,769 $ 14,347 $ 11,775 $ 6,817 % of Total loans 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.08 % Past due 30-89 days: Commercial real estate $ - $ 178 $ - $ - $ 4 Construction - - - - - SBA - 258 1,965 66 214 Commercial and industrial 415 952 1,101 3,627 630 Dairy & livestock and agribusiness - - - - 882 SFR mortgage - 266 - - 446 Consumer and other loans - 21 - 67 413 Total $ 415 $ 1,675 $ 3,066 $ 3,760 $ 2,589 % of Total loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % OREO: Commercial real estate $ - $ 1,575 $ 1,575 $ 1,575 $ 2,275 SBA - - - 797 797 SFR mortgage - - 1,817 1,817 1,817 Total $ - $ 1,575 $ 3,392 $ 4,189 $ 4,889 Total nonperforming, past due, and OREO $ 8,886 $ 17,019 $ 20,805 $ 19,724 $ 14,295 % of Total loans 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.23 % 0.17 % [1] As of June 30, 2020, nonperforming loans included $25,000 of commercial and industrial loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing.









CVB FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios CVB Financial Corp. Consolidated Capital Ratios Minimum Required Plus

Capital Conservation Buffer June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 4.0% 9.4% 9.9% 10.6% Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 7.0% 15.1% 14.8% 14.5% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.5% 15.1% 15.1% 14.8% Total risk-based capital ratio 10.5% 15.9% 16.2% 16.0% Tangible common equity ratio 9.2% 9.6% 9.6%









Tangible Book Value Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The tangible book value per share is a Non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Stockholders' equity $ 2,055,074 $ 2,007,990 $ 1,959,098 Less: Goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Intangible assets (29,300 ) (33,634 ) (38,096 ) Tangible book value $ 1,362,067 $ 1,310,649 $ 1,257,295 Common shares issued and outstanding 135,927,287 135,600,501 135,516,316 Tangible book value per share $ 10.02 $ 9.67 $ 9.28









Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) The return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP disclosure. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. The following is a reconciliation of net income, adjusted for tax-effected amortization of intangibles, to net income computed in accordance with GAAP; a reconciliation of average tangible common equity to the Company's average stockholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP; as well as a calculation of return on average tangible common equity. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net Income $ 51,179 $ 63,893 $ 41,631 $ 115,072 $ 79,611 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 2,167 2,167 2,445 4,334 4,890 Less: Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets [1] (641 ) (641 ) (723 ) (1,281 ) (1,446 ) Tangible net income $ 52,705 $ 65,419 $ 43,353 $ 118,125 $ 83,055 Average stockholders' equity $ 2,048,956 $ 2,032,676 $ 1,966,600 $ 2,040,861 $ 1,986,532 Less: Average goodwill (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) (663,707 ) Less: Average intangible assets (30,348 ) (32,590 ) (39,287 ) (31,463 ) (40,510 ) Average tangible common equity $ 1,354,901 $ 1,336,379 $ 1,263,606 $ 1,345,691 $ 1,282,315 Return on average equity, annualized 10.02 % 12.75 % 8.51 % 11.37 % 8.06 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized 15.60 % 19.85 % 13.80 % 17.70 % 13.03 % [1] Tax effected at respective statutory rates.

