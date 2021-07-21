checkAd

Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported second quarter 2021 net income of $9.0 million or $0.60 per share from $8.5 million or $0.55 per share in the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% in …

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported second quarter 2021 net income of $9.0 million or $0.60 per share from $8.5 million or $0.55 per share in the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% in earnings per share. Core earnings (non-GAAP) were $9.4 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.56 per share for the same periods. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income in the second quarter 2021 by $384 thousand, or $0.02 per share.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to the second quarter 2020, unless otherwise noted)

  • 9% growth in earnings per share, 13% growth in core earnings (non-GAAP)
  • 0.97% return on assets; 1.01% core return on assets (non-GAAP)
  • 8% annualized total commercial loan growth, excluding PPP loans
  • 14% annualized increase in core deposits
  • 13% increase in fee income
  • Exceptional credit quality

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "We had another quarter of double-digit core earnings growth and core return on assets of over 1.00%. Profitability increased on higher fee income driven from growth in core deposits and assets under management (AUM). Customer service income returned to pre-pandemic levels suggesting a potentially meaningful recovery in regional activity, augmented by a lift from our previously announced fee strategies implemented at the start of this year. The 8% annualized growth in commercial loans during the quarter, excluding PPP, reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our existing customers and developing new relationships as we navigate past PPP activities. Our Wealth Management business continues to be a significant contributor to total non-interest income while our Retail and Commercial loan teams continue to generate new core deposit accounts, especially in DDA categories. More than 1,000 new banking relationships were created in the second quarter, highlighting both existing customer retention efforts and new customer initiatives. With the increase in mortgage rates late in the first quarter, we chose to opportunistically add balances to the balance sheet which helped stem the attrition. However, a focus on IRR management remains top of mind."

Mr. Simard continued, "We continued to organically grow our capital levels expanding tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) to 8.23%, while maintaining exceptional credit quality. All credit metrics remain strong and further improved in the quarter, primarily marked by lower past dues, minimal net charge-offs and improved coverage ratios. Overall, we continue to see favorable migration in risk ratings across most loan categories. Loan modification concessions made during the pandemic have essentially all resumed normal repayment schedules as of the end of the quarter."

Mr. Simard stated, "As we think about net interest margin (NIM) quarter over quarter, the second quarter had substantially less PPP fee acceleration and was further impacted by the excess cash on hand. Of note, $105 million of wholesale deposits matured on the last day of the quarter which will benefit our cost of funds going forward. We are starting to see a leveling off of NIM, excluding non-recurring items, as reliance on wholesale borrowings continues to be reduced and DDA growth continues. Given our overall asset sensitive balance sheet position and a more core-funded profile, we are well positioned for when rates start to move back up. Excluding the effects of one-time items, our second quarter NIM was 2.95% compared with the same adjusted metric of 2.86% in the first quarter 2021."

Mr. Simard commented, "In the first quarter, we announced the initiation of a comprehensive review of our non-interest expenses which included an annual reduction to salary and benefits of more than $3.0 million, along with additional cost savings associated with vendor contracts and process efficiencies. While some savings have been immediately realized in our second quarter run-rates, others will be phased in depending on contract timelines. As we continue to resume business-as-usual activities, we are also rolling out cost containment initiatives to absorb any potential increases associated with pandemic-delayed expenses. Lastly, we evaluate profitability at each branch within our footprint, at least annually, taking into consideration the unique geography of Northern New England and our customer needs."

Mr. Simard concluded, "As we move into the second half of the year, we are encouraged by an improving economic outlook and better operating conditions. Our collective resilience has prepared and positioned us to move forward with the same resolve that has sustained us throughout the pandemic. We have a unique complementary footprint that is enabling us to utilize all earnings levers that align with our model and strategy. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers and communities in the way they are accustomed to."

DIVIDEND DECLARED  
The Board of Directors voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.24 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021, payable on September 17, 2021. This dividend equates to a 3.35% annualized yield based on the $28.62 closing price of the Company's common stock at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

FINANCIAL CONDITION  
Total assets were $3.6 billion at the end of the second quarter as the Company leveraged excess cash liquidity to reduce maturing brokered deposits of $104.7 million during the quarter. Loans decreased $35.5 million during the quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness and prepayments on residential loans.

During the quarter we developed 76 new commercial relationships, resulting in commercial real estate loan growth of 6% on an annualized basis and commercial and industrial loan growth 13% on an annualized basis, exclusive of PPP loans. PPP loan balances totaled $65.9 million at quarter-end, consisting of $62.7 million of 2021 originations and $3.2 million from 2020. Unearned deferred fee balances on PPP loans totaled $3.7 million at the end of the quarter. These balances are expected to be realized through early 2022. COVID loan modifications totaled $19.0 million, down from $43.0 million at the end of the first quarter 2021, as 97% of modified loans have resumed normal payment schedules. Total residential loans decreased $47.5 million, which includes $84.0 million of originations, $56.0 million of sales in the secondary market and $75.5 million of prepayments/amortization. Total originations during the quarter included $51.0 million that was sold on the secondary market and $33.0 million that was recorded on the balance sheet.

The allowance for credit losses decreased to $22.8 million during the second quarter due to stronger economic forecasts, offset by changes in overall loan mix. Net charge offs totaled $73 thousand, or less than 0.01% of the total loan portfolio, and non-accruing loans decreased to $13.6 million, or 0.54% of the total loans. The ratio of past due loans to total loans improved to 0.15% of total loans at June 30, 2021, decreasing from 0.44% in the first quarter of 2021. Commercial past due loans totaled $1.9 million at quarter end, which is the lowest level since 2016 when the portfolio was approximately 36% of its current size.

Total deposits decreased $90.0 million to $2.8 billion during the quarter, due to lower time deposits, offset by significant growth in core deposits. Core deposits increased $77.8 million, or 14% on an annualized basis, during the quarter. Over 1,000 new customer relationships were added in the quarter. Time deposits decreased $167.7 million during the quarter, primarily due to $104.7 million of brokered deposits not being replaced upon maturity due to excess liquidity. Retail time deposits decreased $63.0 million as customers moved funds to transactional accounts upon contractual maturity.

The Company's book value per share was $27.76 at June 30, 2021, compared with $27.13 at the end of the first quarter 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $19.30 at the end of the second quarter 2021, compared to $18.64 at the end of the first quarter 2021, equating to an annualized growth rate of 14%. Other comprehensive income included unrealized gains on securities totaling $7.2 million in the second quarter 2021 compared to $4.5 million at the end of the first quarter 2021.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS  
Net income in the second quarter 2021 was $9.0 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $8.5 million, or $0.55 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Net income benefited from higher fee income and a credit provision recapture in the quarter. Core earnings totaled $9.4 million or $0.63 per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in the same quarter of 2020. Non-core items (non-GAAP) reduced net income by $384 thousand and $119 thousand in second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Net interest margin equaled 2.74% compared to 2.93% in the same period of 2020. PPP loans contributed 7 basis points to NIM during the quarter as the majority of the remaining 2020 originations were forgiven. Accretion on PPP loans originated in 2021 are not expected to materially affect NIM until loans are forgiven starting in the third quarter 2021. Interest-bearing cash balances, held mostly at the Federal Reserve Bank, reduced NIM by 19 basis points. The yield on earning assets totaled 3.26% compared to 3.73% in the second quarter 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP and excess cash, the yield on earning assets totaled 3.44% and 3.98% for the same periods. Costs of funds decreased to 0.66% from 0.96% in the second quarter 2020 due to lower deposit rates and reductions to wholesale funding afforded by significant growth in core deposits. Brokered deposits that matured during second quarter carried 9 basis points of the total funding cost.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter was a benefit of $765 thousand, compared to an expense of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The provision recapture in the second quarter 2021 is attributable to improving economic forecasts and strong credit quality, offset by shifts in our loan mix.

Non-interest income in the second quarter 2021 equaled $9.5 million, compared to $9.7 million in the same quarter of 2020. Non-interest income, excluding gain on sales of securities, increased 13% on higher customer service fees, wealth management income, and gains on loan sales. Wealth management income increased 20% over the same quarter of 2020 as assets under management increased to $2.4 billion or 12% compared to the same period of 2020. Customer service fees increased $818 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2020 as customer activity and transactions now exceed pre-pandemic levels. Mortgage banking activities continue to contribute a significant amount of fee income, increasing to $1.6 million, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2020.

Non-interest expense improved to $21.7 million in the second quarter 2021 from $22.3 million in the same quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense decreased 5% due to implementing workforce reduction programs at the beginning of the second quarter. Non-core expenses (non-GAAP) in the second quarter 2021 totaled $553 thousand and were mostly one-time reduction in workforce. In the same quarter of 2020 non-core expenses (non-GAAP) totaled $1.5 million and included costs to consolidate our wealth management systems and a loss on debt extinguishment.

BACKGROUND  
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS  
Certain statements under the headings "SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS", "FINANCIAL CONDITION" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document, that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

CONTACTS  
Josephine Iannelli; EVP
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(207) 288-3314

   
TABLE  
INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)
   
A Selected Financial Highlights
B Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights
C Balance Sheets
D Loan and Deposit Analysis
E Statements of Income
F Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
G Average Yields and Costs
H Average Balances
I Asset Quality Analysis
J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data
   

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

 
  At or for the Quarters Ended  
 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,  
 
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
PER SHARE DATA
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Net earnings, diluted
  $ 0.60     $ 0.63     $ 0.58     $ 0.56     $ 0.55  
Core earnings, diluted (1) (2)
    0.63       0.68       0.62       0.61       0.56  
Total book value
    27.76       27.13       27.58       27.09       26.56  
Tangible book value (2)
    19.30       18.64       19.05       18.56       18.18  
Market price at period end
    28.62       29.42       22.59       20.55       22.39  
Dividends
    0.24       0.22       0.22       0.22       0.22  
 
                                       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)
                                       
Return on assets
    0.97 %     1.03 %     0.92 %     0.88 %     0.90 %
Core return on assets (1) (2)
    1.01       1.11       0.98       0.96       0.91  
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
    1.13       1.22       1.30       1.29       1.27  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) (2)
    1.18       1.32       1.38       1.39       1.29  
Return on equity
    8.76       9.45       8.39       8.22       8.40  
Core return on equity (1) (2)
    9.13       10.13       8.95       8.98       8.52  
Return on tangible equity
    12.88       14.01       12.45       12.24       12.55  
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
    13.42       15.00       13.27       13.36       12.72  
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4)
    2.74       2.88       3.02       2.90       2.93  
Core net interest margin (1) (2) (5)
    2.67       2.78       2.79       2.89       2.92  
Efficiency ratio (2)
    63.45       61.95       61.98       59.47       60.67  
 
                                       
ORGANIC GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2)
                                       
Total commercial loans
    9 %     14 %     17 %     27 %     33 %
Total loans
    (4 )     (2 )     (3 )     3       5  
Total deposits
    (6 )     1       8       12       (0)  
 
                                       
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) 
                                       
Total assets
  $ 3,640     $ 3,730     $ 3,726     $ 3,860     $ 3,780  
Total earning assets (6)
    3,274       3,371       3,360       3,496       3,414  
Total investments
    636       641       599       619       662  
Total loans
    2,516       2,551       2,563       2,685       2,706  
Allowance for credit losses
    23       24       19       18       17  
Total goodwill and intangible assets
    127       127       127       127       128  
Total deposits
    2,822       2,912       2,906       2,935       2,695  
Total shareholders' equity
    416       406       411       404       404  
Net income
    9       9       9       8       8  
Core earnings (1) (2)
    9       10       9       9       9  
 
                                       
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
                                         
Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans
    0.01 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.06 %     0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
    0.91       0.93       0.74       0.67       0.61  
Loans/deposits
    89       88       88       91       100  
Shareholders' equity to total assets
    11.42       10.87       11.04       10.48       10.69  
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
    8.23       7.73       7.90       7.42       7.57  

(1) Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, restructurings, system conversions, loss on debt extinguishment and gain or loss on sale of securities, other real estate owned and premises and equipment. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
(5) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.
(6) Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands)
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Assets
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Cash and due from banks
  $ 41,440     $ 39,039     $ 27,566     $ 22,722     $ 24,430  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
    132,278       184,473       198,441       192,935       46,243  
Total cash and cash equivalents
    173,718       223,512       226,007       215,657       70,673  
 
                                       
Securities available for sale
    621,849       626,403       585,046       604,529       641,574  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
    14,145       14,826       14,036       13,975       20,265  
Total securities
    635,994       641,229       599,082       618,504       661,839  
 
                                       
Loans held for sale
    7,942       10,148       23,988       23,721       22,979  
 
                                       
Total loans
    2,515,560       2,551,064       2,562,885       2,684,970       2,706,438  
Less: Allowance for credit losses
    (22,815 )     (23,653 )     (19,082 )     (17,907 )     (16,509 )
Net loans
    2,492,745       2,527,411       2,543,803       2,667,063       2,689,929  
 
                                       
Premises and equipment, net
    51,119       52,253       52,458       51,424       50,464  
Other real estate owned
    -       -       -       1,983       2,318  
Goodwill
    119,477       119,477       119,477       119,477       119,477  
Other intangible assets
    7,198       7,431       7,670       7,913       8,155  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
    78,886       78,388       77,870       77,388       76,896  
Deferred tax asset, net
    4,349       5,639       1,745       2,180       2,451  
Other assets
    68,247       64,742       73,662       74,400       75,084  
Total assets
  $ 3,639,675     $ 3,730,230     $ 3,725,762     $ 3,859,710     $ 3,780,265  
 
                                       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
                                       
Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits
  $ 599,598     $ 586,487     $ 544,636     $ 515,064     $ 504,325  
NOW deposits
    802,681       761,817       738,849       706,048       642,908  
Savings deposits
    578,361       560,095       521,638       511,938       466,668  
Money market deposits
    371,075       365,507       402,731       388,356       402,835  
Time deposits
    470,758       638,436       698,361       813,509       678,126  
Total deposits
    2,822,473       2,912,342       2,906,215       2,934,915       2,694,862  
 
                                       
Senior borrowings
    279,991       292,210       276,062       385,472       546,863  
Subordinated borrowings
    60,042       60,003       59,961       59,920       59,879  
Total borrowings
    340,033       352,213       336,023       445,392       606,742  
 
                                       
Other liabilities
    61,597       60,094       72,183       74,958       74,487  
Total liabilities
    3,224,103       3,324,649       3,314,421       3,455,265       3,376,091  
 
                                       
Total common shareholders' equity
    415,572       405,581       411,341       404,445       404,174  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  $ 3,639,675     $ 3,730,230     $ 3,725,762     $ 3,859,710     $ 3,780,265  
 
                                       
Net shares outstanding
    14,972       14,950       14,916       14,929       15,214  
                                         

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS 

 
 

  		   

  		   

  		   

  		   

  		    Annualized  
Growth %
 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Quarter     Year to
(in thousands)
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020     End     Date
Commercial real estate
  $ 1,135,857     $ 1,118,669     $ 1,084,381     $ 1,045,635     $ 982,070       6 %     9 %
Commercial and industrial
    327,729       317,500       323,864       324,647       340,898       13       2  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
    65,918       77,878       53,774       131,537       131,626       (61 )     45  
Total commercial loans
    1,529,504       1,514,047       1,462,019       1,501,819       1,454,594       4       9  
Total commercial loans, excluding PPP
    1,463,586       1,436,169       1,408,245       1,370,282       1,322,968       8       8  
 
                                                       
Residential real estate
    822,774       868,084       923,891       997,485       1,060,729       (21 )     (22 )
Consumer
    103,589       106,835       113,544       119,340       124,197       (12 )     (18 )
Tax exempt and other
    59,693       62,098       63,431       66,326       66,918       (15 )     (12 )
Total loans
  $ 2,515,560     $ 2,551,064     $ 2,562,885     $ 2,684,970     $ 2,706,438       (6 )%     (4 )%
 
                                                       

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS 

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		    Annualized  
Growth %
 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,     Quarter     Year to
(in thousands)
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020     End     Date
Demand
  $ 599,598     $ 586,487     $ 544,636     $ 515,064     $ 504,325       9 %     20 %
NOW
    802,681       761,817       738,849       706,048       642,908       21       17  
Savings
    578,361       560,095       521,638       511,938       466,668       13       22  
Money market
    371,075       365,507       402,731       388,356       402,835       6       (16 )
Total non-maturity deposits
    2,351,715       2,273,906       2,207,854       2,121,406       2,016,736       14       13  
Total time deposits
    470,758       638,436       698,361       813,509       678,126       *       (65 )
Total deposits
  $ 2,822,473     $ 2,912,342     $ 2,906,215     $ 2,934,915     $ 2,694,862       (12 )%     (6 )%

*Indicates ratios of 100% or greater.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
 
  June 30,     June 30,  
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest and dividend income
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Loans
  $ 23,191     $ 26,493     $ 47,396     $ 54,480  
Securities and other
    3,992       4,942       7,971       10,449  
Total interest and dividend income
    27,183       31,435       55,367       64,929  
Interest expense
                               
Deposits
    2,603       4,548       5,554       10,568  
Borrowings
    1,826       2,297       3,637       5,208  
Total interest expense
    4,429       6,845       9,191       15,776  
Net interest income
    22,754       24,590       46,176       49,153  
Provision for credit losses
    (765 )     1,354       (1,254 )     2,465  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
    23,519       23,236       47,430       46,688  
Non-interest income
                               
Trust and investment management fee income
    3,801       3,159       7,467       6,528  
Customer service fees
    3,257       2,439       6,227       5,551  
Gain on sales of securities, net
    50       1,351       50       1,486  
Mortgage banking income
    1,553       1,124       4,123       1,581  
Bank-owned life insurance income
    498       496       1,016       1,033  
Customer derivative income
    86       513       496       1,101  
Other income
    260       628       374       851  
Total non-interest income
    9,505       9,710       19,753       18,131  
Non-interest expense
                               
Salaries and employee benefits
    11,356       11,909       23,532       23,793  
Occupancy and equipment
    3,894       3,860       8,222       8,280  
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
    1       (2 )     9       90  
Outside services
    533       442       965       976  
Professional services
    151       337       709       1,009  
Communication
    198       194       519       483  
Marketing
    534       282       824       670  
Amortization of intangible assets
    233       256       474       512  
Loss on debt extinguishment
    -       1,351       -       1,351  
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
    552       158       1,441       261  
Other expenses
    4,272       3,479       7,520       7,200  
Total non-interest expense
    21,724       22,266       44,215       44,625  
Income before income taxes
    11,300       10,680       22,968       20,194  
Income tax expense
    2,275       2,199       4,463       3,992  
Net income
  $ 9,025     $ 8,481     $ 18,505     $ 16,202  
 
                               
Earnings per share:
                               
Basic
  $ 0.60     $ 0.55     $ 1.24     $ 1.05  
Diluted
    0.60       0.55       1.23       1.04  
 
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    14,965       15,424       14,950       15,500  
Diluted
    15,042       15,441       15,026       15,523  
                                 

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands, except per share data)
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Interest and dividend income
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Loans
  $ 23,191     $ 24,205     $ 26,687     $ 25,918     $ 26,493  
Securities and other
    3,992       3,979       4,013       4,557       4,942  
Total interest and dividend income
    27,183       28,184       30,700       30,475       31,435  
Interest expense
                                       
Deposits
    2,603       2,951       3,606       3,869       4,548  
Borrowings
    1,826       1,811       1,732       1,941       2,297  
Total interest expense
    4,429       4,762       5,338       5,810       6,845  
Net interest income
    22,754       23,422       25,362       24,665       24,590  
Provision for credit losses
    (765 )     (489 )     1,360       1,800       1,354  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
    23,519       23,911       24,002       22,865       23,236  
Non-interest income
                                       
Trust and investment management fee income
    3,801       3,666       3,318       3,532       3,159  
Customer service fees
    3,257       2,970       2,890       2,886       2,439  
Gain on sales of securities, net
    50       -       3,959       -       1,351  
Mortgage banking income
    1,553       2,570       2,654       2,649       1,124  
Bank-owned life insurance income
    498       518       482       492       496  
Customer derivative income
    86       410       1,086       316       513  
Other income
    260       114       334       227       628  
Total non-interest income
    9,505       10,248       14,723       10,102       9,710  
Non-interest expense
                                       
Salaries and employee benefits
    11,356       12,176       13,318       11,809       11,909  
Occupancy and equipment
    3,894       4,328       4,192       4,279       3,860  
Loss (gain) on sales of premises and equipment, net
    1       8       (122 )     -       (2 )
Outside services
    533       432       571       438       442  
Professional services
    151       558       572       479       337  
Communication
    198       321       194       215       194  
Marketing
    534       290       415       300       282  
Amortization of intangible assets
    233       241       256       256       256  
Loss on debt extinguishment
    -       -       -       -       1,351  
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
    552       889       4,849       691       158  
Other expenses
    4,272       3,248       3,571       3,952       3,479  
Total non-interest expense
    21,724       22,491       27,816       22,419       22,266  
Income before income taxes
    11,300       11,668       10,909       10,548       10,680  
Income tax expense
    2,275       2,188       2,269       2,146       2,199  
Net income
  $ 9,025     $ 9,480     $ 8,640     $ 8,402     $ 8,481  
 
                                       
Earnings per share:
                                       
Basic
  $ 0.60     $ 0.63     $ 0.58     $ 0.56     $ 0.55  
Diluted
    0.60       0.63       0.58       0.56       0.55  
 
                                       
Weighted average shares outstanding:
                                       
Basic
    14,965       14,934       14,909       15,079       15,424  
Diluted
    15,042       15,007       14,952       15,103       15,441  
                                         

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

 
  Quarters Ended  
 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,  
 
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Earning assets
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1)
    0.09 %     0.09 %     0.11 %     0.09 %     0.08 %
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock
    2.66       2.79       2.97       3.04       3.26  
Loans: 
                                       
Commercial real estate
    3.54       3.68       3.74       3.81       4.11  
Commercial and industrial
    3.60       3.86       3.92       4.39       4.13  
Paycheck protection program
    5.56       8.12       11.56       3.18       3.34  
Residential real estate
    3.80       3.76       3.74       3.71       3.81  
Consumer
    3.44       3.56       3.65       3.42       3.81  
Total loans
    3.70       3.85       4.03       3.81       3.94  
Total earning assets
    3.26 %     3.46 %     3.65 %     3.57 %     3.73 %
 
                                       
Funding liabilities
                                       
Deposits: 
                                       
NOW
    0.12 %     0.14 %     0.15 %     0.14 %     0.14 %
Savings
    0.10       0.13       0.13       0.13       0.15  
Money market
    0.12       0.14       0.14       0.16       0.40  
Time deposits
    1.37       1.44       1.64       1.69       1.94  
Total interest-bearing deposits
    0.45       0.51       0.61       0.66       0.81  
Borrowings
    2.12       2.16       1.83       1.60       1.51  
Total interest-bearing liabilities
    0.66 %     0.72 %     0.77 %     0.82 %     0.96 %
 
                                       
Net interest spread
    2.60       2.74       2.88       2.75       2.77  
Net interest margin (1)
    2.74       2.88       3.02       2.90       2.93  
Core net interest margin (2)
    2.67       2.78       2.79       2.89       2.92  

(1) Income from interest-bearing deposits with other banks has been separated from securities and restated for prior periods to conform to the current period presentation.
(2) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

 
  Quarters Ended
 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,  
(in thousands)
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Assets
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks (1)
  $ 228,825     $ 176,728     $ 176,747     $ 92,066     $ 71,067  
Securities available for sale and FHLB stock (2)
    635,978       613,459       563,118       627,162       648,185  
Loans: 
                                       
Commercial real estate
    1,122,831       1,099,937       1,059,574       1,012,194       952,264  
Commercial and industrial
    378,634       377,176       386,201       399,734       417,620  
Paycheck protection program
    76,701       65,149       91,109       131,605       104,740  
Residential real estate
    850,119       916,633       995,173       1,060,084       1,117,608  
Consumer
    104,851       109,802       115,876       121,248       126,413  
Total loans (3)
    2,533,136       2,568,697       2,647,933       2,724,865       2,718,645  
Total earning assets
    3,397,939       3,358,884       3,387,798       3,444,093       3,437,897  
Cash and due from banks
    21,414       23,221       22,473       36,521       43,165  
Allowance for credit losses
    (23,419 )     (24,822 )     (18,690 )     (17,028 )     (15,678 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets
    126,789       127,024       127,264       127,508       127,751  
Other assets
    223,369       232,477       237,424       223,316       213,986  
Total assets
  $ 3,746,092     $ 3,716,784     $ 3,756,269     $ 3,814,410     $ 3,807,121  
 
                                       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
                                       
Deposits: 
                                       
NOW
  $ 781,836     $ 749,100     $ 713,464     $ 677,706     $ 611,860  
Savings
    568,193       541,203       516,266       488,508       450,621  
Money market
    368,826       378,743       399,543       396,351       411,232  
Time deposits
    619,454       675,422       734,523       777,424       776,042  
Total interest-bearing deposits
    2,338,309       2,344,468       2,363,796       2,339,989       2,249,755  
Borrowings
    345,896       340,209       376,437       481,687       612,538  
Total interest-bearing liabilities
    2,684,205       2,684,677       2,740,233       2,821,676       2,862,293  
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
    591,982       550,657       535,402       507,844       472,688  
Other liabilities
    56,630       74,646       71,119       78,072       66,302  
Total liabilities
    3,332,817       3,309,980       3,346,754       3,407,592       3,401,283  
Total shareholders' equity
    413,275       406,804       409,515       406,818       405,838  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  $ 3,746,092     $ 3,716,784     $ 3,756,269     $ 3,814,410     $ 3,807,121  

(1) Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.
(3) Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

 
  At or for the Quarters Ended
 
  Jun 30,     Mar 31,     Dec 31,     Sep 30,     Jun 30,
(in thousands)
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Non-accruing loans:
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Commercial real estate
  $ 4,367     $ 4,664     $ 4,251     $ 4,714     $ 3,981  
Commercial installment
    1,370       1,534       1,466       1,820       1,790  
Residential real estate
    6,788       6,753       5,729       7,154       7,194  
Consumer installment
    1,054       1,118       742       720       1,023  
Total non-accruing loans
    13,579       14,069       12,188       14,408       13,988  
Other real estate owned
    -       -       -       1,983       2,318  
Total non-performing assets
  $ 13,579     $ 14,069     $ 12,188     $ 16,391     $ 16,306  
 
                                       
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
    0.54 %     0.55 %     0.48 %     0.54 %     0.52 %
Total non-performing assets/total assets
    0.37       0.38       0.33       0.42       0.43  
 
                                       
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
                                       
Balance at beginning of period
  $ 23,653     $ 19,082     $ 17,907     $ 16,509     $ 15,297  
Impact of CECL adoption
    -       5,228       -       -       -  
Charged-off loans
    (239 )     (216 )     (297 )     (439 )     (220 )
Recoveries on charged-off loans
    166       48       112       37       78  
Net loans charged-off
    (73 )     (168 )     (185 )     (402 )     (142 )
Provision for credit losses
    (765 )     (489 )     1,360       1,800       1,354  
Balance at end of period
  $ 22,815     $ 23,653     $ 19,082     $ 17,907     $ 16,509  
 
                                       
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
    0.91 %     0.93 %     0.74 %     0.66 %     0.60 %
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
    168       168       157       124       118  
 
                                       
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS
                                       
Commercial real estate
  $ (105 )   $ (131 )   $ 63     $ (252 )   $ 71  
Commercial installment
    (7 )     1       (228 )     (10 )     (155 )
Residential real estate
    88       (28 )     (21 )     1       (20 )
Consumer installment
    (49 )     (10 )     1       (141 )     (38 )
Total, net
  $ (73 )   $ (168 )   $ (185 )   $ (402 )   $ (142 )
 
                                       
Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans
    0.01 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.06 %     0.02 %
Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans
    0.02       0.03       0.07       0.08       0.10  
 
                                       
DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS
                                       
30-89 Days delinquent
    0.13 %     0.43 %     0.58 %     0.16 %     0.28 %
90+ Days delinquent and still accruing
    0.02       0.01       -       0.08       0.04  
Total accruing delinquent loans
    0.15       0.44       0.58       0.24       0.32  
Non-accruing loans
    0.54       0.55       0.48       0.54       0.52  
Total delinquent and non-accruing loans
    0.69 %     0.99 %     1.06 %     0.78 %     0.84 %
                                         

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED


 

 
  At or for the Quarters Ended
(in thousands)

 
  Jun 30,  
2021 		    Mar 31,  
2021 		    Dec 31,  
2020 		    Sep 30,  
2020 		    Jun 30,  
2020
Net income
  $ 9,025     $ 9,480     $ 8,640     $ 8,402     $ 8,481  
Non-core items:
                                       
(Gain) on sale of securities, net
    (50 )     -       (3,959 )     -       (1,351 )
Loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment, net
    1       8       (122 )     -       (2 )
(Gain) loss on other real estate owned
    -       -       (11 )     335       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment
    -       -       -       -       1,351  
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
    552       889       4,849       691       158  
Income tax expense (1)
    (119 )     (213 )     (179 )     (245 )     (37 )
Total non-core items
    384       684       578       781       119  
Core earnings (2)
 
(A) $ 9,409     $ 10,164     $ 9,218     $ 9,183     $ 8,600  

 

 
                                       
Net interest income
(B) $ 22,754     $ 23,422     $ 25,362     $ 24,665     $ 24,590  
Non-interest income
    9,505       10,248       14,723       10,102       9,710  
Total Revenue

 
    32,259       33,670       40,085       34,767       34,300  
(Gain) on sale of securities, net
    (50 )     -       (3,959 )     -       (1,351 )
Total core revenue (2)
 
(C) $ 32,209     $ 33,670     $ 36,126     $ 34,767     $ 32,949  

 

 
                                       
Total non-interest expense

 
    21,724       22,491       27,816       22,419       22,266  
Non-core expenses:

 
                                       
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
    (1 )     (8 )     122       -       2  
Gain (loss) on other real estate owned
    -       -       11       (335 )     -  
Loss on debt extinguishment
    -       -       -       -       (1,351 )
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
    (552 )     (889 )     (4,849 )     (691 )     (158 )
Total non-core expenses
    (553 )     (897 )     (4,716 )     (1,026 )     (1,507 )
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D) $ 21,171     $ 21,594     $ 23,100     $ 21,393     $ 20,759  

 

 
                                       
Total revenue
    32,259       33,670       40,085       34,767       34,300  
Total non-interest expense
    21,724       22,491       27,816       22,419       22,266  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
  $ 10,535     $ 11,179     $ 12,269     $ 12,348     $ 12,034  

 

 
                                       
Core revenue

 
    32,209       33,670       36,126       34,767       32,949  
Core non-interest expense
    21,171       21,594       23,100       21,393       20,759  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
(U) $ 11,038     $ 12,076     $ 13,026     $ 13,374     $ 12,190  

 

 
                                       
(in millions)

 
                                       
Average earning assets
(E) $ 3,398     $ 3,359     $ 3,388     $ 3,444     $ 3,438  
Average paycheck protection program (PPP) loans
(R)   77       65       91       132       105  
Average earning assets, excluding PPP loans
(S)   3,321       3,294       3,297       3,312       3,333  
Average assets
(F)   3,746       3,717       3,756       3,814       3,807  
Average shareholders' equity
(G)   413       407       410       407       406  
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)   287       280       282       279       278  
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)   289       279       284       277       277  
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)   3,513       3,603       3,598       3,732       3,653  

 

 
                                       

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED


 
        At or for the Quarters Ended
(in thousands)
        Jun 30,  
2021 		    Mar 31,  
2021 		    Dec 31,  
2020 		    Sep 30,  
2020 		    Jun 30,  
2020
Common shares outstanding, period-end
  (K)       14,972       14,950       14,916       14,929       15,214  
Average diluted shares outstanding
  (L)       15,042       15,007       14,952       15,103       15,441  

 
                                             
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
  (A/L)     $ 0.63     $ 0.68     $ 0.62     $ 0.61     $ 0.56  
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
  (I/K)       19.30       18.64       19.05       18.56       18.18  
Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4)
  (M)       7,237       4,510       10,023       11,681       11,412  
Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (4)
  (I+M)/K       18.81       18.34       18.38       17.78       17.43  
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
  (I/J)       8.22       7.73       7.90       7.42       7.57  

 
                                             
Performance ratios (5)
                                             
GAAP return on assets
          0.97 %     1.03 %     0.92 %     0.88 %     0.90 %
Core return on assets (2)
  (A/F)       1.01       1.11       0.98       0.96       0.91  
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets
          1.13       1.22       1.30       1.29       1.27  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
  (U/F)       1.18       1.32       1.38       1.39       1.29  
GAAP return on equity
          8.76       9.45       8.39       8.22       8.40  
Core return on equity (2)
  (A/G)       9.13       10.13       8.95       8.98       8.52  
Return on tangible equity
          12.88       14.01       12.45       12.24       12.55  
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
  (A+Q)/H       13.42       15.00       13.27       13.36       12.72  
Efficiency ratio (2) (6)
  (D-O-Q) /(C+N)   63.45       61.95       61.98       59.47       60.67  
Net interest margin
  (B+P)/E       2.74       2.88       3.02       2.90       3.04  
Core net interest margin (2) (7)
  (B+P-T)/S     2.67       2.78       2.79       2.89       2.92  

 
                                             
Supplementary data (in thousands)
                                             
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
  (N)     $ 586     $ 595     $ 542     $ 570     $ 646  
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
  (O)       128       125       117       121       120  
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
  (P)       430       433       396       416       490  
Intangible amortization
  (Q)       233       241       256       256       256  
Interest and fees on PPP loans
  (T)       1,064       1,304       2,648       1,052       869  

(1) Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.71% in the first and second quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020 and 23.87% for the first three quarters of 2020.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.
(3) Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
(4) Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity.
(5) All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
(6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
(7) Core net interest margin excludes Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results; Declares Dividend BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported second quarter 2021 net income of $9.0 million or $0.60 per share from $8.5 million or $0.55 per share in the same quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% in …

