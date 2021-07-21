checkAd

Neenah to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 23:00  |  25   |   |   

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today it will issue a press release covering second quarter financial results after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results at 11:00 AM (EDT) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Interested parties are invited to listen live via webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site, www.neenah.com.

Those who wish to actively participate in the call should register for the earnings call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3665808. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available on Neenah’s web site under Presentations & Events / Event Archive. In addition, a replay of the call will be available until August 12, 2021 and can be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering access code 3665808.

About Neenah

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging. Our materials are in various products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Neenah Announces the Appointment of a New Board Member
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Neenah, Inc. Expands DISPERSA Product Line to Include DISPERSA DT for Direct Thermal Printing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Neenah, Inc. Taking Further Actions to Accelerate Annual Revenue Growth, Profitability and Value Creation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten