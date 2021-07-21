checkAd

TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:58  |  22   |   |   

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2021.

“Our record first quarter results, and the second quarter and full-year 2021 guidance we provided on May 10, 2021, reflect the strength of our business and favorable positioning for continued growth and value creation,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief executive officer, TEGNA. “As we announced on March 29, this 9.5 cents per share dividend represents a 36 percent increase to our prior dividend on an annualized basis, and is a reflection of our Board’s active review of our capital allocation program and options to create and return value to shareholders.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Action of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results of company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our nonpolitical advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA’s ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. TEGNA is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this press release by wire service, Internet service providers or other media.

TEGNA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2021. “Our record first quarter results, and the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21TEGNA to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Monday, August 9
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21TEGNA Names Christy Moreno President and General Manager of KING in Seattle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten