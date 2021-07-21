AT&T Selling Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein

Grupo Werthein and AT&T * ( NYSE:T ) announced today that Grupo Werthein has reached an agreement to acquire AT&T’s Vrio Corp. business unit. Grupo Werthein is a private holding company that has been doing business in Latin America and internationally for more than 100 years and has extensive experience in telecommunications, finance, insurance, agribusiness and real estate.

Grupo Werthein has agreed to acquire, subject to customary closing conditions, 100% of the equity in Vrio, a leading digital entertainment services company with 10.3 million subscribers1 across 11 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.2

Vrio provides live and on-demand video services via DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DIRECTV GO. Vrio’s best-in-class entertainment includes world-class sporting events, international content and exclusive programming. Vrio offers services in Brazil through the SKY brand and in Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay through the DIRECTV brand. DIRECTV GO is an over-the-top (OTT) subscription service that offers online access to a variety of live and on-demand programming in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

“Our vision of the future is to maximize these leading entertainment brands in Latin America, maintaining their leadership and increasing their value proposition by investing in technology and content aligned with the viewing habits of each one of the subscribers, including the next generation of consumers,” said Dario Werthein, shareholder, Grupo Werthein.

Vrio’s infrastructure includes satellites and state-of-the-art broadcast centers that carry 4K video formats. Vrio’s broadband operations, along with other investments, including Torneos y Competencias in Argentina and WIN Sports in Colombia, will transfer to Grupo Werthein at close.

“Vrio has a talented and dedicated team of employees and we look forward to continuing to work with them. We are confident that they will maintain their commitment to business success, customer satisfaction and providing excellent service," added Werthein.

AT&T and Grupo Werthein are committed to a smooth transition and a seamless customer experience. Once the transaction is completed, Vrio subscribers will continue to have access to premium content and can expect the same services, channel lineup, content offerings and customer care experience.