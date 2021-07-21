Amerant Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $16.0 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.42

Annualized return on assets (“ROA”) and return on equity (“ROE”) were 0.83% and 8.11%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.76% and 7.47%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter of 2020 ROA and ROE were negative 0.75% and 7.21%, respectively.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company” or “Amerant”) today reported net income attributable to the Company of $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to the Company of $14.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021 and net loss attributable to the Company of $15.3 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP) was $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease from $18.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease from $29.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Core pre-provision net revenue (“Core PPNR”) (non-GAAP) was $16.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase from $15.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease from $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter of 2020 included $7.8 million in deferred expenses directly related to the origination of PPP loans.

Jerry Plush, vice chairman and CEO said, “We are pleased to report improved results this quarter, even while taking a number of important actions to lower future funding costs and operating expenses. We are excited about the fintech partnerships we recently announced, as well as our new marketing agency partner. We believe these partnerships will help us drive greater brand recognition and profitable growth, leading to further improvement in operating results in the coming quarters.”

Summary Results

Results of the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Net income was $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 10.4% from $14.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2020 there was a net loss of $15.3 million. Core net income (non-GAAP) was $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to core net income of $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and core net loss (non-GAAP) of $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.





Net Interest Income (“NII”) was $50.0 million, up 5.1% from $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, and up 7.9% from $46.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.81% in the second quarter of 2021, up 15 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter of 2021 and up 37 basis points from 2.44% in the second quarter of 2020.





A release of $5.0 million from the allowance for loan losses was recorded during the second quarter of 2021, compared to a $48.6 million provision recorded in the second quarter of 2020. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the first quarter of 2021. The ratio of allowance for loan losses (“ALL”) to total loans was 1.86% as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.93% as of March 31, 2021 and down from 2.04% as of June 30, 2020. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans in the second quarter of 2021 was 0.12% compared to 0.13% in the second quarter of 2020. There were no net charge offs recorded in the first quarter of 2021.





Noninterest income was $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 11.1% from $14.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, and down 20.4% from $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, as second quarter of 2020 included higher net gains on sale of securities.





Noninterest expense was $51.1 million, up 17.2% from $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, and up 39.2% from $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2020, as second quarter of 2021 included higher nonrecurring charges.





The efficiency ratio was 77.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 70.7% in the first quarter of 2021, and 55.6% for the second quarter of 2020. Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) was 74.45% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 73.35% in the first quarter of 2021, and 60.65% for the second quarter of 2020.





Total loans were $5.6 billion at June 30, 2021, down $146.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2021. Total deposits were $5.7 billion at June 30, 2021, slightly down $3.2 million, or 0.1%, compared to March 31, 2021.





Stockholders’ book value per common share attributable to the Company increased to $21.27 at June 30, 2021, compared to $20.70 at March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (“TBV”) (non-GAAP) increased to $20.69 as of June 30, 2021, compared to $20.13 at March 31, 2021.



Credit Quality

The ALL was $104.2 million as of the close of the second quarter of 2021, compared to $110.9 million at the close of the first quarter of 2021 and $119.7 million at the close of the second quarter of 2020. The Company released $5.0 million from the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a $48.6 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the first quarter of 2021. The reserve release during the second quarter of 2021 was primarily attributed to the improving macro-economic conditions and credit outlook, as the Florida and Texas economies continue to recover from the pandemic. The decrease in loan portfolio outstanding balance when compared to the first quarter of 2021, also contributed to lower reserve requirements. Offsetting the release were loan downgrades and additional reserves allocated in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily due to slower economic recovery of the New York market. The ALL associated with the pandemic was $14.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $32.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

Classified loans totaled $122.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021 compared to $91.3 million and $87.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. These loans increased $31.3 million, or 34.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $35.1 million, or 40.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily driven by the downgrade of three Commercial Real Estate (“CRE”) loans totaling $40.0 million, primarily in New York due to increased vacancies, and one commercial loan totaling $2.7 million. These increases were partially offset by upgrades of three loans totaling $6.2 million, the charge-off of two loans totaling $1.4 million and loan pay downs and payoffs during the second quarter of 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the loans mentioned above, as well as, specific loan downgrades disclosed in previous quarters. These loans include downgrades of a $12.7 million loan to a food wholesaler with exposure to the cruise industry, and two CRE multifamily loans totaling $9.9 million. Classified loans include the $39.8 million Coffee Trader loan relationship, out of which $19.3 million were charged-off and $0.9 million was offset as partial payment during the third quarter of 2020, with an outstanding balance of $19.6 million as of the second quarter of 2021

Special mention loans as of June 30, 2021 totaled $92.5 million, a decrease of $17.1 million, or 15.6%, from $109.6 million as of March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the downgrade to substandard of a $12.1 million CRE loan and a $2.7 million commercial loan, as well as the upgrade to pass of a $1.4 million owner occupied loan; partially offset by the downgrade to special mention of a $2.6 million CRE loan. Special mention loans as of June 30, 2021 increased $69.6 million, or 304.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, due to downgrades disclosed in previous quarters, primarily a $28.2 million CRE retail loan, two commercial loans totaling $36.5 million and two owner occupied loans totaling $14.6 million; and partially offset primarily by the payoff of a $7.2 million construction loan. All special mention loans remain current.

Non-performing assets totaled $121.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $31.6 million or 35.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, and $44.2 million, or 57.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to the increase in classified loans described above. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 161 basis points, up 45 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and up 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the ratio of ALL to non-performing loans decreased to 86.0%, from 123.9% at March 31, 2021 and 154.9% at the close of the second quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021 the Company obtained independent third-party collateral valuations on the majority of non-performing loans supporting current ALL levels. No additional loan loss reserves were deemed necessary as a result of these valuations.

As of June 30, 2021, $54.4 million, or 1.0% of total loans, were still under applicable deferral and/or forbearance periods, a decrease from $61.5 million, or 1.1% of total loans, at the end of first quarter 2021, and significantly down from $1.1 billion, or 19.3% of total loans, at the beginning of the loan loss mitigation programs established in April 2020 in response to the pandemic. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily due to $7.1 million in CRE loans that resumed regular payments after deferral and/or forbearance periods ended.

Additionally, 100% of the loans under deferral and/or forbearance are secured by real estate collateral with average Loan to Value (“LTV”) of 83% as of June 30, 2021, based on recent appraisal valuations. All loans that have moved out of forbearance status have resumed regular payments. The Company continues to closely monitor the performance of the remaining loans in deferral and/or forbearance periods under the terms of the temporary relief granted.

Loans and Deposits

Total loans as of June 30, 2021 were $5.6 billion, down $146.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to loan production being offset by (i) approximately $260 million in prepayments received in both CRE and C&I loans, (ii) the sale of $95.1 million in PPP loans in May of 2021; and (iii) $59.9 million in PPP loan forgiveness processed, while loan demand slowly recovers and pricing competition has intensified. During the second quarter of 2021, Amerant continued purchasing higher yielding consumer loans, as planned. Consumer loans, which include $62 million of higher-yielding indirect consumer lending, increased $32.0 million, or 11.5%, quarter over quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, total PPP loans outstanding were $23.6 million, or 0.4% of total loans, compared to $164.8 million, or 2.9% of total loans as of March 31, 2021. The Company estimates as of June 30, 2021, there were $131.4 million of deposits related to PPP loans compared to $173.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

During May 2021, Amerant Mortgage started taking loan applications, and, as previously announced, acquired an Idaho-based operation which allows it to operate its mortgage business nationally with direct access to important federal housing agencies.

Core deposits as of June 30, 2021 were $4.0 billion, an increase of $245.9 million or 6.5%, compared to March 31, 2021. This includes noninterest bearing deposits of $1.07 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $0.98 billion as of March 31, 2021. Total deposits as of June 30, 2021 totaled $5.7 billion, slightly down $3.2 million, or 0.1%, compared to March 31, 2021. Domestic deposits totaled $3.1 billion, down $35.0 million, or 1.1%, compared to March 31, 2021, while foreign deposits totaled $2.5 billion, up $31.8 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2021.

The quarter-over-quarter decline in total deposits was primarily attributable to a $145.1 million, or 10.5%, reduction in customer CDs compared to the prior quarter, as the Company continued to lower CD rates and focus on increasing core deposits and emphasizing multi-product relationships versus single product higher-cost CDs. This decline in CDs includes a $25.8 million, or 17.2%, reduction in online CD balances. During the second quarter of 2021 brokered deposits also decreased $21.5 million, or 3.9%. Brokered time and brokered interest bearing demand deposits decreased by $104.0 million and $41.7 million, respectively, offset by a $124.2 million increase in brokered money market deposits. The decreases in total customer CDs and brokered deposits were partially offset by an increase of $163.5 million, or 4.4%, in customer transaction accounts, with savings and money market, noninterest bearing and interest bearing deposits contributing 39%, 54% and 7% to such growth, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Second quarter 2021 NII was $50.0 million, up $2.4 million, or 5.1%, from $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and up $3.6 million, or 7.9%, from $46.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily driven by higher average loan yields due to (i) lower net amortization of net deferred loan origination costs in the second quarter due to PPP loan forgiveness activity during the first quarter in connection with the first round of PPP loans, which had higher deferred loan origination costs; (ii) an increase in higher-yielding consumer loans, as well as lower overall customer deposit costs and declines in average balances on customer and brokered CDs. Lower cost and average balances on FHLB advances and other borrowings also contributed to the increase in NII. In May 2021, the Company repaid $235 million fixed-rate FHLB advances and modified rates on $285 million of additional borrowings, resulting in $3.6 million in annual savings and $2.5 million savings for the remainder of 2021. Offsetting the increase in NII were lower average loan balances due to higher prepayment activity and lower loan production as the economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also contributing to the offset were lower average balances and yields on available for sale securities due to prepayments and sale of securities in the first and second quarters.

The year-over-year increase in NII was primarily driven by higher average loan yields and significantly lower costs across all deposit types as well as lower average balances on customer and brokered time deposits. Lower cost and average balances on FHLB advances and other borrowings also contributed to the increase. Offsetting the year-over-year NII increase were lower average loan balances as well as lower average balances and yields on available for sale securities. Additionally, the company completed its offering of $60.0 million of 5.75% senior notes in June 2020 contributing to the offset to NII during the period.

NIM was 2.81% in the second quarter of 2021, up 15 basis points from 2.66% in the first quarter of 2021 and up 37 basis points from 2.44% in the second quarter of 2020. As in previous quarters, during the second quarter of 2021, Amerant continued to focus on offsetting ongoing NIM pressure by (i) decreasing cost of funds via strategic repricing of customer time and relationship money market deposits and restructuring of FHLB advances; and (ii) proactively seeking to increase spreads in loan origination.

As of June 30, 2021, Amerant had $364 million of time deposits maturing in the third quarter of 2021. This is expected to decrease the average cost of CDs by approximately 12bps and the overall cost of deposits by approximately 3bps.

Noninterest income

In the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income was $15.7 million, up 11.1% from $14.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by a net gain of $3.8 million in connection with the sale of $95.1 million of PPP loans in May 2021 and $1.1 million in higher customer derivative income. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a $2.5 million net loss on early extinguishment of FHLB advances as the company repaid $235 million of these borrowings and a decrease of $1.2 million in net gain on sale of securities compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2021, Amerant realized a total net gain on sale of securities of $1.3 million. Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) was $13.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $12.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income decreased $4.0 million, or 20.3%, from $19.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in noninterest income was primarily driven by a $6.4 million decrease in net gains on sale of securities as well as a $2.5 million net loss on early extinguishment of FHLB advances incurred during the second quarter of 2021, as previously mentioned. Lower customer derivative income in the current period compared to the second quarter of 2020 also contributed to the decrease year-over-year. The decrease in noninterest income year-over-year was partially offset by a net gain of $3.8 million from the sale of $95.1 million of PPP loans, and higher wire transfer fees.

The Company’s assets under management and custody (“AUM”) totaled $2.13 billion as of June 30, 2021, increasing $113.6 million, or 5.6%, from $2.02 billion as of March 31, 2021, and $416.7 million, or 24.3%, from $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2020 primarily driven by increased market value in AUM. From these increases in AUM net new assets represent $33.8 million, or 1.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $114.0 million, or 6.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, as the Company continues to build on its client-focused and relationship-centric strategy. Amerant remains firmly focused on growing AUM, both domestically and internationally.

Noninterest expense

Second quarter of 2021 noninterest expense was $51.1 million, up $7.5 million, or 17.2%, from $43.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expenses primarily as a result of $3.3 million in severance expenses in connection with (i) the departure of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer; (ii) the closing of the New York City loan production Office (“NYC LPO”), as the Company ceased to originate loans there; (iii) the Company’s decision to outsource its internal audit function; and (iv) costs in connection with the elimination of various other support function positions. Additionally, the second quarter noninterest expense includes a $0.8 million lease impairment charge in connection with the closing of the NYC LPO. Lastly, there were higher recruitment fees and advertising expenses which also contributed to the increase quarter over quarter. There was no significant offset to the increase in noninterest expense during the period.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021, increased $14.4 million, or 39.2% compared to $36.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits due to the absence of the $7.8 million deferral of expenses in the second quarter of 2020 directly related to the origination of PPP loans in accordance with GAAP. Higher severance costs and rent expense under leases, as previously mentioned, as well as higher other noninterest expenses due to the absence of deferral costs in connection with PPP loan originations and advertising expenses also contributed to the increase year-over-year.

Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) was $47.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, up $3.6 million, or 8.2%, from $43.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, and up $11.5 million, or 32.6%, from $35.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Restructuring expenses totaled $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher severance expenses, as described above.

The efficiency ratio was 77.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 70.7% during the first quarter of 2021, and 55.6% for the second quarter of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter increase in the efficiency ratio was driven by severance expenses incurred during the second quarter of 2021 in connection with the restructuring activities and events previously referenced above. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits due to the absence of the $7.8 million deferral of expenses in the second quarter of 2020, as explained above. Core efficiency ratio was 74.45% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 73.35% in the first quarter of 2021 and 60.65% in the second quarter of 2020.

Amerant remains dedicated to finding new ways to increase efficiencies across the Company while simultaneously providing an enhanced banking experience for customers. As part of these continued efforts, Amerant signed partnerships with leading fintech firms in the most recent quarter, Numerated and Marstone, Inc., driving forward the Company's digital transformation. Numerated's platform is expected to improve the business lending and deposit account opening processes while Marstone's online wealth management platform is expected to further improve banking relationships by empowering Amerant customers to fully understand their financial position, plans and outlook.

Additionally, as part of Amerant’s keen focus on profitable growth, in July of 2021, the Company engaged Zimmerman Advertising as its new marketing partner demonstrating its commitment to driving brand awareness and business development.

Finally, the Company recently determined to close its banking center in Wellington, FL which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. This closure results from extensive profitability analyses of the Company’s retail banking network and current and expected individual branch contributions towards Amerant's strategic goals.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

The Company’s capital continues to be strong and well in excess of the minimum regulatory requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” at June 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity attributable to the Company totaled $799.1 million as of June 30, 2021, up $14.1 million, or 1.8%, from $785.0 million as of March 31, 2021. This increase in stockholder’s equity was primarily driven by net income in the second quarter of 2021 and higher valuation of the Company’s debt securities available for sale as a result of lower long-term yield curves. Partially offsetting the increase was the $6.5 million Class B shares repurchased by the Company during the second quarter of 2021. Book value per common share increased to $21.27 at June 30, 2021 compared to $20.70 at March 31, 2021. TBV increased to $20.69 at June 30, 2021 compared to $20.13 at March 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had repurchased approximately $8.4 million Class B shares since launching its Class B share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $40 million of its Class B shares on March 11, 2021, demonstrating its commitment to increasing total return to shareholders.

Amerant’s liquidity position continues to be strong and includes cash and cash equivalents of $171.5 million at the close of the second quarter of 2021, compared to $233.5 million as of March 31, 2021. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, the Company had $1.5 billion in available borrowing capacity with the FHLB, an increase from $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Interim Financial Information

Unaudited financial information as of and for interim periods, including as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, may not reflect our results of operations for our fiscal year ending, or financial condition as of December 31, 2021, or any other period of time or date.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company supplements its financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with non-GAAP financial measures, such as “pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)”, “core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR)”, “core noninterest income”, “core noninterest expense”, “core net income (loss)”, “core net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted)”, “core return on assets (ROA)”, “core return on equity (ROE)”, and “core efficiency ratio”. This supplemental information is not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures” and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP measures presented herein.

We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including those mentioned above, both to explain our results to shareholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of our businesses. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our past performance and prospects for future performance, especially in light of the additional costs we have incurred in connection with the Company’s restructuring activities that began in 2018 and have continued into 2021, including the effect of non-core banking activities such as the sale of loans and securities, and other non-recurring actions intended to improve customer service and operating performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

Exhibit 2 reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to reported results.

Exhibit 1- Selected Financial Information

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from our unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements.

(in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheets Total assets $ 7,532,844 $ 7,751,098 $ 7,770,893 $ 7,977,047 $ 8,130,723 Total investments 1,359,240 1,375,292 1,372,567 1,468,796 1,674,811 Total gross loans (1) 5,608,548 5,754,838 5,842,337 5,924,617 5,872,271 Allowance for loan losses 104,185 110,940 110,902 116,819 119,652 Total deposits 5,674,908 5,678,079 5,731,643 5,877,546 6,024,702 Core deposits (2) 4,041,867 3,795,949 3,690,081 3,623,647 3,590,625 Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings 808,614 1,050,000 1,050,000 1,050,000 1,050,000 Senior notes (3) 58,736 58,656 58,577 58,498 58,419 Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 Stockholders' equity (4) 799,068 785,014 783,421 829,533 830,198 Assets under management and custody (5) 2,132,516 2,018,870 1,972,321 1,762,803 1,715,804





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Results of Operations Net interest income $ 49,971 $ 47,569 $ 48,652 $ 45,348 $ 46,323 $ 97,540 $ 95,552 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (5,000 ) — — 18,000 48,620 (5,000 ) 70,620 Noninterest income 15,734 14,163 11,515 20,292 19,753 29,897 41,663 Noninterest expense 51,125 43,625 51,629 45,500 36,740 94,750 81,607 Net income (loss) attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. (6) 15,962 14,459 8,473 1,702 (15,279 ) 30,421 (11,897 ) Effective income tax rate 22.65 % 20.15 % 0.76 % 20.47 % 20.77 % 21.45 % 20.75 % Common Share Data Stockholders' book value per common share $ 21.27 $ 20.70 $ 20.70 $ 19.68 $ 19.69 $ 21.27 $ 19.69 Tangible stockholders' equity (book value) per common share (7) $ 20.69 $ 20.13 $ 20.13 $ 19.17 $ 19.18 $ 20.69 $ 19.18 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.28 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (8) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.28 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 37,330 37,618 41,326 41,722 41,720 37,473 41,953 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (8) 37,693 37,846 41,688 42,065 41,720 37,768 41,953





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2021

2020

Other Financial and Operating Data (9) Profitability Indicators (%) Net interest income / Average total interest earning assets (NIM) (10) 2.81 % 2.66 % 2.61 % 2.39 % 2.44 % 2.74 % 2.55 % Net income (loss) / Average total assets (ROA) (11) 0.83 % 0.76 % 0.42 % 0.08 % (0.75 ) % 0.80 % (0.30 ) % Net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (ROE) (12) 8.11 % 7.47 % 4.09 % 0.81 % (7.21 ) % 7.80 % (2.82 ) % Noninterest income / Total revenue (13) 23.95 % 22.94 % 19.14 % 30.91 % 29.89 % 23.46 % 30.36 % Capital Indicators (%) Total capital ratio (14) 14.17 % 14.12 % 13.96 % 14.56 % 14.34 % 14.17 % 14.34 % Tier 1 capital ratio (15) 12.92 % 12.87 % 12.71 % 13.30 % 13.08 % 12.92 % 13.08 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (16) 10.75 % 10.54 % 10.11 % 10.52 % 10.39 % 10.75 % 10.39 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) (17) 11.96 % 11.90 % 11.73 % 12.34 % 12.13 % 11.96 % 12.13 % Tangible common equity ratio (18) 10.35 % 9.88 % 9.83 % 10.16 % 9.97 % 10.35 % 9.97 % Asset Quality Indicators (%) Non-performing assets / Total assets (19) 1.61 % 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.08 % 0.95 % 1.61 % 0.95 % Non-performing loans / Total loans (1) (20) 2.16 % 1.56 % 1.50 % 1.46 % 1.32 % 2.16 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses / Total non-performing loans 86.02 % 123.92 % 126.46 % 135.09 % 154.87 % 86.02 % 154.87 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans (1) 1.86 % 1.93 % 1.90 % 1.97 % 2.04 % 1.86 % 2.04 % Net charge-offs / Average total loans (21) 0.12 % — % 0.40 % 1.41 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Efficiency Indicators (% except FTE) Noninterest expense / Average total assets 2.67 % 2.28 % 2.59 % 2.24 % 1.81 % 2.48 % 2.04 % Salaries and employee benefits / Average total assets 1.61 % 1.38 % 1.62 % 1.39 % 1.06 % 1.50 % 1.27 % Other operating expenses/ Average total assets (22) 1.06 % 0.90 % 0.97 % 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.98 % 0.77 % Efficiency ratio (23) 77.80 % 70.70 % 85.81 % 69.32 % 55.60 % 74.35 % 59.47 % Full-Time-Equivalent Employees (FTEs) (24) 719 731 713 807 825 719 825





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Core Selected Consolidated Results of Operations and Other Data (6) Core pre-provision net revenue (Core PPNR) $ 16,934 $ 15,765 $ 17,641 $ 13,387 $ 22,983 $ 32,699 $ 39,996 Core net income (loss) $ 17,199 $ 12,589 $ 20,917 $ (3,638 ) $ (20,321 ) $ 29,788 $ (24,270 ) Core basic earnings (loss) per common share 0.46 0.33 0.50 (0.09 ) (0.49 ) 0.79 (0.58 ) Core earnings (loss) per diluted common share (7) 0.46 0.33 0.50 (0.09 ) (0.49 ) 0.79 (0.58 ) Core net income (loss) / Average total assets (Core ROA) (11) 0.90 % 0.66 % 1.05 % (0.18 ) % (1.00 ) % 0.78 % (0.61 ) % Core net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (Core ROE) (12) 8.74 % 6.50 % 10.08 % (1.74 ) % (9.59 ) % 7.64 % (5.76 ) % Core efficiency ratio (25) 74.45 % 73.35 % 71.02 % 76.53 % 60.65 % 73.92 % 66.65 %

__________________

(1) Total gross loans are net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs. At June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, total loans include $1.8 million and $1.0 million in loans held for sale, respectively. There were no loans held for sale at any of the other dates presented.

(2) Core deposits consist of total deposits excluding all time deposits.

(3) During the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed a $60 million offering of Senior Notes with a coupon rate of 5.75%. Senior Notes are presented net of direct issuance cost which is deferred and amortized over 5 years.

(4) On March 10, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program which provides for the potential repurchase of up to $40 million of shares of the Company’s Class B common stock (the “2021 Stock Repurchase Program”). In the second and first quarters of 2021, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 386,195 and 116,037 shares of Class B common stock, respectively, at a weighted average price per share of $16.62 and $15.98, respectively, under the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase, for cash, up to $50.0 million of shares of its Class B common stock, and accepted to purchase 4,249,785 shares of Class B common stock in the tender offer at a price of $12.55 per share. The purchase price for this transaction was approximately $54.1 million, including $0.8 million in related fees and other expenses.

(5) Assets held for clients in an agency or fiduciary capacity which are not assets of the Company and therefore are not included in the consolidated financial statements.

(6) Includes 49% minority interest of Amerant Mortgage LLC.

(7) This presentation contains adjusted financial information determined by methods other than GAAP. This adjusted financial information is reconciled to GAAP in Exhibit 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(8) In the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2021, potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock, restricted stock units and performance share units (restricted stock and restricted stock units for all of the other periods shown). For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, potential dilutive instruments were not included in the diluted earnings per share computation because the Company reported a net loss and their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect. For all other periods presented, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in those periods, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect in per share earnings.

(9) Operating data for the periods presented have been annualized.

(10) NIM is defined as NII divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income.

(11) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of total assets.

(12) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of stockholders’ equity.

(13) Total revenue is the result of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus noninterest income.

(14) Total stockholders’ equity divided by total risk-weighted assets, calculated according to the standardized regulatory capital ratio calculations.

(15) Tier 1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets. Tier 1 capital is composed of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital plus outstanding qualifying trust preferred securities of $62.3 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

(16) Tier 1 capital divided by quarter to date average assets.

(17) CET1 capital divided by total risk-weighted assets.

(18) Tangible common equity is calculated as the ratio of common equity less goodwill and other intangibles divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. Other intangibles assets are included in other assets in the Company’s consolidated balance sheets.

(19) Non-performing assets include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans, restructured loans that are considered “troubled debt restructurings” or “TDRs”, and OREO properties acquired through or in lieu of foreclosure.

(20) Non-performing loans include all accruing loans past due by 90 days or more, all nonaccrual loans and restructured loans that are considered TDRs.

(21) Calculated based upon the average daily balance of outstanding loan principal balance net of unamortized deferred loan origination fees and costs, excluding the allowance for loan losses. During the second quarter of 2021, there were net charge offs of $1.8 million. In the first quarter of 2021, there were zero net charge offs. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company charged off $19.3 million against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of one commercial loan relationship.

(22) Other operating expenses is the result of total noninterest expense less salary and employee benefits.

(23) Efficiency ratio is the result of noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income and NII.

(24) As of June 30, 2021, includes 38 FTEs for Amerant Mortgage LLC.

(25) Core efficiency ratio is the efficiency ratio less the effect of restructuring costs and other adjustments, described in Exhibit 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

Exhibit 2- Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

The following table sets forth selected financial information derived from the Company’s interim unaudited and annual audited consolidated financial statements, adjusted for certain costs incurred by the Company in the periods presented related to tax deductible restructuring costs, provision for (reversal of) loan losses, provision for income tax expense (benefit), the effect of non-core banking activities such as the sale of loans and securities, and other non-recurring actions intended to improve customer service and operating performance. The Company believes these adjusted numbers are useful to understand the Company’s performance absent these transactions and events.

Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. $ 15,962 $ 14,459 $ 8,473 $ 1,702 $ (15,279 ) $ 30,421 $ (11,897 ) Plus: (reversal of) provision for loan losses (5,000 ) — — 18,000 48,620 (5,000 ) 70,620 Plus: provision for income tax expense (benefit) 4,435 3,648 65 438 (4,005 ) 8,083 (3,115 ) Pre-provision net revenue 15,397 18,107 8,538 20,140 29,336 33,504 55,608 Plus: restructuring costs before income tax effect 4,164 240 8,407 1,846 1,318 4,404 1,672 Less: non-routine noninterest income items (2,627 ) (2,582 ) 696 (8,599 ) (7,671 ) (5,209 ) (17,284 ) Core pre-provision net revenue $ 16,934 $ 15,765 $ 17,641 $ 13,387 $ 22,983 $ 32,699 $ 39,996 Total noninterest income $ 15,734 $ 14,163 $ 11,515 $ 20,292 $ 19,753 $ 29,897 $ 41,663 Less: Non-routine noninterest income items: Loss on sale of the Beacon operations center (1) — — (1,729 ) — — — — Securities gains, net 1,329 2,582 1,033 8,599 7,737 3,911 17,357 Loss on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net (2,488 ) — — — (66 ) (2,488 ) (73 ) Gain on sale of loans 3,786 — — — — 3,786 — Total non-routine noninterest income items $ 2,627 $ 2,582 $ (696 ) $ 8,599 $ 7,671 $ 5,209 $ 17,284 Core noninterest income $ 13,107 $ 11,581 $ 12,211 $ 11,693 $ 12,082 $ 24,688 $ 24,379 Total noninterest expenses $ 51,125 $ 43,625 $ 51,629 $ 45,500 $ 36,740 $ 94,750 $ 81,607 Less: restructuring costs (2): Staff reduction costs (3) 3,322 6 5,345 646 360 3,328 414 Digital transformation expenses 32 234 658 1,200 958 266 1,258 Lease impairment charge 810 — — — — 810 — Branch closure expenses — — 2,404 — — — — Total restructuring costs $ 4,164 $ 240 $ 8,407 $ 1,846 $ 1,318 $ 4,404 $ 1,672 Core noninterest expenses $ 46,961 $ 43,385 $ 43,222 $ 43,654 $ 35,422 $ 90,346 $ 79,935 Net income (loss) attributable to Amerant Bancorp Inc. $ 15,962 $ 14,459 $ 8,473 $ 1,702 $ (15,279 ) $ 30,421 $ (11,897 ) Plus after-tax restructuring costs: Restructuring costs before income tax effect 4,164 240 8,407 1,846 1,318 4,404 1,672 Income tax effect (897 ) (48 ) (6,455 ) (385 ) (273 ) (945 ) (347 ) Total after-tax restructuring costs 3,267 192 1,952 1,461 1,045 3,459 1,325 Less before-tax non-routine items in noninterest income: (2,627 ) (2,582 ) 696 (8,599 ) (7,671 ) (5,209 ) (17,284 ) Income tax effect 597 520 9,796 1,798 1,584 1,117 3,586 Total after-tax non-routine items in noninterest income (2,030 ) (2,062 ) 10,492 (6,801 ) (6,087 ) (4,092 ) (13,698 ) Core net income (loss) $ 17,199 $ 12,589 $ 20,917 $ (3,638 ) $ (20,321 ) $ 29,788 $ (24,270 )





Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.28 ) Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs 0.09 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.10 0.03 Less: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.06 ) (0.06 ) 0.25 (0.17 ) (0.15 ) (0.12 ) (0.33 ) Total core basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.49 ) $ 0.79 $ (0.58 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4) $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.81 $ (0.28 ) Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs 0.09 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.03 Less: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.05 ) (0.06 ) 0.25 (0.17 ) (0.15 ) (0.11 ) (0.33 ) Total core diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.49 ) $ 0.79 $ (0.58 ) Net income (loss) / Average total assets (ROA) 0.83 % 0.76 % 0.42 % 0.08 % (0.75 ) % 0.80 % (0.30 ) % Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs 0.17 % 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.09 % 0.04 % Less: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (0.10 ) % (0.11 ) % 0.52 % (0.34 ) % (0.30 ) % (0.11 ) % (0.35 ) % Core net income (loss) / Average total assets (Core ROA) 0.90 % 0.66 % 1.05 % (0.18 ) % (1.00 ) % 0.78 % (0.61 ) % Net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (ROE) 8.11 % 7.47 % 4.09 % 0.81 % (7.21 ) % 7.80 % (2.82 ) % Plus: after tax impact of restructuring costs 1.66 % 0.10 % 0.94 % 0.70 % 0.49 % 0.88 % 0.31 % Less: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income (1.03 ) % (1.07 ) % 5.05 % (3.25 ) % (2.87 ) % (1.04 ) % (3.25 ) % Core net income (loss) / Average stockholders' equity (Core ROE) 8.74 % 6.50 % 10.08 % (1.74 ) % (9.59 ) % 7.64 % (5.76 ) % Efficiency ratio 77.81 % 70.67 % 85.81 % 69.32 % 55.60 % 74.35 % 59.47 % Less: impact of restructuring costs (6.34 ) % (0.39 ) % (13.97 ) % (2.81 ) % (1.99 ) % (3.46 ) % (1.21 ) % Plus: after tax impact of non-routine items in noninterest income 2.98 % 3.07 % (0.82 ) % 10.02 % 7.04 % 3.03 % 8.39 % Core efficiency ratio 74.45 % 73.35 % 71.02 % 76.53 % 60.65 % 73.92 % 66.65 % Stockholders' equity $ 799,068 $ 785,014 $ 783,421 $ 829,533 $ 830,198 $ 799,068 $ 830,198 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (21,969 ) (21,515 ) (21,561 ) (21,607 ) (21,653 ) (21,969 ) (21,653 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 777,099 $ 763,499 $ 761,860 $ 807,926 $ 808,545 $ 777,099 $ 808,545 Total assets 7,532,844 7,751,098 7,770,893 7,977,047 8,130,723 7,532,844 8,130,723 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (21,969 ) (21,515 ) (21,561 ) (21,607 ) (21,653 ) (21,969 ) (21,653 ) Tangible assets $ 7,510,875 $ 7,729,583 $ 7,749,332 $ 7,955,440 $ 8,109,070 $ 7,510,875 $ 8,109,070 Common shares outstanding 37,563 37,922 37,843 42,147 42,159 37,563 42,159 Tangible common equity ratio 10.35 % 9.88 % 9.83 % 10.16 % 9.97 % 10.35 % 9.97 % Stockholders' book value per common share $ 21.27 $ 20.70 $ 20.70 $ 19.68 $ 19.69 $ 21.27 $ 19.69 Tangible stockholders' book value per common share $ 20.69 $ 20.13 $ 20.13 $ 19.17 $ 19.18 $ 20.69 $ 19.18

____________

(1) The Company leased-back the property for a 2-year term.

(2) Expenses incurred for actions designed to implement the Company’s strategy as a new independent company. These actions include, but are not limited to reductions in workforce, streamlining operational processes, rolling out the Amerant brand, implementation of new technology system applications, enhanced sales tools and training, expanded product offerings and improved customer analytics to identify opportunities.

(3) In the second quarter of 2021, includes expenses in connection with the departure of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and the elimination of various other support function positions, including the NYC LPO. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted a voluntary early retirement plan for certain eligible long-term employees and an involuntary severance plan for certain other positions consistent with the Company’s effort to streamline operations and better align its operating structure with its business activities. 31 employees elected to participate in the voluntary plan, all of whom retired on or before December 31, 2020. The involuntary plan impacted 31 employees most of whom no longer worked for the Company and/or its subsidiaries by December 31, 2020. On December 28, 2020, the Company determined the termination costs and annual savings related to the voluntary and involuntary plans. The Company incurred approximately $3.5 million and $1.8 million in one-time termination costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the voluntary and involuntary plans, respectively, the majority of which will be paid over time in the form of installment payments until December 2021. The Company estimates that the voluntary and involuntary plans will yield estimated annual savings of approximately $4.2 million and $5.5 million, respectively, for combined estimated annual savings of approximately $9.7 million beginning in 2021.

(4) In the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, potential dilutive instruments consisted of unvested shares of restricted stock, restricted stock units and performance share units (restricted stock and restricted stock units for all of the other periods shown). For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, potential dilutive instruments were not included in the diluted earnings per share computation because the Company reported a net loss and their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect. For all other periods presented, potential dilutive instruments were included in the diluted earnings per share computation because, when the unamortized deferred compensation cost related to these shares was divided by the average market price per share in those periods, fewer shares would have been purchased than restricted shares assumed issued. Therefore, in those periods, such awards resulted in higher diluted weighted average shares outstanding than basic weighted average shares outstanding, and had a dilutive effect in per share earnings.

Exhibit 3 - Average Balance Sheet, Interest and Yield/Rate Analysis

The following tables present average balance sheet information, interest income, interest expense and the corresponding average yields earned and rates paid for the periods presented. The average balances for loans include both performing and nonperforming balances. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and the amortization of non-refundable loan origination fees, net of direct loan origination costs, accounted for as yield adjustments. Average balances represent the daily average balances for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Interest-earning assets: Loan portfolio, net (1) $ 5,526,727 $ 53,612 3.89 % $ 5,678,547 $ 52,771 3.77 % $ 5,712,548 $ 53,483 3.77 % Debt securities available for sale (2) 1,180,766 6,393 2.17 % 1,207,764 6,495 2.18 % 1,545,335 9,283 2.42 % Debt securities held to maturity (3) 97,208 481 1.98 % 67,729 302 1.81 % 68,237 308 1.82 % Debt securities held for trading 258 2 3.11 % 104 1 3.90 % — — — % Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 24,010 75 1.25 % 24,225 84 1.41 % 24,303 121 2.00 % Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock 51,764 548 4.25 % 63,781 625 3.97 % 69,801 916 5.28 % Deposits with banks 239,951 62 0.10 % 205,355 51 0.10 % 215,406 56 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 7,120,684 61,173 3.45 % 7,247,505 60,329 3.38 % 7,635,630 64,167 3.38 % Total non-interest-earning assets less allowance for loan losses 559,807 498,754 512,569 Total assets $ 7,680,491 $ 7,746,259 $ 8,148,199





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking and saving accounts - Interest bearing DDA $ 1,292,612 $ 123 0.04 % $ 1,258,301 $ 113 0.04 % $ 1,122,405 $ 104 0.04 % Money market 1,310,133 931 0.29 % 1,236,026 966 0.32 % 1,112,363 1,521 0.55 % Savings 373,723 14 0.02 % 318,800 14 0.02 % 320,644 48 0.06 % Total checking and saving accounts 2,976,468 1,068 0.14 % 2,813,127 1,093 0.16 % 2,555,412 1,673 0.26 % Time deposits 1,789,517 6,327 1.42 % 1,956,559 7,360 1.53 % 2,484,219 12,406 2.01 % Total deposits 4,765,985 7,395 0.62 % 4,769,686 8,453 0.72 % 5,039,631 14,079 1.12 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 440 1 0.91 % — — — % 474 — — % Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings (4) 922,050 2,255 0.98 % 1,050,000 2,758 1.07 % 1,163,022 3,110 1.08 % Senior notes 58,697 942 6.44 % 58,618 942 6.52 % 5,136 84 6.58 % Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 609 3.81 % 64,178 607 3.84 % 64,178 571 3.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,811,350 11,202 0.77 % 5,942,482 12,760 0.87 % 6,272,441 17,844 1.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 937,275 925,266 916,980 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 142,226 93,450 106,738 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,079,501 1,018,716 1,023,718 Total liabilities 6,890,851 6,961,198 7,296,159 Stockholders’ equity 789,640 785,061 852,040 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,680,491 $ 7,746,259 $ 8,148,199 Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,309,334 $ 1,305,023 $ 1,363,189 Net interest income $ 49,971 $ 47,569 $ 46,323 Net interest rate spread 2.68 % 2.51 % 2.24 % Net interest margin (5) 2.81 % 2.66 % 2.44 % Cost of total deposits (6) 0.52 % 0.60 % 0.95 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.53 % 121.96 % 121.73 % Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans 1.84 % 1.54 % 0.87 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Average

Balances Income/

Expense Yield/

Rates Average Balances Income/ Expense Yield/ Rates Interest-earning assets: Loan portfolio, net (1) $ 5,602,218 $ 106,383 3.83 % $ 5,643,088 $ 113,271 4.04 % Debt securities available for sale (2) 1,192,342 12,888 2.18 % 1,547,418 18,781 2.44 % Debt securities held to maturity (3) 82,550 783 1.91 % 70,355 708 2.02 % Debt securities held for trading 181 3 3.34 % — — — % Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 24,117 159 1.33 % 24,178 252 2.10 % Federal Reserve Bank and FHLB stock 57,650 1,173 4.10 % 70,497 1,952 5.57 % Deposits with banks 222,749 113 0.10 % 193,627 518 0.54 % Total interest-earning assets 7,181,807 121,502 3.41 % 7,549,163 135,482 3.61 % Total non-interest-earning assets less allowance for loan losses 532,232 500,363 Total assets $ 7,714,039 $ 8,049,526 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking and saving accounts - Interest bearing DDA $ 1,302,603 $ 236 0.04 % $ 1,097,489 $ 239 0.04 % Money market 1,273,284 1,897 0.30 % 1,124,432 4,770 0.85 % Savings 320,903 28 0.02 % 321,663 65 0.04 % Total checking and saving accounts 2,896,790 2,161 0.15 % 2,543,584 5,074 0.40 % Time deposits 1,872,577 13,687 1.47 % 2,472,646 25,890 2.11 % Total deposits 4,769,367 15,848 0.67 % 5,016,230 30,964 1.24 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 221 1 0.91 % 237 — — % Advances from the FHLB and other borrowings (4) 985,672 5,013 1.03 % 1,179,368 7,522 1.28 % Junior subordinated debentures 64,178 1,216 3.82 % 68,650 1,360 3.98 % Senior notes 58,658 1,884 6.48 % 2,568 84 6.58 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,878,096 23,962 0.82 % 6,267,053 39,930 1.28 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 931,291 836,782 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 118,021 97,816 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,049,312 934,598 Total liabilities 6,927,408 7,201,651 Stockholders’ equity 786,631 847,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,714,039 $ 8,049,526 Excess of average interest-earning assets over average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,303,711 $ 1,282,110 Net interest income $ 97,540 $ 95,552 Net interest rate spread 2.59 % 2.33 % Net interest margin (5) 2.74 % 2.55 % Cost of total deposits 0.56 % 1.06 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.18 % 120.46 % Average non-performing loans/ Average total loans 1.69 % 0.73 %

_______________

(1) Average non-performing loans of $103.6 million, $89.2 million and $50.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $96.4 million and $41.6 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in the average loan portfolio, net. Interest income that would have been recognized on these non-performing loans totaled $0.9 million, $0.8 million and $0.6 million, in the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $1.7 million and $1.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $27.3 million, $54.7 million and $62.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $47.9 million and $55.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 2.15%, 3.80% and 3.77% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and 2.77% and 3.82% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. In 2021 and 2020, the tax equivalent yields were calculated by assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79.

(3) Includes nontaxable securities with average balances of $52.2 million, $56.6 million and $68.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $54.4 million and $70.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The tax equivalent yield for these nontaxable securities was 2.19%, 2.40% and 2.30% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and 2.30% and 2.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. In 2021 and 2020, the tax equivalent yields were calculated assuming a 21% tax rate and dividing the actual yield by 0.79.

(4) The terms of the FHLB advance agreements require the Bank to maintain certain investment securities or loans as collateral for these advances.

(5) NIM is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, which are loans, securities, deposits with banks and other financial assets which yield interest or similar income.

(6) Calculated based upon the average balance of total noninterest bearing and interest bearing deposits.

Exhibit 4 - Noninterest Income

This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest income for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Deposits and service fees $ 4,284 27.2 % $ 4,106 29.0 % $ 3,438 17.4 % $ 8,390 28.1 % $ 7,728 18.6 % Brokerage, advisory and fiduciary activities 4,431 28.2 % 4,603 32.5 % 4,325 21.9 % 9,034 30.2 % 8,458 20.3 % Change in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)(1) 1,368 8.7 % 1,356 9.6 % 1,427 7.2 % 2,724 9.1 % 2,841 6.8 % Cards and trade finance servicing fees 388 2.5 % 339 2.4 % 273 1.4 % 727 2.4 % 668 1.6 % Loss on early extinguishment of FHLB advances, net (2,488 ) (15.8 ) % — — % (66 ) (0.3 ) % (2,488 ) (8.3 ) % (73 ) (0.2 ) % Securities gains, net (2) 1,329 8.5 % 2,582 18.2 % 7,737 39.2 % 3,911 13.1 % 17,357 41.7 % Other noninterest income (3) 6,404 40.7 % 1,177 8.3 % 2,619 13.2 % 7,581 25.4 % 4,684 11.2 % Total noninterest income $ 15,734 100.0 % $ 14,163 100.0 % $ 19,753 100.0 % $ 29,897 100.0 % $ 41,663 100.0 %

__________________

(1) Changes in cash surrender value of BOLI are not taxable.

(2) Includes net gain on sale of securities of $1.3 million, $2.9 million and $7.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and unrealized gains of $22 thousand, unrealized losses of $0.4 million and unrealized gains of $0.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, related to the change in market value of mutual funds.

(3) Includes a gain of $3.8 million on the sale of PPP loans in the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021. In addition, includes rental income, income from derivative and foreign currency exchange transactions with customers, and valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan.

Exhibit 5 - Noninterest Expense

This table shows the amounts of each of the categories of noninterest expense for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Salaries and employee benefits (1) $ 30,796 60.2 % $ 26,427 60.6 % $ 21,570 58.7 % $ 57,223 60.4 % $ 50,896 62.4 % Occupancy and equipment (2) 5,342 10.4 % 4,488 10.3 % 4,220 11.5 % 9,830 10.4 % 8,023 9.8 % Professional and other services fees (3) 4,693 9.2 % 3,784 8.7 % 3,965 10.8 % 8,477 9.0 % 6,919 8.5 % Telecommunications and data processing 3,515 6.9 % 3,727 8.5 % 3,157 8.6 % 7,242 7.6 % 6,621 8.1 % Depreciation and amortization 1,872 3.7 % 1,786 4.1 % 1,960 5.3 % 3,658 3.9 % 3,919 4.8 % FDIC assessments and insurance 1,702 3.3 % 1,755 4.0 % 1,240 3.4 % 3,457 3.7 % 2,358 2.9 % Other operating expenses (4) 3,205 6.3 % 1,658 3.8 % 628 1.7 % 4,863 5.1 % 2,871 3.5 % Total noninterest expense $ 51,125 100.0 % $ 43,625 100.0 % $ 36,740 100.0 % $ 94,750 100.0 % $ 81,607 100.0 %

___________

(1) Includes severance of $3.3 million in three months ended June 30, 2021 in connection with the departure of the Company’s COO and other actions, and $1.0 million and $0.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, in connection with a Long Term Incentive Compensation Program adopted in the first quarter of 2021.

(2) Includes $0.8 million of ROU asset impairment associated with lease in NYC for loan production office.

(3) Other services fees include expenses on derivative contracts.

(4) Includes advertising, marketing, charitable contributions, community engagement, postage and courier expenses, provisions for possible losses on contingent loans, and debits which mirror the valuation income on the investment balances held in the non-qualified deferred compensation plan in order to adjust the liability to participants of the deferred compensation plan.

Exhibit 6 - Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 45,198 $ 37,744 $ 30,179 $ 34,091 $ 35,651 Interest earning deposits with banks 126,314 195,755 184,207 193,069 181,698 Cash and cash equivalents 171,512 233,499 214,386 227,160 217,349 Securities Debt securities available for sale 1,194,068 1,190,201 1,225,083 1,317,724 1,519,784 Debt securities held to maturity 93,311 104,657 58,127 61,676 65,616 Trading securities 198 — — — — Equity securities with readily determinable fair value not held for trading 23,988 23,965 24,342 24,381 24,425 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,675 56,469 65,015 65,015 64,986 Securities 1,359,240 1,375,292 1,372,567 1,468,796 1,674,811 Mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 1,775 1,044 — — — Loans held for investment, gross 5,606,773 5,753,794 5,842,337 5,924,617 5,872,271 Less: Allowance for loan losses 104,185 110,940 110,902 116,819 119,652 Loans held for investment, net 5,502,588 5,642,854 5,731,435 5,807,798 5,752,619 Bank owned life insurance 220,271 218,903 217,547 216,130 214,693 Premises and equipment, net 108,708 109,071 109,990 126,895 128,327 Deferred tax assets, net 13,516 15,607 11,691 16,206 15,647 Goodwill 19,506 19,506 19,506 19,506 19,506 Accrued interest receivable and other assets (1) 135,728 135,322 93,771 94,556 107,771 Total assets $ 7,532,844 $ 7,751,098 $ 7,770,893 $ 7,977,047 $ 8,130,723 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Demand Noninterest bearing $ 1,065,622 $ 977,595 $ 872,151 $ 916,889 $ 956,351 Interest bearing 1,293,626 1,324,127 1,230,054 1,210,639 1,186,613 Savings and money market 1,682,619 1,494,227 1,587,876 1,496,119 1,447,661 Time 1,633,041 1,882,130 2,041,562 2,253,899 2,434,077 Total deposits 5,674,908 5,678,079 5,731,643 5,877,546 6,024,702 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 808,614 1,050,000 1,050,000 1,050,000 1,050,000 Senior notes 58,736 58,656 58,577 58,498 58,419 Junior subordinated debentures held by trust subsidiaries 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 64,178 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (1) 127,340 115,171 83,074 97,292 103,226 Total liabilities 6,733,776 6,966,084 6,987,472 7,147,514 7,300,525 Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock 2,904 2,904 2,882 2,886 2,887 Class B common stock 853 892 904 1,329 1,329 Additional paid in capital 299,547 304,448 305,569 359,553 359,028 Retained earnings 472,823 456,861 442,402 433,929 432,227 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,758 19,909 31,664 31,836 34,727 Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 799,885 785,014 783,421 829,533 830,198 Noncontrolling interest (817 ) — — — — Total stockholders' equity 799,068 785,014 783,421 829,533 830,198 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,532,844 $ 7,751,098 $ 7,770,893 $ 7,977,047 $ 8,130,723

__________

(1) As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, includes the effect of adopting ASU 2016-02 (Leases) in the first quarter of 2021.

Exhibit 7 - Loans

Loans by Type

The loan portfolio consists of the following loan classes:

(in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Real estate loans Commercial real estate Non-owner occupied $ 1,699,876 $ 1,713,967 $ 1,749,839 $ 1,797,230 $ 1,841,075 Multi-family residential 658,022 722,783 737,696 853,159 823,450 Land development and construction loans 361,077 351,502 349,800 335,184 284,766 2,718,975 2,788,252 2,837,335 2,985,573 2,949,291 Single-family residential 616,545 625,298 639,569 597,280 589,713 Owner occupied 943,342 940,126 947,127 937,946 938,511 4,278,862 4,353,676 4,424,031 4,520,799 4,477,515 Commercial loans 1,003,411 1,104,594 1,154,550 1,197,156 1,247,455 Loans to financial institutions and acceptances 13,672 16,658 16,636 16,623 16,597 Consumer loans and overdrafts 310,828 278,866 247,120 190,039 130,704 Total loans $ 5,606,773 $ 5,753,794 $ 5,842,337 $ 5,924,617 $ 5,872,271

Non-Performing Assets

This table shows a summary of our non-performing assets by loan class, which includes non-performing loans and other real estate owned, or OREO, at the dates presented. Non-performing loans consist of (i) nonaccrual loans; (ii) accruing loans 90 days or more contractually past due as to interest or principal; and (iii) restructured loans that are considered TDRs.

(in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-Accrual Loans(1) Real Estate Loans Commercial real estate (CRE) Non-owner occupied $ 48,347 $ 8,515 $ 8,219 $ 8,289 $ 8,426 Multi-family residential 9,928 11,369 11,340 1,484 — 58,275 19,884 19,559 9,773 8,426 Single-family residential 7,174 10,814 10,667 11,071 7,975 Owner occupied 11,277 12,527 12,815 14,539 11,828 76,726 43,225 43,041 35,383 28,229 Commercial loans (2) 43,876 45,282 44,205 50,991 48,961 Consumer loans and overdrafts 198 270 233 104 70 Total Non-Accrual Loans $ 120,800 $ 88,777 $ 87,479 $ 86,478 $ 77,260 Past Due Accruing Loans(3) Real Estate Loans Commercial real estate (CRE) Non-owner occupied $ — $ 743 $ — $ — $ — Single-family residential 20 — — 1 — Owner occupied — — 220 — — Commercial 295 — — — — Consumer loans and overdrafts 4 3 1 1 — Total Past Due Accruing Loans 319 746 221 2 — Total Non-Performing Loans 121,119 89,523 87,700 86,480 77,260 Other Real Estate Owned 400 400 427 42 42 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 121,519 $ 89,923 $ 88,127 $ 86,522 $ 77,302



__________________

(1) Includes loan modifications that met the definition of TDRs which may be performing in accordance with their modified loan terms. As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, non-performing TDRs include $9.6 million, $9.8 million, $8.4 million, $9.0 million and $9.3 million, respectively, in a multiple loan relationship to a South Florida borrower.

(2) As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, includes $19.6 million, $19.6 million, $19.6 million, $19.6 million, and $39.8 million, respectively, in a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company charged off $19.3 million against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of this commercial relationship.

(3) Loans past due 90 days or more but still accruing.

Loans by Credit Quality Indicators

This table shows the Company’s loans by credit quality indicators. We have no purchased credit-impaired loans.

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total (1) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total (1) Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total (1) Real Estate Loans Commercial Real

Estate (CRE) Non-owner

occupied $ 32,858 $ 36,040 $ 12,306 $ 81,204 $ 45,206 $ 5,684 $ 3,576 $ 54,466 $ 2,127 $ 7,242 $ 1,936 $ 11,305 Multi-family residential — 9,928 — 9,928 — 11,369 — 11,369 — — — — Land development

and

construction

loans — — — — — — — — 7,196 — — 7,196 32,858 45,968 12,306 91,132 45,206 17,053 3,576 65,835 9,323 7,242 1,936 18,501 Single-family residential — 7,194 — 7,194 — 10,814 — 10,814 — 8,127 — 8,127 Owner occupied 19,456 11,375 — 30,831 21,045 12,627 — 33,672 7,884 14,142 — 22,026 52,314 64,537 12,306 129,157 66,251 40,494 3,576 110,321 17,207 29,511 1,936 48,654 Commercial loans (2) 40,151 23,055 22,546 85,752 43,313 21,045 25,917 90,275 5,664 35,211 20,822 61,697 Consumer loans and

overdrafts — 201 — 201 — 298 — 298 — 81 — 81 $ 92,465 $ 87,793 $ 34,852 $ 215,110 $ 109,564 $ 61,837 $ 29,493 $ 200,894 $ 22,871 $ 64,803 $ 22,758 $ 110,432

__________

(1) There were no loans categorized as “Loss” as of the dates presented.

(2) Loan balances as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, include $19.6 million, $19.6 million and $39.8 million, respectively, in a commercial relationship placed in nonaccrual status and downgraded during the second quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, Substandard loans include $7.3 million, $7.3 million and $20.5 million, respectively, and doubtful loans include $12.3 million, $12.3 million and $19.3 million, respectively, related to this commercial relationship. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company charged off $19.3 million against the allowance for loan losses as result of the deterioration of this commercial relationship.

Exhibit 8 - Deposits by Country of Domicile



This table shows the Company’s deposits by country of domicile of the depositor as of the dates presented.

(in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Domestic $ 3,140,541 $ 3,175,522 $ 3,202,936 $ 3,310,343 $ 3,432,971 Foreign: Venezuela 2,075,658 2,088,519 2,119,412 2,169,621 2,202,340 Others 458,709 414,038 409,295 397,582 389,391 Total foreign 2,534,367 2,502,557 2,528,707 2,567,203 2,591,731 Total deposits $ 5,674,908 $ 5,678,079 $ 5,731,643 $ 5,877,546 $ 6,024,702



