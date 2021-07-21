Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Upcoming Webcast

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings press release following the market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will also participate in a fireside chat webcast conversation with Daniel Burke of Johnson Rice & Company on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).



Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Kumar, Dril-Quip’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company’s recent financial performance, current operations and business outlook with Mr. Burke. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event, but all stakeholders are invited listen to the conversation via webcast or conference call.