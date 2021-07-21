checkAd

Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021   

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced details for the first wave of its global brand experience centers. Starting in the first half of 2022, the company will open its inaugural center in Los Angeles, followed by a European center in Munich. Fisker Brand Experience Centers will offer prospective customers the opportunity to see and experience the company's vehicles, as well as speak with product experts on hand.

Following Los Angeles and Munich, the company plans to open at least four additional centers in London, New York, Miami and Copenhagen through the second half of 2022. The Fisker Ocean will make its global debut at the upcoming 2021 LA Auto Show in November, with production starting Nov. 17, 2022. Production prototype testing will begin this year.

"With less than 500 days to run before we start on-time production of the Fisker Ocean, we are simultaneously focused on crafting our customer journey," said Fisker Chairman and CEO, Henrik Fisker. "Our brand experience centers will be the primary physical touchpoint for the majority of our prospective customers. Our global rollout plans are focused on the largest metropolitan areas for electric vehicle adoption – and where we can meet the greatest number of our reservation holders."

The Fisker Ocean will enter the U.S. market at a starting MSRP of $37,499 (excluding EV-related subsidies) and below €32,000 in Germany (including taxes and EV-related subsidies), offering compelling, high-value option packages to customers across the Ocean's entire price range.

Including fleet orders from companies such as Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, Onto and Viggo, Fisker has more than 62,000 hand-raisers and 17,300 paid reservations for the Ocean. The Fisker reservation system, accessed via the Fisker App and Fisker website, was set up in late 2019, enabling prospective customers to place a vehicle reservation with the flexibility to cancel at any time. Each vehicle reservation requires a $250 deposit with a 10% charge ($25) to cover third-party and administrative costs in the event of a cancellation.

20.07.21Fisker Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21LYNX: Fisker: Fehlausbruch oder doch der perfekte Einstieg?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
30.06.21Fisker Ocean Takes Next Steps Towards Manufacturing Milestones
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21LYNX: Fisker: Der Geheimtipp der Woche?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
22.06.21Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten