Suncor Energy to release second quarter 2021 financial results

A webcast to review the second quarter will be held on July 29 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Mark Little, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, chief financial officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Trevor Bell, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor will release its second quarter financial results on July 28, 2021 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

Please note, telephone lines are limited and reserved for those who intend to ask a question.

To participate in the conference, go to suncor.com/webcasts .

If you are an analyst or media and would like to participate in the Q&A period:

if calling from North America: 1-866-219-5885

if calling from outside North America: +1-209-905-5918

An archive of the webcast will be available on suncor.com/webcasts.

