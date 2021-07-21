Patria Announces Two Toll Road Concession Contracts in Colombia

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited, or “Patria” (PAX: NASDAQ) announces the successful bid of Malla Vial del Valle (Rutas del Valle) and completed transfer of Santa-Mocoa-Neiva (Ruta al Sur), two toll road projects concessioned by Colombia’s National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), becoming the fourth and fifth toll roads managed by Patria’s infrastructure funds, consolidating its sectorial position in Latin America. Patria Infrastructure Fund IV is committing up to US$345 million to these two investments in Colombia.



The Rutas del Valle project is a concession for a 356km toll road network, surrounding the city of Cali (Colombia’s third largest city), and is the first project of the 5G Toll Road Colombian PPP program. The contract was won in public auction in May, and Patria’s Infrastructure Fund IV will commit equity of approximately US$115 million to the project. This brownfield investment presents an attractive risk-return profile due to highly stable regulation and financing visibility, known and reliable traffic flow, and relatively low-complexity capex obligation of nearly US$440 million over the next 5-6 years.