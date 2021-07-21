TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) (“TRACON” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 2,617,802 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $3.82 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 392,670 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 26, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support the continued clinical development of envafolimab, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-229990) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019, as amended, and declared effective on October 8, 2019. The shares of common stock are offered only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when filed, may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.