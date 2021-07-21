checkAd

Nexa Reports Second Quarter Exploration Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Nexa's Mineral Exploration program for 2021 comprises a total of 111,000 meters of exploratory drilling, of which 26,533 meters were executed in the second quarter of 2021 through 21 operating drill rigs, totaling 44,404 meters of exploratory drilling in 1H21. The program in Peru accounts for 69,000 meters, in Brazil for 30,000 meters and in Namibia for 12,000 meters.

In Peru, 23,131 meters were drilled in 2Q21 with 14 rigs, totaling 33,998 meters in 1H21. At the Pasco Complex, the exploration was focused at the Sara Sur target in El Porvenir with thick and high grade new intersections. At Cerro Lindo, drilling in 2Q21 has remained focused at the Pucasalla target, aiming to expand the new VMS discovery at the site and near mine underground ore body expansion at orebody 9 and 5B.

In Brazil, 2,785 meters of exploratory drilling was executed with 5 rigs in 2Q21, totaling 7,555 meters in 1H21. At Aripuanã, exploratory drilling has been focused on northwest extension at Babaçu and new drilling continues to confirm a high-grade mineralization area.

In Namibia, 617 meters were drilled in 2Q21 with 2 rigs, totaling 2,851 meters in 1H21. Exploratory drilling was focused on exploratory targets at the Otavi and Namibia North projects.

2Q21 Mineral Exploration Highlights

  • In Cerro Lindo, drilling results continue to confirm continuity of orebody 9 after 1,332 meters drilled with thick intersections such as 23 meters with 13.38% ZnEq and 17 meters with 7.79% ZnEq.
  • The new discovery of VMS mineralization at the Pucasalla target located 4.5 kilometers northwest of the Cerro Lindo mine revealed thick intersections such as 24.9 meters with 5.66% ZnEq and 19.7 meters with 12.85% ZnEq.
  • In El Porvenir, drilling activities continue to confirm lateral extensions of the Sara orebody. At Sara Sur, target thick intersections up to 42 meters @ 17.30% ZnEq were confirmed as a result of drilling.
  • At Vazante Extremo Norte, the continuity of willemite mineralization was confirmed in a northwest Varginha parallel trend to the main orebody.
  • In Morro Agudo, we have confirmed that the Bonsucesso mineralized zone extends at depth along a parallel southwestern trend.
  • At Aripuanã, exploratory drilling continued at the deep northwest extension of Babaçu, confirming massive sulfide VMS mineralization. Highlight to drill hole BRAPD000080 along with a broad 400 meters interval including 147,1 meters with 5.61% ZnEq.
  • At Hilarión, drilling confirmed two major orebodies at Hilarión Sur target, the southern extension of the Hilarion deposit. Continuity was confirmed over 180 meters in length, 500 meters in height and 6 to 25 meters in width after 7,218 meters drilled in 2Q21.

"During 2Q21, we have continued to produce significant results in all our brownfield exploration programs," commented Jones Belther, Senior Vice-President Mineral Exploration & Technology. "We continue extending the Cerro Lindo ore bodies to the southeast with thick and high grade intersections in orebody 9 opening up a promising mineralized body extension and discovering new mineralized zones like Pucasalla. Pucasalla is the first relevant discovery north of Topará Creek and it opens up a new ground for resource definition and possible reserve increase and life of mine extension for Cerro Lindo. This mineralized body is completely blind at 400 meters vertical depth and it was spotted by geophysics (Quantec Titan electromagnetics survey). It is being outlined in one drill section hosted in a horizontal volcaniclastic rocks layer with a width greater than 250 meters with variable thickness of 5 meters up to 25 meters. The first assay results for Pucasalla are very encouraging, indicating a high-grade mineralized zone.

