Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.

Prior to such acquisition, Eldorado did not own any Shares of Probe and following such acquisition, Eldorado owns 11.5% of the outstanding Shares of Probe. The Shares were acquired pursuant to a private transaction.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company) announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares (the “Shares”) of Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”) at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95.

Eldorado advises that the securities have been acquired for investments purposes. Eldorado may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Probe’s securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104, which also requires an early warning report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR under Probe’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from Eldorado by contacting Eldorado at the contact information below. Eldorado is incorporated under the laws of Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Probe has a head office at 56 Temperance Street, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3V5.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

