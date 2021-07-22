checkAd

Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company) announces that today it acquired 15,041,746 common shares (the “Shares”) of Probe Metals Inc. (“Probe”) at a price of $1.575 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $23,690,749.95.

Prior to such acquisition, Eldorado did not own any Shares of Probe and following such acquisition, Eldorado owns 11.5% of the outstanding Shares of Probe. The Shares were acquired pursuant to a private transaction.

Eldorado advises that the securities have been acquired for investments purposes. Eldorado may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Probe’s securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104, which also requires an early warning report to be filed containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report will be available on SEDAR under Probe’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com and may be obtained upon request from Eldorado by contacting Eldorado at the contact information below. Eldorado is incorporated under the laws of Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Probe has a head office at 56 Temperance Street, Suite 1000, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3V5.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations

Lisa Wilkinson, VP, Investor Relations
604.757 2237 or 1.888.353.8166
lisa.wilkinson@eldoradogold.com

Media

Louise Burgess, Director Communications & Government Relations
604.616 2296 or 1.888.363.8166
louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements made and information provided in this press release are forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Often, these forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", “continue”, “projected”, "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to any future increase or decrease in Shares of Probe.

Disclaimer

