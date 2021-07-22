checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 00:17  |   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL). The investigation concerns whether Piedmont has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont “has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.” According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $12.56 per share, or approximately 20%, from $63.08 per share to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

