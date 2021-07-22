Dream Industrial REIT Announces Sale of U.S. Portfolio
Dream Industrial REIT (DIR.UN-TSX) (the “Trust” or “DIR” or “Dream Industrial” or “we”) announced today that it has agreed to sell 20 of its U.S. assets (29 buildings in total) (the “Seed Portfolio”) to a private open-ended U.S. industrial fund (the “Fund”) in consideration for approximately C$210 million in cash and an approximately 25% retained interest in the Fund (the “Transaction”). The Trust, together with a group of institutional investors, will be the initial investors in the Fund.
A subsidiary of Dream Asset Management Corporation (“DAM”) will be the investment manager of the Fund and the Trust will continue to pay fees on its 25% interest in the Fund under its current asset management agreement with DAM. No incentive fee, brokerage fee or other fees are payable by DIR as a result of the Transaction. A subsidiary of the Trust is expected to provide property management, construction management, and leasing services to the Fund at market rates. This is expected to provide a growing income stream as the Fund scales in attractive U.S. industrial markets.
Transaction highlights include:
- The Seed Portfolio comprises 29 buildings totalling 7.3 million square feet. The portfolio is 98% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 3.6 years;
- The Seed Portfolio, including customary closing adjustments is estimated to be approximately US$480 million, exceeding its current IFRS carrying value of approximately US$465 million as at March 31, 2021;
- As part of the transaction, the Trust will transfer to the Fund approximately US$225 million of secured mortgages with an average interest rate of 3.6%, saving over US$30 million in estimated yield maintenance costs that it would typically incur in a marketed sale of its entire U.S. portfolio; and
- The Trust is expected to realize an unlevered Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of approximately 12% and a levered IRR of 19% on the Seed Portfolio since these assets were acquired, on average, approximately over the past three years, significantly exceeding the Trust’s return hurdle.
As part of the transaction, a special committee of independent trustees of the Trust (the “Special Committee”) was formed to, among other things, review and evaluate the terms of the Transaction, make recommendations to the Board of the Trust (the “Board”) in respect of any proposals, and supervise the negotiation of the Transaction. The Special Committee retained National Bank Financial Inc. as independent financial advisor and Goodmans LLP as independent legal counsel to review and evaluate the financial and legal terms and strategic merits of the Transaction. After consideration of, among other things, the advice of its independent financial and legal advisors and the terms and conditions set forth in the definitive documents for the Fund, the Special Committee unanimously recommended that the Board approve the Transaction. The Board, acting on such unanimous recommendation, has unanimously determined that the Transaction is in the best interest of the Trust and its unitholders, and has unanimously approved the Transaction, with those trustees with an interest in DAM having declared their interest and not participated in the approval.
0 Kommentare