CORRECTION: Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split

The Company incorrectly listed the distribution of these shares as a dividend in the July 8th Press Release WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced has a correction to the three-for-one forward stock split, which was announced on July 8, 2021. Each Torque shareholder will receive three shares for every one share owned.