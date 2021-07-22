checkAd

CORRECTION: Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split

Autor: Accesswire
22.07.2021, 01:00  |  28   |   |   

The Company incorrectly listed the distribution of these shares as a dividend in the July 8th Press ReleaseWHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in …

The Company incorrectly listed the distribution of these shares as a dividend in the July 8th Press Release

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced has a correction to the three-for-one forward stock split, which was announced on July 8, 2021.

Each Torque shareholder will receive three shares for every one share owned. 

About Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) is an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market. Leveraging a growth-by-acquisition model and a growing suite of influencers as brand ambassadors, the Company offers a wide array of active lifestyle products through its e-commerce presence and tier-1 U.S. retailer relationships. Torque's growing family of in-house brands include American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.torquelb.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding departure of the company's CEO. When used herein, the words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'upcoming,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'intend' and 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
TQLB@mzgroup.us 
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Torque Lifestyle Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656551/CORRECTION-Torque-Lifestyle-Brands-A ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTION: Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Three-for-One Forward Stock Split The Company incorrectly listed the distribution of these shares as a dividend in the July 8th Press ReleaseWHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Empower Announces Sale of Its Cannabis Related Assets
Findit Features Member ADM Endeavors Inc Who Utilizes Findit Marketing Services To Improve Online ...
BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Amended Plan of Arrangement
First Light and New Oroperu Complete C$22,038,500 Financing in Connection with Business Combination ...
Pressure BioSciences Announces Major Business Expansion, Establishing Eco-Friendly Agrochemicals ...
Kalo Gold Announces Target Size Expansion From IP Survey at Vatu Aurum Gold Project in Fiji
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Conditions Satisfied for Malaysia Acquisition
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...