Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its dispositions (the "Dispositions") of 6,500,000 common shares ("Shares") of Victory Nickel Inc. ("VN"). Between July 20 and July 21, 2021, ELEF disposed of 6,500,000 Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at an average price of $0.0149 for a total consideration of approximately $96,775.00 Prior to the Dispositions, ELEF held 17,222,000 Shares which represented approximately 12.46% of the issued and outstanding Shares of VN on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Dispositions, ELEF holds 10,722,000 Shares which represents 7.76% of VN's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. All Shares are held directly by ELEF and no joint actor of ELEF holds any securities of VN.