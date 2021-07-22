checkAd

Imperial Reports Red Chris Production and Exploration Update for 2021 Second Quarter

22.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports Red Chris metal production (100%) for the second quarter of 2021 was 17.6 million pounds copper and 15,451 ounces gold, compared to 15.9 million pounds copper and 15,850 ounces gold produced during the first quarter of 2021. Improved throughput and recovery for the quarter were offset by lower head grades of 0.40% copper and 0.35 g/t gold compared to 0.43% copper and 0.42g/t gold in the first quarter. Imperial’s 30% portion of the first quarter production was 5.3 million pounds copper and 4,635 ounces gold.

The newly installed cleaner column was commissioned during the quarter and is now operating. Early results have shown improved gold recovery over results prior to the installation of this cleaner column cell. 

The portal site excavation has been completed and the exploration decline is progressing, having advanced 21 metres as of July 14, 2021. The East Zone high grade pod is being drilled at a tighter spacing to provide the information required to consider “early mining” as part of the Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study. Mining of this particularly high-grade section of the East Zone prior to the block cave mining may increase initial cash flow and help fund the development of block caving operations. The Pre-Feasibility Study is expected to be released by the end of September 2021.

Exploration Update 

Drilling continues to expand the higher-grade mineralization at East Ridge, the recently discovered extension of the Red Chris deposit. Drill hole RC700 intersected 366 metres grading 1.1g/t gold and 0.93% copper from a depth of 738 metres, including 146 metres grading 2.1g/t gold and 1.6% copper from a depth of 780 metres. The discovery of such wide zones of high-grade mineralization, which are comparable to some of the better intercepts from the East Zone, clearly illustrates the potential for the East Ridge to develop into an important new development area. Hole RC700 was drilled 100 metres above the previously reported hole RC688. Drill hole RC692 targeted the 100 metre down-plunge projection of mineralization intersected in hole RC684. Hole RC692 successfully intersected 274 metres of 0.40g/t gold and 0.41% copper from 1090 metres to 1364 metres.

