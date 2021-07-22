Valaris Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The conference call will be webcast live at www.valaris.com . Alternatively, callers may dial +1-855-239-3215 within the United States or +1-412-542-4130 from outside the U.S. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) will hold its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CDT (10:00 a.m. EDT and 3:00 p.m. London) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The earnings release will be issued before the New York Stock Exchange opens that morning.

A webcast replay and transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website. A replay will also be available through September 3, 2021 by dialing +1-877-344-7529 within the United States or +1-412-317-0088 from outside the U.S. (conference ID 10157572).

About Valaris Limited

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

