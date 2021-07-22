checkAd

Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of 3.500% Notes Due 2051

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 01:25  |  19   |   |   

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of US$600 million principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 2.34% per annum, and the pricing of a US$250 million re-opening of its 3.500% notes due 2051 (the “2051 notes” and together with the 2032 notes, the “notes”).

The 2051 notes will form part of the same series as the already outstanding US$500 million principal amount of 3.500% notes due 2051 (the “existing notes”), which were issued on September 28, 2020. After giving effect to the re-opening, the aggregate principal amount of the series will be US$750 million. The terms of the 2051 notes will be identical to the existing notes, other than the issue date, the issue price and the date of the first payment of interest thereon. The 2051 notes will be issued at a price equal to 104.590% of their face value plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 30, 2021 (the most recent interest payment date applicable to the existing notes) through, but excluding, the date of delivery of such notes, with an effective yield of 3.255%, if held to maturity.

Brookfield intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the 2032 notes to the financing and/or refinancing of recently completed and future energy efficient green buildings and renewable energy projects or purchases, including the development and redevelopment of such buildings and projects. Pending such allocation, the net proceeds from the sale of the 2032 notes will be temporarily used for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the sale of the 2051 notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes are being offered under an existing base shelf prospectus filed in Canada. In the United States, the notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2020, as amended on October 6, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Before you invest, you should read these documents and other public filings by Brookfield for more complete information about Brookfield and this offering.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of 3.500% Notes Due 2051 BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of US$600 million principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board