Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of 3.500% Notes Due 2051

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (TSX: BAM.A, NYSE: BAM) today announced the pricing of a public offering of US$600 million principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 2.34% per annum, and the pricing of a US$250 million re-opening of its 3.500% notes due 2051 (the “2051 notes” and together with the 2032 notes, the “notes”).



The 2051 notes will form part of the same series as the already outstanding US$500 million principal amount of 3.500% notes due 2051 (the “existing notes”), which were issued on September 28, 2020. After giving effect to the re-opening, the aggregate principal amount of the series will be US$750 million. The terms of the 2051 notes will be identical to the existing notes, other than the issue date, the issue price and the date of the first payment of interest thereon. The 2051 notes will be issued at a price equal to 104.590% of their face value plus accrued and unpaid interest from March 30, 2021 (the most recent interest payment date applicable to the existing notes) through, but excluding, the date of delivery of such notes, with an effective yield of 3.255%, if held to maturity.

Brookfield intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the 2032 notes to the financing and/or refinancing of recently completed and future energy efficient green buildings and renewable energy projects or purchases, including the development and redevelopment of such buildings and projects. Pending such allocation, the net proceeds from the sale of the 2032 notes will be temporarily used for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds from the sale of the 2051 notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes are being offered under an existing base shelf prospectus filed in Canada. In the United States, the notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2020, as amended on October 6, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Before you invest, you should read these documents and other public filings by Brookfield for more complete information about Brookfield and this offering.