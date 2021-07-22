checkAd

Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 4,285,715 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.25. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional Common Share for a period of two (2) years from closing at a price of $0.70 per Common Share. In the event that the Common Shares have a closing price on the Canadian Securities Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) of $1.20 or greater per Common Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time from the closing of the Private Placement, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof (by disseminating a news release advising of the acceleration of the expiry date of the Warrants) and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement in support of a large diamond drilling campaign already underway on its Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland. The drilling program is expected to begin within the next few weeks, and mobilization is well underway with personnel already stationed in Greenland. Drilling crew, equipment and logistical support is in place and a large commercial support vessel will soon be on station to provide housing and a base for helicopter transport services. The Company is developing a globally significant precious metal deposit (palladium, platinum, and gold) with 5.51 Moz contained PdEq ounces in the Indicated Resource category and 14.4 Moz contained PdEq ounces in the Inferred Resource category, as described in the Company’s NI 43-101 technical report on the Skaergaard Project dated May 25, 2021.

