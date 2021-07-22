checkAd

Sonata Software announces a new identity and strategy for its acquisition in Australia, Scalable Data Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021   

Two Voices, One Song Book

BRISBANE, Australia, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, Sonata Software acquired Scalable Data Systems, an Australian company known for its commodity trade and agri-manufacturing solutions. Today, the company announced the new brand identity of the acquisition: Sonata Scalable. 

Sonata Software Logo

The strategy as announced at the time of acquisition was to combine the strength of both companies to make a significant impact on the Australian market.

This has come to fruition with proven success of addressing a broader set of industries; like Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Agri business and Service industries, engaging in larger transformation initiatives spread across a more broad based technology stack including Dynamics, Data and Cloud.

The new identity serves to reiterate the commitment and belief in the Australian market leading to more investments. Sonata, in line with this commitment acquired Melbourne head quartered GBW (Gap Buster Worldwide) that's focused the Customer Experience management solutions globally.

Sonata Scalable brought together Scalable Data Systems' deep understanding of local markets and customer needs and Sonata's unique Platformation approach, global presence, strong track record of delivering technology solutions at scale and partnerships and alliances with software majors. "The new identity will help bring to sharper focus on cutting edge technology solutions to customers in the Australia, New Zealand and beyond," said Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software. "Companies around the world are looking at digital transformation as being core to doing business today and Platformation, Sonata's proprietary framework for building platform-based businesses will give customers the edge they need to thrive in a landscape being transformed by technology. Sonata Scalable will bring together global experience and local knowledge to provide our clients greater value," he said. 

"We are excited at how the integration has played out, opening up new segments and opportunities for the combined entity, Australia has now developed as one of our global delivery centers," he said. "Our 30-year partnership with Microsoft will also allow us to offer a broader range of services. As it is, Sonata Scalable has demonstrated its capabilities time and again, be it with Castlegate James, Chemists Warehouse, Ronstan, or any of our numerous clients in the region." 

Brett Crew, Vice President at Sonata Software and CEO, Sonata Scalable, has had over three decades of experience providing business software solutions to companies in the region, and he is excited about the bigger team and deeper expertise available to Sonata Scalable. 

"What we have is a capable team already established in Australia that is now backed by a broader, larger organisation, with centres of excellence across a whole range of areas such as data and analytics, platform engineering, mobility e-commerce, systems and infrastructure," Crew said. 

Platformation, the company's signature offering, is the ideal framework for the veteran's approach to digital partnerships. 

"We developed our Commodity CTRM because we could see the value of systems built around data and digital. We wanted to give agri-manufacturing companies and commodity traders the ability to move faster and more confidently than their competitors. This philosophy aligns perfectly with the Platformation model which is about better aligning technology, business systems and data," he said. 

For Crew, the new company logo is the perfect representation of the strengths of the two companies. The Sonata Software piano keys have been carried through, signaling a corporate culture valuing creativity and teamwork as much as technical expertise. "The new logo is great. I'm looking forward to representing the company with new branding that better reflects our united strengths," Crew says. 

In the end, Sonata and Sonata Scalable are all about providing value to customers and helping them run their businesses better. 

The song remains the same.  

About Sonata Software

About Sonata Scalable

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg




