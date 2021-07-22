Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, and Intent to Add New Board Member

Mr. Merryman to remain as CEO until a replacement is named and is expected to remain on the Board.DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and …

Mr. Merryman to remain as CEO until a replacement is named and is expected to remain on the Board. DURANGO, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company"), which franchises gourmet chocolate and confection storesand manufactures premium chocolates and other confectionery products, today announced a continued commitment to accelerate corporate governance and leadership changes in response to discussions with it shareholders and as the Company continues its efforts to navigate out of the pandemic. With the recent appointment of Rahul Mewawalla, an independent director, to the Board in June 2021 and other Board refreshment over the last two years, the Board further commits to additional Board refreshment by replacing one of the Board's current, legacy members with a new, independent director with experience and expertise to further assist the Company with executing its long-term strategy, at or before the Company's 2021 annual meeting. These and prior changes will result in a refreshment of a majority of the Board over the last two years, all of whom are independent.