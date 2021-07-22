checkAd

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with BlueCity’s July 8, 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until September 17, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the BlueCity class action lawsuit. The BlueCity Holdings Limited class action lawsuit charges BlueCity, certain of its top executives, the underwriters of BlueCity’s IPO, and others with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The BlueCity class action lawsuit (Jiang v. BlueCity Holdings Limited, No. 21-cv-04044) was commenced on July 19, 2021 in the Eastern District of New York and is assigned to Judge Frederic Block.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the BlueCity class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the BlueCity class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than September 17, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The BlueCity class action lawsuit alleges that BlueCity’s offering documents were false or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had overstated BlueCity’s business and financial prospects; (ii) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (iii) consequently, defendants had misrepresented BlueCity’s capability for sustainable growth; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On December 2, 2020, BlueCity issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. BlueCity’s press release reported, among other results, that its cost of revenues had increased 41.3% year-over-year, selling and marketing expenses had increased 86.3% year-over-year, technology and development expenses had increased 49.5% year-over-year, and general and administrative expenses had increased 4,349% year-over-year. BlueCity attributed its increased costs to, among other things, the growth of revenue-sharing costs, expenses related to its IPO, and increased advertising and promotion expenses and staff costs. On this news, BlueCity’s ADS price fell by nearly 23%.

