checkAd

Realty One Group To Open Doors In Costa Rica

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 02:42  |  25   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to an ambitious owner in Costa Rica who will bring the company's exciting COOLTURE, unique business model and proprietary business systems to Central America.

Sergio E. Gonzalez, an entrepreneur with more than two decades in real estate and a 30-year resident of the country, is looking to rapidly recruit ambitious real estate professionals and open doors to new offices in Costa Rica, a strategic gateway for Realty ONE Group to expand into South America.

"We've found another passionate and dynamic owner who believes, like we do, in opening doors to new, impactful and more successful careers for real estate pros and creating WOW experiences for buyers and sellers,said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

"Realty ONE Group is offering me an opportunity to help more real estate professionals and to be incredibly competitive with a business model and brand that make perfect sense," said Gonzalez who is an active board member and President of the Ethics Tribunal in Costa Rica.

Realty ONE Group International has heavily invested in its infrastructure to provide extraordinary service and support to existing and future franchise owners. The company is evolving all aspects of its business, including its proprietary platforms like zONE, ONE University and ONE support, preparing to support 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe.

The UNBrokerage has more than 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 300 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and recently announced it will open in Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 16,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Realty One Group To Open Doors In Costa Rica LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, has sold the franchise rights to an ambitious owner in Costa Rica who will bring the company's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IoT Medical Devices Market worth $94.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Straive Introduces Straive Data Platform (SDP): An End-to-End Data Management Platform Focused on Unstructured Data Solutions
Thunes acquires Limonetik to accelerate rollout of global payment collections
Rx-to-OTC Switches Market Sales to surpass US$35bn in 2031 as Market Continues to Witness a Slew of Product Launches: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Repurposing Fossil Fuel Assets: New Options Available Says IDTechEx
Fuel Additives Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Stora Enso and Tetra Pak join forces to triple the recycling capacity of beverage cartons in Poland
Global Waste to Energy Industry to Witness Widespread Growth Owing to Growing Production of Heat ...
Bourns Innovative IsoMOV Protectors Offer Functionality and Protection Advantages in a More Robust ...
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Can Connecting Organizational Culture to Business Strategy Help Unlock Better Financial ...
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom