checkAd

Ryan Specialty Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.07.2021, 03:02  |   |   |   

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (“Ryan Specialty”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,918,278 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for gross proceeds of $1,337.6 million. All shares of Class A common stock are being offered by Ryan Specialty. Additionally, Ryan Specialty has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 8,537,742 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on July 22, 2021, under the symbol “RYAN.” The offering is expected to close on July 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the initial public offering, Ryan Specialty will be the sole managing member of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (“Ryan Specialty Group”) and will exclusively operate and control all of its business and affairs.

Ryan Specialty will receive net proceeds of approximately $1,259.1 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses and intends to use the net proceeds received from this offering to acquire (i) newly issued LLC units of Ryan Specialty Group, (ii) the equity of an entity through which an affiliate of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) holds its preferred unit interest in Ryan Specialty Group, and (iii) outstanding LLC units of Ryan Specialty Group from certain existing holders of LLC units at a purchase price per LLC unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock in this offering, less underwriting fees and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers, and UBS Investment Bank, William Blair, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Dowling & Partners Securities LLC, Wolfe|Nomura Strategic Alliance, Capital One Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or by e-mailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, telephone: (800) 326-5897, or by emailing cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 21, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryan Specialty Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (“Ryan Specialty”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 56,918,278 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.50 per share, before underwriting discounts and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
VIZIO Expands Its Partnership With Future Today, Launching Two New Free Channels
Single-Engine Denali Aircraft Joins the Legendary Beechcraft Turboprop Family as Program Progresses ...
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Kinder Morgan to Purchase Renewable Natural Gas Developer Kinetrex Energy
CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional ...
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
Fubo Gaming, The Cordish Companies Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Pennsylvania ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste