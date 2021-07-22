Wireless Telecom Group Announces Preliminary 2021 Second-Quarter Financial Results

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) (the “Company”), announced today that based on preliminary unaudited results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company estimates revenues of approximately $12.0 million, compared to $11.1 million for same period in 2020, an increase of $900,000, or 8%. Management also expects bookings of approximately $14.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $12.8 million of bookings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a sequential increase of $1.7 million, or 13%. In addition, management expects to end the second quarter with a backlog of approximately $12.5 million, compared to $10.0 million at March 31, 2021 and $8.3 million at December 31, 2020.



Additionally, as of June 30, 2021 the full amount of the Company’s outstanding loan of $2.0 million under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) has been forgiven and considered paid in full (including applicable interest). The PPP Loan had previously been recorded as debt on the Company’s balance sheet.

Tim Whelan, CEO of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. stated, “We are pleased with the accelerating momentum underway across our business, as preliminary second quarter results show continued revenue and backlog growth. In addition, our outlook remains positive and is supported by our fifth straight quarter of strong bookings and a positive book-to-bill ratio. The quality of our new bookings included strength across all our product groups as well as another quarter of two new 5G software customers.”

Mr. Whelan continued, “We are very excited about our future, and we continue to make progress executing our long-term strategy of driving double-digit revenue growth and improving operating margins.”

Our financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are not yet available. Accordingly, the information presented above reflects our preliminary estimates subject to the completion of our financial closing procedures. As a result, these preliminary estimates may differ from the actual results that will be reflected in our financial statements when they are completed and publicly disclosed. These preliminary estimates may change and those changes may be material.