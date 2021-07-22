checkAd

Rio2 Prices C$25 Million Marketed Public Offering and US$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 04:29  |   |   |   

**NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES**

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce the pricing of its previously announced marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.65 per Common Share. Additionally, the Company’s previously announced non-brokered private placement of Common Shares to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (“Wheaton”) will also be conducted at a price of $0.65 per Common Share (the “Private Placement”).

RIO2 EQUITY OFFERING

Scotiabank, CIBC Capital Markets and Raymond James (collectively, the “Joint Bookrunners”), as joint bookrunners and co-lead underwriters, along with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Sprott Capital Partners LP, and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively with the Joint Bookrunners, the “Underwriters”) will act as the underwriters for the Offering. Pursuant to an underwriting agreement entered into today between the Company and the Underwriters (the “Underwriting Agreement”), the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 38,500,000 Common Shares from the Company for total gross proceeds of approximately $25 million.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Option”) on the same terms exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, up to 30 days from and including the closing date of the Offering.

Not less than US$20 million of the net proceeds‎‎ of the Offering plus the proceeds of the Private Placement (the “Combined Proceeds”) will be used to fund development of the ‎Company’s Fenix Gold Project and associated mine and camp infrastructure ‎(which, for greater certainty includes development of related infrastructure by Lince S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of ‎the Company). The remaining Combined Proceeds is expected to be used for general working capital purposes.‎ Any proceeds from the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option will be added to the Company’s working capital.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rio2 Prices C$25 Million Marketed Public Offering and US$5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement **NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES** VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021
Cytokinetics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Joint Financial Advisors for Matawinie Project
Core One Labs’ Akome Biotech Protects New AKO003 Ketamine-Based Breakthrough Drug Formulation For ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 ...
Terranet Announces Industry Defining Latency Speeds at STARTUP AUTOBAHN
FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in combination with azacitidine for the ...
Nightfood Launches Connected TV Ad Campaign to Capitalize on Significant Retail Expansion
Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board