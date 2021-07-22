checkAd

Givaudan Targets 4-5% Organic Growth by 2025

Autor: PLX AI
22.07.2021, 06:24   

(PLX AI) – Givaudan’s 2025 strategy entails aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle. In addition, the Company …

  • (PLX AI) – Givaudan’s 2025 strategy entails aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4-5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle.
  • In addition, the Company aims to deliver on key non-financial targets around sustainability, diversity and safety
  • In the first half of 2021, EBITDA increased by 10.2% to CHF 809 million from CHF 734 million for the same period in 2020, whilst the EBITDA margin was 24.0% in 2021 compared to 22.8% in 2020
  • On a comparable basis, the EBITDA margin was 24.2% in 2021 compared to 23.7% in 2020
