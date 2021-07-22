checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Media release dated 22 July 2021 / Ad-hoc release in accordance with Article 53 of the listing rules   V-ZUG Group - a strong first half of 2021

Media release dated 22 July 2021 / Ad-hoc release in accordance with Article 53 of the listing rules   V-ZUG Group - a strong first half of 2021

Zug, 22 July 2021 - The V-ZUG Group recorded a very successful first half of 2021, posting an above-average increase in net sales (CHF 308.3 million; previous year's period CHF 258.6 million) and a gratifying operating result (CHF 38.3 million; previous year's period CHF 12.9 million) thanks to sustained high demand, and building on its strong performance in the second half of 2020. Both the domestic Swiss market, driven by an exceptional demand, and our sales growth in the international markets across all regions (Europe, Asia/Pacific and North America) contributed to this encouraging result, with sales growth of around 19%.

For the second half of 2021, the above-average demand in the Swiss market is anticipated to return to a more normal level. There is considerable uncertainty regarding restricted capacity and resulting price increases for virtually all purchased materials and logistics services. Due to this volatile situation, the V-ZUG Group is refraining from making a forecast for its 2021 annual results.

V-ZUG Group's net sales rose compared with the previous year's period, standing at CHF 308.3 million (previous year's period CHF 258.6 million). Both the domestic Swiss market (+12.9%) and the international markets in all three regions (Europe +56.4%, APAC +87.6% and North America +98.4%) contributed to this significant growth in sales. At CHF 38.3 million, the operating result (EBIT) was 196.6% higher than the same period last year (CHF 12.9 million). Operational productivity (EBITDA margin) also increased, from 10.7% in the previous year's period to 17.4% in the first half of 2021.

