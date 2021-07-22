ABB Q2 Better Than Expected; Raises Full-Year Outlook Autor: PLX AI | 22.07.2021, 06:50 | 30 | 0 | 0 22.07.2021, 06:50 | (PLX AI) – ABB Q2 orders USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,450 million.Q2 revenue USD 7,400 million vs. estimate USD 7,240 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA USD 1,113 million vs. estimate USD 1,051 millionQ2 net income USD 752 million vs. estimate USD 661 … (PLX AI) – ABB Q2 orders USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,450 million.Q2 revenue USD 7,400 million vs. estimate USD 7,240 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA USD 1,113 million vs. estimate USD 1,051 millionQ2 net income USD 752 million vs. estimate USD 661 … (PLX AI) – ABB Q2 orders USD 8,000 million vs. estimate USD 7,450 million.

Q2 revenue USD 7,400 million vs. estimate USD 7,240 million

Q2 adjusted EBITA USD 1,113 million vs. estimate USD 1,051 million

Q2 net income USD 752 million vs. estimate USD 661 million

ABB growth rates in the third quarter of 2021 to reflect the low level of business activity, with comparable revenues expected to grow ~10%

ABB for full year sees comparable revenue growth just below 10%, up from 5% or more previously

Says process industry related part of the business expected to recover during the second half of the year

Says higher demand and service revenues should be supportive to the Operational EBITA margin year-on-year, however some sequential adverse impact is expected from rising raw material costs, component shortages as well as increasing travel spend

ABB expects a strong (update from steady) pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range



