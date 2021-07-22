EQS-Adhoc Cembra reports robust half-year results
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cembra Money Bank AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
● Continued resilient business performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, with netincome of CHF 78.7 million (+6%)
● Net financing receivables of CHF 6.2 billion (-1%) and net revenues of CHF 235.9 million (-5%) mainly due to impact from pandemic restrictions, and picking up since May
● Excellent loss performance with loss rate at 0.5%
● Return on equity at 14.2%, with Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.3%
● Continued resilient business performance for 2021 expected
Zurich - Cembra's net income increased by 6% to CHF 78.7 million, or CHF 2.68 per share, compared to the first six months of 2020. Net revenues declined by 5%, and commission and fee income declined by 3% in connection with the Covid-19 restrictions. Despite the challenging environment, the loss performance was very strong at 0.5%, or 0.7% adjusted for a sale of loss certificates. As a result, return on equity came in at 14.2%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 18.3%.
Holger Laubenthal, Cembra's new Chief Executive Officer since March 2021, commented: 'Our business model continued to demonstrate a robust performance in the first six months. The economic restrictions had a clear impact on our performance. At the same time, we observed a gradual recovery of credit card transaction volumes since May, and we benefitted from actions taken in the personal loan business to better serve our customers in the current market environment. We are now focusing on further developing the business.'
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare