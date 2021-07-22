Cembra reports robust half-year results

● Continued resilient business performance during the Covid-19 pandemic, with netincome of CHF 78.7 million (+6%)

● Net financing receivables of CHF 6.2 billion (-1%) and net revenues of CHF 235.9 million (-5%) mainly due to impact from pandemic restrictions, and picking up since May

● Excellent loss performance with loss rate at 0.5%

● Return on equity at 14.2%, with Tier 1 capital ratio of 18.3%

● Continued resilient business performance for 2021 expected

Zurich - Cembra's net income increased by 6% to CHF 78.7 million, or CHF 2.68 per share, compared to the first six months of 2020. Net revenues declined by 5%, and commission and fee income declined by 3% in connection with the Covid-19 restrictions. Despite the challenging environment, the loss performance was very strong at 0.5%, or 0.7% adjusted for a sale of loss certificates. As a result, return on equity came in at 14.2%, and the Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 18.3%.